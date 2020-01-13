What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ concludes on the CW

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates the crash of an F-18 fighter jet and the disappearance of its pilot in this new episode of the procedural drama. Mark Harmon, David McCallum and Wilmer Valderrama star. 8 p.m. CBS

Crisis on Infinite Earths The massive superhero crossover event concludes with new episodes of “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. CW

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time The tournament featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer continues. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident While they’re working at a nonprofit clinic hours away from Atlanta, Nic and Mina (Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Rene Wilson) treat a patient whose ventricular assist device is failing. Back at Chastain, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) gets a call from a desperate former patient being sued for medical expenses by Red Rock Medical. Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood and Morris Chestnut also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals unexpected details in the family trees of Queen Latifah and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”). 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

FBI A bank holdup leads the team to a safe deposit box whose contents have the potential to damage national security in this new episode. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonee Noel star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Kevin (Justin Hartley) is on a serious quest to find a romantic partner and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) makes a trip to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also star as the drama returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. NBC

Mixed-ish Rainbow (Arica Himmel) wants to battle stereotypes at school after she joins the track team and feels like her friends see only her skin color in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Frontline The conclusion of the two-part “America’s Great Divide: Obama to Trump” recalls how President Donald Trump’s campaign heightened the country’s divisions and how his presidency has instigated anger on both sides of the cultural divide. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) is torn at the office between looking out for Junior (Marcus Scribner) and letting him make his own mistakes in this new episode. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam Helen and Max (Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold) are in a potentially deadly situation after patients from Rikers escape from their beds and the hospital goes into lockdown in this new episode of the medical drama. Tyler Labine and Janet Montgomery also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Emergence Jo and Agent Brooks (Allison Tolman, Enver Gjokaj) assemble a team as they attempt to communicate with Piper (Alexa Swinton). Owain Yeoman, Rowena King and Donald Faison also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Radio personality Bobby Bones joins Bear Grylls in a massive Norwegian fjord in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate CNN and the Des Moines Register host candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren, from Des Moines, Iowa. 6 and 10 p.m. CNN

Post-Debate Analysis Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo host a panel of experts. 8:15 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Colin O’Brady; Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Niecy Nash; John Walsh and Callahan Walsh. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Emergency physician Medell Briggs; author James McCourt; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“A Fall From Grace”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Leslie Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Joy Behar (“The View”); Rohan Oza (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”); animal expert Dave Mizejewski. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kellan Lutz; Julian McMahon; Brigitte Nielsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”); 11-year-old Skye Turner portrays both Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Grandparents of two missing children speak out about their fear that the family is part of a cult. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Madelaine Petsch; Skid Row Running Club. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Three women want to shut down a Christian boarding school they were made to attend as teens. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rami Malek; guest host Robert Downey Jr. (“Dolittle”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Angela Robinson (“The Haves and the Have Nots”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Developments in USA gymnastics and Michigan State University sexual abuse scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rick Wilson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Walton Goggins; Fahim Anwar. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Yara Shahidi; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Allison Janney; Ilana Glazer; Scarypoolparty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Tim Roth; SHAED performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Smith; comedian Michael Cruz Kayne. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Francia Raisa; actress Debby Ryan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.