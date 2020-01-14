What’s on TV Wednesday, Jan. 15: ‘Party of Five’ on Freeform

SERIES

Chicago Med After a major accident at O’Hare Airport, the Emergency Department fears for the safety of one of their crew. Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer compete as this special tournament continues. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature David Attenborough narrates “Hippos: Africa’s River Giants,” a look at hippopotamuses as they protect their families, face their enemies and contend with a drought. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Criminal Minds The team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee in this new episode. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and Aisha Tyler star. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson (Sinead Curry) and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and friends risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) visits his dad (Fred Willard) after hearing some concerning news about him. Also, Jay (Ed O’Neill) gives Claire and Mitchell (Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia, which leads them to reevaluate their memories of their first family vacation. 9 p.m. ABC

Party of Five Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) realizes that the owner of a restaurant across the street had been taking advantage of his father. Also, Beto (Niko Guardado) struggles with his frustration over Emilio’s new relationship, and Lucia (Emily Tosta) tries to help a new friend get a job in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge Michael Strahan joins team Martha and Michael Rapaport joins team Snoop. Laurie Hernandez determines who takes home the Potluck prize in this new episode of the friendly competition. 9 p.m. VH1

S.W.A.T. Jim Street (Alex Russell) is caught between his professional duty and his commitment to his foster brother (recurring guest star Cory Hardict) after the latter is caught up in a criminal enterprise. Also, the team pursues a ruthless crew that doesn’t hesitate to use lethal force when they rob casinos. Michael Marc Freeman and Todd Stashwick also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) is hired to find a fellow veteran’s birth parents after he discovers that he’s adopted. Jake Johnson also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall This visually stunning documentary series takes viewers to previously uncharted parts of our planet. The premiere visits an unexplored Arabian desert canyon. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

68 Whiskey This dark comedy revolves around a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed the Orphanage. Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler make up the ensemble cast. 10 p.m. Paramount; 11 p.m. CMT

The Magicians Eliot (Hale Appleman), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) and the rest of their inner circle grieve over a loss as the supernatural drama returns for a new season. Summer Bishil, Stella Maeve and Jade Tailor also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

The CW Dog Honors Mario Lopez hosts this new special that features Hollywood celebrities and their pets, who will be singled out for honors in categories including Celebrity Dog Selfie and Top TV Dog. 8 p.m. CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rising alcohol prices; former campaign managers Robby Mook and Terry Sullivan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert Downey Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Yara Shahidi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jarrett Barrios, Red Cross. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Finn Wolfhard (“The Turning”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Robin Roberts (“Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Andy Grammer performs; Brigitte Nielsen guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC; 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts (“Stolen by My Mother: the Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jerry Springer; Lauren Ash (“Superstore”); Mirna Valerio. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says his sister prioritizes partying over parenting her 13-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Martin; Zach Woods (“Avenue 5”); Coldplay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jo Frost (“Supernanny”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Medical debt; a unique restaurant; trying to conceive; 30 dates in three days; stress relief. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Yara Shahidi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Larry David. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert Downey Jr.; Aidy Bryant; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlize Theron; Brian Cox; Todd Glass. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden January Jones; John Cena; Raanan Hershberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Porter; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Seton Hall visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits NC State, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Xavier visits Marquette, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; St. John’s visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Orlando Magic visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP

