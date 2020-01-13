What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ concludes on the CW

SERIES
NCIS The team investigates the crash of an F-18 fighter jet and the disappearance of its pilot in this new episode of the procedural drama. Mark Harmon, David McCallum and Wilmer Valderrama star. 8 p.m. CBS
Crisis on Infinite Earths The massive superhero crossover event concludes with new episodes of “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. CW
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time The tournament featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer continues. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident While they’re working at a nonprofit clinic hours away from Atlanta, Nic and Mina (Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Rene Wilson) treat a patient whose ventricular assist device is failing. Back at Chastain, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) gets a call from a desperate former patient being sued for medical expenses by Red Rock Medical. Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood and Morris Chestnut also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals unexpected details in the family trees of Queen Latifah and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”). 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI A bank holdup leads the team to a safe deposit box whose contents have the potential to damage national security in this new episode. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonee Noel star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is on a serious quest to find a romantic partner and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) makes a trip to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also star as the drama returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. NBC
Mixed-ish Rainbow (Arica Himmel) wants to battle stereotypes at school after she joins the track team and feels like her friends see only her skin color in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Frontline The conclusion of the two-part “America’s Great Divide: Obama to Trump” recalls how President Donald Trump’s campaign heightened the country’s divisions and how his presidency has instigated anger on both sides of the cultural divide. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) is torn at the office between looking out for Junior (Marcus Scribner) and letting him make his own mistakes in this new episode. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam Helen and Max (Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold) are in a potentially deadly situation after patients from Rikers escape from their beds and the hospital goes into lockdown in this new episode of the medical drama. Tyler Labine and Janet Montgomery also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Emergence Jo and Agent Brooks (Allison Tolman, Enver Gjokaj) assemble a team as they attempt to communicate with Piper (Alexa Swinton). Owain Yeoman, Rowena King and Donald Faison also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Radio personality Bobby Bones joins Bear Grylls in a massive Norwegian fjord in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Democratic Presidential Debate CNN and the Des Moines Register host candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren, from Des Moines, Iowa. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN
Post-Debate Analysis Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo host a panel of experts. 8:15 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Colin O’Brady; Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Niecy Nash; John Walsh and Callahan Walsh. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Emergency physician Medell Briggs; author James McCourt; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“A Fall From Grace”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Leslie Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Joy Behar (“The View”); Rohan Oza (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”); animal expert Dave Mizejewski. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kellan Lutz; Julian McMahon; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); 11-year-old Skye Turner portrays both Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Grandparents of two missing children speak out about their fear that the family is part of a cult. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Madelaine Petsch; Skid Row Running Club. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Three women want to shut down a Christian boarding school they were made to attend as teens. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rami Malek; guest host Robert Downey Jr. (“Dolittle”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Angela Robinson (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Developments in USA gymnastics and Michigan State University sexual abuse scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rick Wilson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Walton Goggins; Fahim Anwar. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Yara Shahidi; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Allison Janney; Ilana Glazer; Scarypoolparty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Tim Roth; SHAED performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Smith; comedian Michael Cruz Kayne. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Francia Raisa; actress Debby Ryan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
