What’s on TV Monday, Feb. 3: ‘Maiden’ on Starz

SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) get shown up by Gemma and Marty (Beth Behrs, Marcel Spears) at a local bar’s trivia night, so they hatch a sure-fire plan to redeem themselves. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Twelve semifinalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Peter and the women travel to Costa Rica. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star A massive tornado sweeps through Austin. Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Girl Scout Cookie Championship Alyson Hannigan hosts this new unscripted competition built around the iconic fundraising treats. Five talented bakers must use the cookies to make outstanding dishes and cakes. Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee are on the judges panel. 8 p.m. Food Network
The New Pope Brannox (John Malkovich) decides to pay a visit to Pius XIII (Jude Law) and is surprised by the intensity of his predecessor’s followers in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Independent Lens Filmmaker Judith Helfand’s documentary “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code” revisits the summer of 1995, when a prolonged Chicago heat wave killed more than 700 people, most poor residents on the South Side. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11:30 p.m. KPBS
Chopped Sweets Scott Conant, a regular on the “Chopped” judges panel, is host of this new spinoff competition in which four chefs compete in a series of challenges each featuring a different sweet-themed ingredient that must be incorporated into the desserts they create. 10 p.m. Food Network
McMillion$ This six-part documentary series chronicles the bizarre yet true story of a 1990s fraud case in which $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game, which awarded prizes to the company’s customers. FBI agent Doug Mathews is featured. 10 and 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Iowa Caucus The 2020 presidential election begins with the Iowa caucuses. They will be covered as breaking news by several cable and broadcast outlets. Dedicated programming is scheduled at 1 and 9 p.m. on CNN; 2, 9 and 11 p.m. MSNBC.
The Iowa Caucuses: Vote 2020 PBS NewsHour covers the voting at 8 p.m. KPBS; 11 p.m. KOCE and KVCR
MOVIES
Maiden Alex Holmes’ 2019 documentary chronicles the performance of Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew aboard their vessel Maiden as they stunned the yachting world in the grueling 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race, which entailed battling the elements, physical exhaustion and rampant sexism on the part of the other teams. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former basketball player Lisa Leslie; Claire Danes (“Homeland”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Super Bowl ads, Donny Deutsch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dax Holt, TMZ. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Claire Danes (“Homeland”); Derek Hough. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show An interview with Duane “Dog” Chapman and Moon Angell; video of an abducted girl’s rescue. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Norman Lear; Fortune Feimster; Acapop! KIDS perform. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple say they are worried about losing their daughter to a drug overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton (“Brother & Sister: A Memoir”); mentalist Lior Suchard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Placebos; toxic sunscreen; eyebrow lamination; longer lashes; mock-guac; dogfishing; sleep. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Antonio Banderas. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Finneas performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Fran Drescher; Dean-Charles Chapman; Paul Krugman; Ilan Rubin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ilana Glazer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball North Carolina visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Kansas State, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.