Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda docs added to Sundance Film Festival 2020 lineup

“Hillary,” a documentary by Academy Award nominee Nanette Burstein tracking Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will make its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday.

The film is described as “a portrait of a public woman” and “an examination of how she became simultaneously one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.” It features exclusive interviews with Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, as well as previously unseen glimpses from her 2016 presidential run.

“Hillary” leads a special events program that also includes documentaries on the filmmaker William Friedkin, composer Max Richter, and the improv hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme which counts “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda among its members.

Also announced today was “City So Real,” an “impressionistic mosaic portrait of current-day Chicago ... set against the backdrop of its history-making 2019 mayoral campaign” from Oscar-nominated “Hoop Dreams” documentarian Steve James, part of the indie episodic lineup.

Sundance kicks off Jan. 23 in Park City, Utah. Read the full lineup of special events, indie episodic and the 2020 shorts program here.