Sundance Film Festival 2020

Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger talk rejection, persistence and their new film at Sundance: ‘The Last Shift,’ with Richard Jenkins, directed by Andrew Cohn.
Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise,” about a California community’s efforts to recover from 2018’s Camp fire, premieres at Sundance
The seven juiciest revelations from the new Taylor Swift Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” which dropped at the Sundance Film Festival.
From Tessa Thompson to Lin-Manuel Miranda, 10 stars we can’t wait to see at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
With indie film box office declines and more movies coming into the Sundance Film Festival with distribution, the days of sky high sales could be over.
‘Dear White People’ creator Justin Simien returns to Sundance with a New Jack Swing in the retro-horror satire ‘Bad Hair.’
Netflix’s Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” is the hottest ticket on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival.
Kenneth Turan previews a standout selection of narrative and documentary films set to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Oprah Winfrey is doubling down on her decision to cut ties with a Sundance documentary featuring Russell Simmons’ sexual-misconduct accusers.
In Hulu’s docuseries ‘Hillary,’ premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Clinton doesn’t hold back when discussing former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Documentaries about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme are highlights of Sundance’s special events lineup.
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival will feature a Taylor Swift documentary and movies with Glenn Close, Elisabeth Moss, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anne Hathaway.
An Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey documentary about a music executive grappling with the trauma of sexual assault by a powerful industry figure will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.