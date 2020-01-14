What’s on TV Wednesday, Jan. 15: ‘Party of Five’ on Freeform

SERIES
Chicago Med After a major accident at O’Hare Airport, the Emergency Department fears for the safety of one of their crew. Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer compete as this special tournament continues. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature David Attenborough narrates “Hippos: Africa’s River Giants,” a look at hippopotamuses as they protect their families, face their enemies and contend with a drought. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Criminal Minds The team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee in this new episode. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and Aisha Tyler star. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson (Sinead Curry) and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and friends risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) visits his dad (Fred Willard) after hearing some concerning news about him. Also, Jay (Ed O’Neill) gives Claire and Mitchell (Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia, which leads them to reevaluate their memories of their first family vacation. 9 p.m. ABC
Party of Five Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) realizes that the owner of a restaurant across the street had been taking advantage of his father. Also, Beto (Niko Guardado) struggles with his frustration over Emilio’s new relationship, and Lucia (Emily Tosta) tries to help a new friend get a job in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge Michael Strahan joins team Martha and Michael Rapaport joins team Snoop. Laurie Hernandez determines who takes home the Potluck prize in this new episode of the friendly competition. 9 p.m. VH1
S.W.A.T. Jim Street (Alex Russell) is caught between his professional duty and his commitment to his foster brother (recurring guest star Cory Hardict) after the latter is caught up in a criminal enterprise. Also, the team pursues a ruthless crew that doesn’t hesitate to use lethal force when they rob casinos. Michael Marc Freeman and Todd Stashwick also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) is hired to find a fellow veteran’s birth parents after he discovers that he’s adopted. Jake Johnson also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall This visually stunning documentary series takes viewers to previously uncharted parts of our planet. The premiere visits an unexplored Arabian desert canyon. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
68 Whiskey This dark comedy revolves around a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed the Orphanage. Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler make up the ensemble cast. 10 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. CMT
The Magicians Eliot (Hale Appleman), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) and the rest of their inner circle grieve over a loss as the supernatural drama returns for a new season. Summer Bishil, Stella Maeve and Jade Tailor also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The CW Dog Honors Mario Lopez hosts this new special that features Hollywood celebrities and their pets, who will be singled out for honors in categories including Celebrity Dog Selfie and Top TV Dog. 8 p.m. CW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rising alcohol prices; former campaign managers Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robert Downey Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Yara Shahidi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jarrett Barrios, Red Cross. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Finn Wolfhard (“The Turning”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Robin Roberts (“Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andy Grammer performs; Brigitte Nielsen guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC; 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts (“Stolen by My Mother: the Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jerry Springer; Lauren Ash (“Superstore”); Mirna Valerio. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says his sister prioritizes partying over parenting her 13-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Martin; Zach Woods (“Avenue 5”); Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jo Frost (“Supernanny”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Medical debt; a unique restaurant; trying to conceive; 30 dates in three days; stress relief. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Yara Shahidi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Larry David. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert Downey Jr.; Aidy Bryant; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlize Theron; Brian Cox; Todd Glass. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden January Jones; John Cena; Raanan Hershberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Porter; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Seton Hall visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits NC State, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Xavier visits Marquette, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; St. John’s visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Orlando Magic visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.