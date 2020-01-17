Dance in L.A. this week: A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Jan. 19-26:
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 The new work “Tethering” celebrates the founding of Rebecca Lemme’s Acts of Matter and Andrea Knowlton’s Dance Aegis; program also includes the L.A. premiere of Lemme’s “I/D” and Knowlton’s “This Land.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
A.I.M by Kyle Abraham The company perform three of the choreographer’s recent works plus a restaging of Trisha Brown’s 1976 avant-garde piece “Solo Olos.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $55. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org
Chroma Vicious Circle Dance Company performs artistic director Valerie Cabag’s full-length work exploring color therapy. Center for the Arts at El Camino College, Campus Theatre, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $21; discounts available. (310) 329-5345. elcamino.edu
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 JA Collective presents the world premiere of “Wrenz Kaloogy” and Slauson Rec. stages the new work “Principium.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com