Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling’ and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Feb. 2-9:

Openings

Paul McCarthy: Head Space, Drawings 1963-2019 First comprehensive U.S. survey of drawings and works on paper by the L.A.-based artist (starts Sun.; ends May 10). Also on display: “Hammer Projects: Ja’Tovia Gary” featuring the film “The Giverny Suite” exploring the bodily autonomy of black women (starts Sun.; ends May 17). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

LA Art Show This contemporary art showcase returns for a 25th year. Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A. Starts Wed.; ends next Sun. General admission, $40; patrons, $300. laartshow.com

Catalina Paintings: Night and Day Plein air paintings by contemporary artists. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Starts Fri.; ends June 7. $15, $17; 15 and under, free with adult admission. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Collective Constellation: Selections from The Eileen Harris Norton Collection Art + Practice and the Hammer Museum co-present this exhibition focusing on contemporary women artists of color. Art + Practice, 3401 W. 43rd Pl., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 1. Closed Sun. Free. artandpractice.org

Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale Annual exhibition/fundraiser showcases paintings and sculptures by nationally recognized artists. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Starts Sat.; ends March 22. Closed Mon. $6-$14; children under 3, free; opening day only, $95 and up. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Photographic portraits and multimedia installations survey four decades of showbiz glitz and glamour. Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. Starts Sat.; ends July 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 403-3000. annenbergphotospace.org

Where the Truth Lies: The Art of Qiu Ying Survey of Ming dynasty-era paintings by the enigmatic and influential 16th century Chinese artist. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

