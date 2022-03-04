What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; ‘20/20’ profiles Elizabeth Holmes on ABC
SERIES
Undercover Boss Marine veteran Laurent “L.T.” Therivel, CEO of UScellular, takes a low-level job in the company to see how his new strategies to grow the brand are playing out. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist An investigation into a group of former government-sponsored assassins gets complicated when the team discovers one of their own may have covert ties to the group. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us In the season finale, a new slate of aspiring magicians perform their best trick in a bid to fool Penn Jillette and Teller, who then try to figure out how the illusion is done and re-create it. Tonight’s guests include Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay, Disguido, Dr. Scott Kahn and Star Newman. Alyson Hannigan serves as host. 8 p.m. The CW
Magnum P.I. After Magnum (Jay Hernandez) balks at the request of a notorious crime boss (Eijiro Ozaki) to find his missing son, Magnum is poisoned and has only eight hours to find the missing person and get the antidote. Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC This new episode revisits the case of Ben Renick, a snake breeder who was found dead in 2017. 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 The new episode ”The Dropout: The Rise and Con of Elizabeth Holmes” documents the former Silicon Valley star’s trial and conviction for fraud and the most recent developments in her life, including her relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and the birth of her first child. 9 p.m. ABC
The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with public outcry, and an effort to defund the NYPD School Safety Division, after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) help a man find his missing ex-wife and daughter. 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show Benedict Cumberbatch; RuPaul; Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”); actor-director Diane Morgan (“Mandy”); Regard x Years & Years performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
Benedict Cumberbatch has become a somewhat unlikely household name in recent years as he’s transitioned from acclaimed supporting player to award-winning leading man with the BBC series “Sherlock” and Oscar nominee “The Imitation Game.”
SPECIALS
Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II and raising fears of a return to Cold War-era dynamics.
SPORTS
PGA Tour Golf Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, 7 a.m. Golf; Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, 11 a.m. Golf
Women’s College Basketball SEC Tournament: TBA versus South Carolina, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus LSU, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; TBA versus Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. SEC-TV. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), noon BSSC; TBA versus San Diego, 2:30 p.m. BSSC. Pac-12 Tournament, Semifinals, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; 8:30 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV
College Basketball Bowling Green visits Toledo, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Richmond visits St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits San Jose State, 8 p.m. FS1. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 8:30 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. BSW; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New York Knicks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
Winter Paralympics Para Biathlon, 6 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 7:10 p.m. USA; Para Biathlon, 8:05 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 8:30 p.m. USA; Sled Hockey: U.S. versus Canada, 9:05 p.m. USA; Para Alpine Skiing, 11 p.m. USA
The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open Friday.
Premier League Soccer Leicester City versus Leeds United, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Reports on colon cancer numbers increasing in Black and Hispanic communities; the band OneRepublic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Meghan O’Rourke; Sam Heughan (“Outlander”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sam Heughan; Norm Lewis performs; guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole; Kate the Chemist; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Sabrina Carpenter; chef Carla Lalli Music. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Greg Kinnear; Ashley Park; Lindsey Stirling and Karolina Protsenko perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Having had a tumor removed from her brain, a woman is tired of her parents treating her like a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Russell Wilson; La La Anthony; guest host Ciara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tinashe (“Naturally”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher A one-on-one interview with Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.); Bret Stephens and Chloé Valdary. 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Charli XCX; the Head and the Heart performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Ioffe; Tom Lennon; Tears for Fears. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Rachel Brosnahan; Samm Henshaw performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Edi Patterson; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
After Yang In this 2021 science fiction drama set in a near future in which robotic children are purchased to be companions and babysitters for kids, a dad (Colin Farrell) tries to help his daughter’s (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) malfunctioning android (Justin H. Min). Jodie Turner-Smith and Haley Lu Richardson also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Review: ‘After Yang,’ with Colin Farrell, is a beautifully human glimpse of a posthuman world
‘After Yang,’ the latest gem from the South Korean-born filmmaker Kogonada, is opening in theaters and on Showtime.
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 a.m. and noon E!
Arachnophobia (1990) 8 a.m. IFC
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 8:14 a.m. Starz
Bound for Glory (1976) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Almost Famous (2000) 10:50 a.m. Epix
Amy (2015) Noon TMC
Out of Sight (1998) 12:10 p.m. Starz
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Heat (1995) 1 p.m. BBC America
Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Serpico (1973) 2 p.m. Showtime
Game Night (2018) 2 p.m. TNT
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 2:10 p.m. TMC
Pacific Rim (2013) 2:15 p.m. HBO
Ray (2004) 2:17 p.m. Starz
Taken (2008) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Cabaret (1972) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Dear White People (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Road to Perdition (2002) 4:25 p.m. Showtime
Blades of Glory (2007) 4:30 p.m. HBO
The Fugitive (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
Concert for George (2003) 5:30 p.m. KVCR
Ghost Town (2008) 6:16 p.m. Cinemax
Dirty Dancing (1987) 6:30 p.m. Bravo
Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO
The French Connection (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Coco (2017) 8 p.m. Disney
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. IFC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 8 p.m. Pop
Rush Hour (1998) 8 p.m. TBS
Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 and 11:05 p.m. Bravo
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9 p.m. CMT
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Ovation
Midnight Express (1978) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Boy (2010) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Training Day (2001) 11 p.m. AMC
Smoke Signals (1998) 11 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 11:15 p.m. Epix
