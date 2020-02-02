What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 3: ‘Maiden’ on Starz

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) get shown up by Gemma and Marty (Beth Behrs, Marcel Spears) at a local bar’s trivia night, so they hatch a sure-fire plan to redeem themselves. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Twelve semifinalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Peter and the women travel to Costa Rica. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star A massive tornado sweeps through Austin. Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Girl Scout Cookie Championship Alyson Hannigan hosts this new unscripted competition built around the iconic fundraising treats. Five talented bakers must use the cookies to make outstanding dishes and cakes. Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee are on the judges panel. 8 p.m. Food Network

The New Pope Brannox (John Malkovich) decides to pay a visit to Pius XIII (Jude Law) and is surprised by the intensity of his predecessor’s followers in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Independent Lens Filmmaker Judith Helfand’s documentary “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code” revisits the summer of 1995, when a prolonged Chicago heat wave killed more than 700 people, most poor residents on the South Side. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11:30 p.m. KPBS

Chopped Sweets Scott Conant, a regular on the “Chopped” judges panel, is host of this new spinoff competition in which four chefs compete in a series of challenges each featuring a different sweet-themed ingredient that must be incorporated into the desserts they create. 10 p.m. Food Network

McMillion$ This six-part documentary series chronicles the bizarre yet true story of a 1990s fraud case in which $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game, which awarded prizes to the company’s customers. FBI agent Doug Mathews is featured. 10 and 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Iowa Caucus The 2020 presidential election begins with the Iowa caucuses. They will be covered as breaking news by several cable and broadcast outlets. Dedicated programming is scheduled at 1 and 9 p.m. on CNN; 2, 9 and 11 p.m. MSNBC.

The Iowa Caucuses: Vote 2020 PBS NewsHour covers the voting at 8 p.m. KPBS; 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR

MOVIES

Maiden Alex Holmes’ 2019 documentary chronicles the performance of Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew aboard their vessel Maiden as they stunned the yachting world in the grueling 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race, which entailed battling the elements, physical exhaustion and rampant sexism on the part of the other teams. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former basketball player Lisa Leslie; Claire Danes (“Homeland”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Super Bowl ads, Donny Deutsch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dax Holt, TMZ. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Claire Danes (“Homeland”); Derek Hough. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show An interview with Duane “Dog” Chapman and Moon Angell; video of an abducted girl’s rescue. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Norman Lear; Fortune Feimster; Acapop! KIDS perform. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple say they are worried about losing their daughter to a drug overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton (“Brother & Sister: A Memoir”); mentalist Lior Suchard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Placebos; toxic sunscreen; eyebrow lamination; longer lashes; mock-guac; dogfishing; sleep. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Antonio Banderas. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Finneas performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Fran Drescher; Dean-Charles Chapman; Paul Krugman; Ilan Rubin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ilana Glazer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball North Carolina visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

