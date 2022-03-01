What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Naomi’ on The CW; State of the Union and Republican response
SERIES
American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) is paranoid that her job is in jeopardy as she and her team attend an annual fundraiser in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington and Humphrey Ker also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) lets Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) know that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) intend to dig deeper into the workings of the Inverse Society. Also, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) comfort each other in the wake of ugliness at Sarah’s quinceañera. Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass also star with guest star Ian Bohen. 8 p.m. The CW
Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Naomi Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her friends prepare for an annual Port Oswego event, while tensions between Nathan and Anthony (Daniel Puig, Will Meyers) escalate. Alexander Wraith also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
SPECIALS
Presidential Address Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, will deliver his first State of the Union address to both houses of Congress and a global TV audience at 6 p.m. Early coverage begins at 5 p.m. CNBC, CSPAN and MSNBC; NewsNation; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg. The address will be carried live on CBS, NBC, The CW, ABC, Fox, KCAL, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, NewsNation and Spectrum News 1. The Republican response will be delivered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Analysis and continuing coverage, 8 p.m. CNN and MSNBC. CSPAN repeats the address at 8 p.m.
The Larry David Story This new two-part biography profiles the comedian. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Arizona visits USC, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Dayton visits Richmond, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Providence visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Georgia, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Ole Miss visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure visits VCU, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; Michigan State visits Michigan, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Purdue visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2
College Baseball Long Beach State visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Oklahoma State visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Vanessa Van Edwards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bob Odenkirk; Kate McKinnon; Isaac Toups. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo; Guy Fieri; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Against the Ice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Bob Odenkirk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Thomas Middleditch. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Candace Bushnell (“Sex and the City”); Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Shivers”; Eric Stonestreet; Britt Lower. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Religious group leader demanded a toddler be starved; a woman reported her mother to police. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Daisy Edgar-Jones; Jim James. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Big Thief performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sandra Oh; Russell Wilson and Ciara; Mitski performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; Taika Waititi; Pinegrove performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Harvey Fierstein; Frank Bruni; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Lady Buds Filmed before the COVID pandemic, filmmaker Chris J. Russo’s first documentary feature focuses on a group of women who have become prominent in California’s cannabis industry. 8 p.m. Starz
Smoke Signals (1998) 8:30 a.m. TMC
He Got Game (1998) 8:40 a.m. Epix
Mighty Joe Young (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 9:02 a.m. TNT
Pale Rider (1985) 9:30 a.m. History
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:53 a.m. and 5:07 p.m. Encore
Widows (2018) 10 a.m. FX
The Best Man (1999) 10:10 a.m. Starz
Rocky II (1979) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
Eighth Grade (2018) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Yearling (1946) 11 a.m. TCM
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 12:05 p.m. TNT
The Father (2020) 12:13 p.m. Starz
Mid90s (2018) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 and 5:30 p.m. FX
Friday (1995) 1 p.m. VH1
The Naked City (1948) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Amistad (1997) 1:52 p.m. Starz
Gloria Bell (2018) 2 p.m. TMC
Gone Girl (2014) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Key Largo (1948) 3 p.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 3:10 and 10:04 p.m. Encore
The Lost Weekend (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Sophie’s Choice (1982) 5:25 p.m. TMC
Hook (1991) 6 p.m. BBC America
Shanghai Noon (2000) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 6:35 p.m. Cinemax
Concert for George (2003) 7 p.m. KVCR
Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. HBO
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) 7 p.m. TCM
Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX
House of Sand and Fog (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Contact (1997) 9:15 p.m. BBC America
Laura (1944) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Kids Are Alright (2010) 9:40 p.m. Starz
Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
Gaslight (1944) 11 p.m. TCM
