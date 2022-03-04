What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; ‘20/20’ profiles Elizabeth Holmes on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Marine veteran Laurent “L.T.” Therivel, CEO of UScellular, takes a low-level job in the company to see how his new strategies to grow the brand are playing out. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist An investigation into a group of former government-sponsored assassins gets complicated when the team discovers one of their own may have covert ties to the group. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us In the season finale, a new slate of aspiring magicians perform their best trick in a bid to fool Penn Jillette and Teller, who then try to figure out how the illusion is done and re-create it. Tonight’s guests include Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay, Disguido, Dr. Scott Kahn and Star Newman. Alyson Hannigan serves as host. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Magnum P.I. After Magnum (Jay Hernandez) balks at the request of a notorious crime boss (Eijiro Ozaki) to find his missing son, Magnum is poisoned and has only eight hours to find the missing person and get the antidote. Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC This new episode revisits the case of Ben Renick, a snake breeder who was found dead in 2017. 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 The new episode ”The Dropout: The Rise and Con of Elizabeth Holmes” documents the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in her life, including her relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and the birth of her first child. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with public outcry, and an effort to defund the NYPD School Safety Division, after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) help a man find his missing ex-wife and daughter. 10 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show Benedict Cumberbatch; RuPaul; Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”); actor-director Diane Morgan (“Mandy”); Regard x Years & Years performs. 11 p.m. BBC America

Benedict Cumberbatch: Life in pictures Benedict Cumberbatch has become a somewhat unlikely household name in recent years as he’s transitioned from acclaimed supporting player to award-winning leading man with the BBC series “Sherlock” and Oscar nominee “The Imitation Game.”

SPECIALS

Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine (N) 8 p.m. ABC

World & Nation Full coverage of the war in Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II and raising fears of a return to Cold War-era dynamics.

SPORTS

PGA Tour Golf Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, 7 a.m. Golf; Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, 11 a.m. Golf

Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: TBA versus South Carolina, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus LSU, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. SEC-TV. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), noon BSSC; TBA versus San Diego, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament, Semifinals, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; 8:30 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV

College Basketball Bowling Green visits Toledo, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Richmond visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 8:30 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. BSW; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New York Knicks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Winter Paralympics Para Biathlon, 6 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 7:10 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 8:05 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 8:30 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey: U.S. versus Canada, 9:05 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 11 p.m. USA

Sports Russian and Belarusian athletes ousted from the Beijing Paralympics The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open Friday.

Premier League Soccer Leicester City versus Leeds United, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Reports on colon cancer numbers increasing in Black and Hispanic communities; the band OneRepublic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Meghan O’Rourke; Sam Heughan (“Outlander”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan; Norm Lewis performs; guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole; Kate the Chemist; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Sabrina Carpenter; chef Carla Lalli Music. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Greg Kinnear; Ashley Park; Lindsey Stirling and Karolina Protsenko perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Having had a tumor removed from her brain, a woman is tired of her parents treating her like a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Russell Wilson; La La Anthony; guest host Ciara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tinashe (“Naturally”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher A one-on-one interview with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.); Bret Stephens and Chloé Valdary. 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Charli XCX; the Head and the Heart performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Ioffe; Tom Lennon; Tears for Fears. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Rachel Brosnahan; Samm Henshaw performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Edi Patterson; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

After Yang In this 2021 science fiction drama set in a near future in which robotic children are purchased to be companions and babysitters for kids, a dad (Colin Farrell) tries to help his daughter’s (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) malfunctioning android (Justin H. Min). Jodie Turner-Smith and Haley Lu Richardson also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 a.m. and noon E!

Arachnophobia (1990) 8 a.m. IFC

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 8:14 a.m. Starz

Bound for Glory (1976) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Almost Famous (2000) 10:50 a.m. Epix

Amy (2015) Noon TMC

Out of Sight (1998) 12:10 p.m. Starz

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Heat (1995) 1 p.m. BBC America

Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Serpico (1973) 2 p.m. Showtime

Game Night (2018) 2 p.m. TNT

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 2:10 p.m. TMC

Pacific Rim (2013) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Ray (2004) 2:17 p.m. Starz

Taken (2008) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Cabaret (1972) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Dear White People (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Road to Perdition (2002) 4:25 p.m. Showtime

Blades of Glory (2007) 4:30 p.m. HBO

The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

Concert for George (2003) 5:30 p.m. KVCR

Ghost Town (2008) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax

Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:30 p.m. Bravo

Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO

The French Connection (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America

Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Coco (2017) 8 p.m. Disney

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. IFC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. Pop

Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TBS

Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 and 11:05 p.m. Bravo

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9 p.m. CMT

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Ovation

Midnight Express (1978) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Boy (2010) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Training Day (2001) 11 p.m. AMC

Smoke Signals (1998) 11 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 11:15 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files

