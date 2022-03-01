What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Naomi’ on The CW; State of the Union and Republican response

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Auto Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) is paranoid that her job is in jeopardy as she and her team attend an annual fundraiser in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington and Humphrey Ker also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) lets Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) know that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) intend to dig deeper into the workings of the Inverse Society. Also, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) comfort each other in the wake of ugliness at Sarah’s quinceañera. Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass also star with guest star Ian Bohen. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Grand Crew (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Naomi Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her friends prepare for an annual Port Oswego event, while tensions between Nathan and Anthony (Daniel Puig, Will Meyers) escalate. Alexander Wraith also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

SPECIALS

Presidential Address Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, will deliver his first State of the Union address to both houses of Congress and a global TV audience at 6 p.m. Early coverage begins at 5 p.m. CNBC, CSPAN and MSNBC; NewsNation; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg. The address will be carried live on CBS, NBC, The CW, ABC, Fox, KCAL, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, NewsNation and Spectrum News 1. The Republican response will be delivered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Analysis and continuing coverage, 8 p.m. CNN and MSNBC. CSPAN repeats the address at 8 p.m.

The Larry David Story This new two-part biography profiles the comedian. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball Arizona visits USC, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Dayton visits Richmond, 3:30 p.m. CBSSN; Providence visits Villanova, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Georgia, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Ole Miss visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure visits VCU, 5:30 p.m. CBSSN; Michigan State visits Michigan, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Purdue visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2

College Baseball Long Beach State visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Oklahoma State visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Vanessa Van Edwards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bob Odenkirk; Kate McKinnon; Isaac Toups. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo; Guy Fieri; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Against the Ice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Bob Odenkirk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Thomas Middleditch. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Candace Bushnell (“Sex and the City”); Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Shivers”; Eric Stonestreet; Britt Lower. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Religious group leader demanded a toddler be starved; a woman reported her mother to police. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jabari Banks (“Bel-Air”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Daisy Edgar-Jones; Jim James. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Big Thief performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sandra Oh; Russell Wilson and Ciara; Mitski performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; Taika Waititi; Pinegrove performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Harvey Fierstein; Frank Bruni; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Lady Buds Filmed before the COVID pandemic, filmmaker Chris J. Russo’s first documentary feature focuses on a group of women who have become prominent in California’s cannabis industry. 8 p.m. Starz

Smoke Signals (1998) 8:30 a.m. TMC

He Got Game (1998) 8:40 a.m. Epix

Mighty Joe Young (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 9:02 a.m. TNT

Pale Rider (1985) 9:30 a.m. History

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9:53 a.m. and 5:07 p.m. Encore

Widows (2018) 10 a.m. FX

The Best Man (1999) 10:10 a.m. Starz

Rocky II (1979) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

Eighth Grade (2018) 11 a.m. Showtime

The Yearling (1946) 11 a.m. TCM

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 12:05 p.m. TNT

The Father (2020) 12:13 p.m. Starz

Mid90s (2018) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 and 5:30 p.m. FX

Friday (1995) 1 p.m. VH1

The Naked City (1948) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Amistad (1997) 1:52 p.m. Starz

Gloria Bell (2018) 2 p.m. TMC

Gone Girl (2014) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Key Largo (1948) 3 p.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 3:10 and 10:04 p.m. Encore

The Lost Weekend (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Sophie’s Choice (1982) 5:25 p.m. TMC

Hook (1991) 6 p.m. BBC America

Shanghai Noon (2000) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 6:35 p.m. Cinemax

Concert for George (2003) 7 p.m. KVCR

Coming to America (1988) 7 p.m. HBO

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) 7 p.m. TCM

Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX

House of Sand and Fog (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Contact (1997) 9:15 p.m. BBC America

Laura (1944) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Kids Are Alright (2010) 9:40 p.m. Starz

Bumblebee (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Gaslight (1944) 11 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files

