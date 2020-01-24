Classical music in L.A. this week: Midori plays Beethoven and more

Here is a list of classical music concerts in L.A. for Jan. 26-Feb. 2:

Auspicious Beginnings: Music for Strings Mt. Lowe Chamber Players present music from early in the careers of Rossini, Mozart, Ives and Juan Crisostomo Arriaga. Altadena Main Library, 600 E. Mariposa Drive, Altadena. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. mtlowechamberplayers.com

Beethoven with Emanuel Ax The pianist joins guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann and the LA Phil for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $84-$237. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Bach, Beethoven, Komitas and Haladjian; with violinist Movses Pogossian, et al. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

Happy 250th, Ludwig New West Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” plus the Triple Concerto featuring Eroica Trio; program also includes Jennifer Higdon’s “Pale Yellow.” Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Crossroads Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

1965/Alive Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique orchestra and special guests celebrate the music on the Beatles, Bod Dylan and others. Caltech, Scott Brown Gymnasium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. Complimentary admission for members only. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

Red Hen Press: Facets of Fatherhood Conductor Carlo Ponti and the Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra are joined by Ponti’s brother, poet Edoardo Ponti, for an afternoon of poetry and music exploring the topic of fatherhood. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $29. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

San Diego Symphony Principal guest conductor Edo de Waart leads the orchestra in an all-Beethoven program that includes the “Egmont” Overture and Symphonies No. 4 and 6. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans Los Angeles Master Chorale performs Jeff Beal’s new score to accompany a screening of F.W. Murnau’s classic 1927 silent melodrama. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Tales From Russia Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra plays works by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, et al. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 3 p.m. $25, $35. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

Yi-Nuo Wang The pianist plays pieces by Bartok, Brahms, Rachmaninoff and Chen Yi. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Chamber Music by Strauss Members of the LA Phil play pieces by Richard Strauss. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Violinist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, “Turkish,” and Polonaise from “Eugene Onegin,” plus Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Music 101: A Symphonic Spectacular KUSC’s Alan Chapman explores popular 20th-century symphonies. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $5. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Hannah Kim The lyric soprano performs. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $20, $30. (714) 738-6595. themuck.org

NFM Wroclaw Philharmonic The Polish orchestra performs Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “New World,” plus Lutoslawski’s “Symphonic Variations” and Karol Szymanowski’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Bomsori Kim. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $50 and up. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

USC Thornton Symphony Pacific Symphony’s Carl St.Clair conducts the orchestra in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat for Violin and Viola featuring violinist Margaret Batjer and violist Yura Lee, plus Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $16-$48. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

All-Strauss Guest conductor Philippe Jordan leads the LA Phil in Richard Strauss’ “Don Quixote” featuring cellist Gautier Capucon plus “Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life).” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $64-$213. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Beach Cities Symphony Holst’s “Somerset Rhapsody,” Beethoven’s “A! Perfido,” Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and Puccini’s “Vissi D’Arte”; with soprano Erin Wood. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 374-7461. BeachCitiesSymphony.org

Beethoven: The Complete Violin Sonatas Violinist Midori and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet perform all 10 of the composer’s violin sonatas over the course of three separate concerts. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $23 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

St. Matthew’s Music Guild The Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s performs Bizet’s Symphony in C, Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” Francaix’s “Six Preludes” Ravel’s “Three Poems by Stéphane Mallarmé”; with soprano Graycen Gardner. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422. MusicGuildOnline.org

Al Di Là: An Evening of Sound Works by Simone Forti Five-decade survey of avant-garde musical pieces by the acclaimed Italian dance artist and writer. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800.

Colburn Orchestra Debussy’s “Iberia,” Missty Mazola’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres,” and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with violinist Gallia Kastner. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu

Eurydice LA Opera stages the world premiere of composer Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl’s new adaptation based on Ruhl’s play that reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from the woman’s perspective. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Gianni Schicchi & L’enfant et les sortilèges Pacific Opera Project pairs Puccini’s one-act comic opera about a well-off family fallen on hard times with Ravel’s fantasy tale about a misbehaving boy whose toys come to life. Occidental College, Thorne Hall, Thorne Rd., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$60. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

Selma Composer and jazz pianist Jason Moran joins New West Symphony to perform his score for a screening of Ava DuVernay’s 2014 bio-drama about civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $36-$86. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Songs of Fantasy The Fox Singers perform arias, duets, ensembles and songs from works by Mozart, Bernstein, Donizetti and more. First United Methodist Church in Santa Monica, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. verdichorus.org

Sounds Mysterious Salastina performs a little-known work chosen by KUSC’s Brian Laurtizen. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

Symphonies for Youth: Peter and the Wolf LA Phil presents a kid-friendly take on Prokofiev’s musical tale. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $25, $29. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Terry Riley and Gyan Riley: Live at 85! Minimalist composer Terry Riley shares the stage with his guitarist son. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30, $50. (562) 907-4203. shannoncenter.org

Hear Now Fundraiser 2020 With music critic Alex Ross of The New Yorker plus HEX vocal ensemble. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Woodland Hills. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $100, $125. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Hespèrion XXI & La Capella Reial de Catalunya Jordi Savall leads the chamber and vocal ensembles in Baroque-era works from Spain. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Ziang Xu plays works by Beethoven and Bach. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Pax Americana I & II Jacaranda presents chamber music by Danny Elfman and Charles Ives (next Sun., 4:30 p.m.) and Ives and Philip Glass (next Sun., 7 p.m.) in two separate concerts; with pianist Adam Marks, members of Lyris Quartet, et al. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Restoration Concerts Works by Mozart, Haydn, et al., with the Susan Greenberg String Trio with flute and harp. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

