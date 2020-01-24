Theater in L.A. this week: ‘Until the Flood,’ ‘She Loves Me’ and more

Here is a list of new plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for Jan. 26-Feb. 2. Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

An Intimate Evening With David Foster: Hitman Tour The veteran songwriter and producer performs with special guest “American Idol’s” Katharine McPhee. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 7 p.m. $85-$95. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Neil Hamburger Live Comedy-variety show; for ages 21 and up. The Satellite, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8:45 p.m. $8. bigneon.com

Oh What a Night! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Musical revue salutes the 1960s pop group. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

The Snowy Day and Other Stories Family-friendly show based on Ezra Jack Keats’ children’s book; for ages 3 and up. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $20, $25. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Living Room Series Staged reading of Leland Frankel’s “The Rule of Thirds.” The Blank’s 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 8 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (323) 661-9827. theblank.com

Off the Page Staged reading of a new adaptation of William Saroyan’s classic novel “The Human Comedy.” Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Fertile Writer-performer Heather Dowling’s solo show about a 30-something woman considering motherhood. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m. $45. FertileConversation.com

Folsom Prison Live — The Music of Johnny Cash Tribute show re-creates the country music star’s legendary 1968 concert. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $50-$65. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Until the Flood Writer-performer Dael Orlandersmith explores the impact on the local community of the fatal shooting of unarmed African American teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $30-$75. (213) 628-2772. CenterTheatreGroup.org

The Bogeyman All-new 20-minute blindfolded theatrical horror experience; for ages 18 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group. 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 p.m.; Feb. 15 $16, $20. (818) 202-4120. ZombieJoes.com

Book of My Mother (Le Livre de ma Mère) French actor Patrick Timsit stars in this solo drama based on Swiss author Albert Cohen’s 1954 autobiography; in French with English supertitles. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (310) 286-0553. trk.us.com

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Cupcake Theater presents an intimate staging of the Broadway adaptation of the 1991 animated musical based on the beloved fairytale. The Hollywood Majestic, 671 N Berendo St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m., next Sun., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; ends April 19. (323) 391-3416. hollywoodmajestic.com

The Golden Dragon Acrobats The Chinese troupe performs acrobatics and traditional dance in this family-friendly show. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $40-$70. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com. Also at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 2 p.m. $19-$41. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

The Lady of Ro CAP UCLA presents Fotini Baxevani in this solo drama about a woman living alone on a small Greek island between WWI and WWII. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 825-2101. capucla.edu

Metamorphoses Antaeus Theatre Company presents a reading of Mary Zimmerman’s drama adapted from Ovid’s classic poem, followed by a conversation with Zimmerman; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Stern Grand Hall, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. antaeus.org

My Name Is Mommy April Wish explores the ups and downs of motherhood in this solo show. Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre (upstairs), 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (562) 494-1014. lbplayhouse.org

This Side of Crazy Beard Collins Shores Productions stages the L.A. premiere of Del Shores’ comedy about a beloved gospel star and her three now-grown daughters who once had their own musical act. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 8. $39, $49. delshores.com

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank The stories of Holocaust survivors are re-enacted in this multimedia-enhanced drama; for ages 11 and up. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Dr., Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 9. $10-$18. (909) 477-2752. lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

Cirque Flip Fabrique: Blizzard The Quebec-based contemporary circus company presents its latest show. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Don’t Tell My Mother! Nikki Levy’s storytelling series returns with a special guests including “Desperate Housewives’ ” Teri Hatcher and “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk. Candela La Brea, 831 S. La Brea Ave, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $35. dtmm-show.com

Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical Stage adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson tale about a Victorian-era doctor and his maniacal alter ego. Stage Door Repertory Theatre, 1045 N. Armando St., Anaheim Hills. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 22. $22, $28. (714) 630-7378. stagedoorrep.org

The Joshua Show: Episode 2 Puppeteer Joshua Holden presents a family-friendly tale. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 1 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m. $20. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Just Imagine Tribute artist Tim Piper recreates a concert by the Beatles’ John Lennon. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $32, $35. (805) 583-7900. simi-arts.org

She Loves Me Two coworkers at a parfumerie in the 1930s are unaware they are each other’s pen pal in this Broadway musical based on the Hungarian play that inspired the rom-coms “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail.” South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 22. $27 and up. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Unsung Sheroes Abolitionist Sojourner Truth, Rep. Shirley Chisholm and other trailblazing African American women are saluted in Erika Cohen’s drama. The Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home, 2901 S. Central Ave. L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $10. (323) 232-7653. eventbrite.com

West Adams Issues of race, class and gentrification are examined in Penelope Lowder’s new dark comedy set in L.A.’s historic West Adams district. Skylight Theatre, 1816 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 8. $20 and up; discounts available; opening night only, $50. (866) 811-4111. skylighttheatre.org

Dear Yoko “Chicago Med’s” Anzu Lawson stars in this solo drama based on her life as an Asian girl growing in the U.S. and Japan. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $22. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

From Play to Libretto: Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice Staged reading of Ruhl’s reimagining of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, followed by a conversation with Ruhl and composer Matthew Aucoin; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 1 p.m. Free; ticket required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Critics’ Choices

Disposable Necessities Neil McGowan’s play is set in the not-so-distant future, when society’s privileged have become essentially immortal, able to download their identities into new “modules” — i.e., bodies of the recently deceased — while have-nots must content themselves with providing premium carcasses for the affluent. Director Guillermo Cienfuegos and a lively cast nail down the laughs – or, conversely, the pathos — in this richly imaginative world premiere, which challenges our expectations at every twist of its deliciously disturbing plot. Just don’t lay bets on where the story ends up. You’ll lose. (F.K.F.) Rogue Machine Theatre, Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $25, $40. (855) 585-5185. roguemachinetheatre.com

Jitney Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Tony-winning revival of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” a triumphant melding of acting and drama, puts the audience in the unique position of eavesdroppers on the colloquial music of life. This early Wilson play, the first to be written in his 10-play cycle exploring the 20th century African American experience, takes place in the 1970s at a gypsy cap station threatened by the city’s urban renewal program. Wilson takes us inside the drivers’ lives to reveal the way history has challenged and changed their destinies. What was once dismissed as a minor Wilson drama is now considered major. And it’s not because our standards have plummeted. Rather, it’s that the play, when fully realized by a company of actors working in communal concord, satisfies our growing hunger for complex and compassionate character truth. (C.M.) The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623. TheOldGlobe.org

What the Constitution Means to Me At a time when the Constitution is being assailed by those who have sworn an oath to defend it, this buoyant and often-stirring civics lesson is the theatrical curriculum Americans desperately need now. As much a play as a performance piece, this category transcending offering by Heidi Schreck took Broadway by storm last spring. Schreck is no longer performing in the work, which reveals with courageous poignancy the way our nation’s founding legal document intersects with the choices, opportunities, relationships and destinies of those who have had to fight for their foothold in our imperfect democracy. For the L.A. premiere, Maria Dizzia takes over the role of Heidi. Schreck’s autobiographical confidences about her family history and reproductive choices may not have the same emotional rawness in Dizzia’s portrayal, but the larger story about the ongoing legal struggle for gender equality is powerfully served. (C.M.). Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 28. $25 and up. (213) 628-2772. centertheatregroup.org

