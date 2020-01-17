Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Objects From the Concentration Camps’ and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Jan. 19-26:

Openings

An Earth Song, A Body Song: Figures with Landscape from the OCMA Permanent Collection Works by Viola Frey, Daniel Joseph Martinez, et al. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Now on view; ends Oct. 4. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. ocmaexpand.org

Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse A salute to the late British singer includes iconic outfits, handwritten lyrics, journal entries and more. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Now on view; ends April 13. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers): The world you know is a fiction. You know we had to do a remix, right? Vignettes of the Frenglish Empire in North America (1780-1795) Paintings by the artist reimagine concepts of colonialism, empire and westward expansion. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Now on view; ends March 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Charles Arnoldi: Four Decades Survey of the Venice Beach artist’s works charts his materials-based approach from the 1970s to the present day. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 4. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

Advertisement

In Focus: Platinum Photographs Prints from the museums collection made with the platinum and related palladium processes. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends May 31. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

The Body, the Object, the Other Second clay biennial features works inspired by the human form. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends May 10. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org

15th Annual Museums Free-for-All More than 40 local institutions, including LACMA, the Bowers Museum, the Japanese American National Museum and the Natural History Museum, offer free general admission, this Saturday only. socalmuseums.org

Advertisement

The Hilton Als Series: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye Recent portrait-like paintings by British artist Yiadom-Boakye are showcased in an exhibition curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Als. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-in A celebration of automotive designer Carroll Shelby and the film “Ford v Ferrari” features classic and contemporary American muscle cars. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 9 a.m. Free. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org

Objects From the Concentration Camps Photographs by Richard Wiesel document personal artifacts left behind by victims of the Holocaust. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends April 10. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Tishan Hsu: Liquid Circuit First-ever U.S. survey of the New York-based artist’s works includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, reliefs and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends April 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

