What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Grand Crew’ and ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘Raid the Fridge,’ Food Network

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Auto The group travels to Iowa for the opening of a new factory in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ana Gasteyer, Tye White, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, X Mayo and Michael Benjamin Washington star. 8 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) confides in Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his struggle with visions and tells her that there is only one person who might be able to help in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC

House of Payne As the family prepares for Janine’s (Demetria McKinney) return, everything goes awry in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Fixer to Fabulous Two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season premiere) 8 p.m. National Geographic

The Kings of Napa Vanessa (Karen LeBlanc) accepts an award on behalf of Reginald even as she is trying to come to terms with some harsh truths about her husband’s past. Meanwhile, August (Ebonée Noel) receives a call that suggests that someone is targeting the estate. 8 p.m. OWN

Grand Crew Sherm (Carl Tart) tags along when Nicky (Nicole Byer) sells a house to a famous rapper in this new episode of the comedy. Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham and Aaron Jennings also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Abbott Elementary When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine (Quinta Brunson) is excited to finally help Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) with something in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances The new episode “Reopening: The Broadway Revival” takes viewers behind the scenes as cast and crews of Broadway shows reunite, rehearse and re-stage following the COVID-19 shutdown. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval Eli (Russell Thomas) causes chaos to in the White House when he exposes Hunter’s (Ed Quinn) criminal activity to the press, and Victoria (Kron Moore) tries to use the scandal to her advantage. 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz In this new episode of the unscripted series, Jazz receives her answer from Harvard regarding re-acceptance. 9 p.m. TLC

black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Raid the Fridge In this new episode, host Dan Ahdoot challenges the competitors to a burger battle in the first round and a vegetarian meal in the second. For the final, the two remaining chefs must whip up a sweet and salty dessert. Jamika Pessoa and Jordan Andino are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Chelsea, noon USA

College Basketball Baylor visits West Virginia, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Connecticut, 4 p.m. FS1; Duke visits Florida State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Providence visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1

2022 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Hilary Duff (“How I Met Your Father”); Brian Cox (“Succession”); Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC

Rachael Ray Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 10 a.m. Fox

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox

The Talk Ana Gasteyer. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Crazy”; Alyssa Milano; Rose McIver; Keb’ Mo’ performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey (“Judge Steve Harvey”); rapper Harry Mack; Charlotte Day Wilson performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Real Joe Mantegna (“As We See It”); guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Maude Apatow; Kaytranada and H.E.R. perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeremy Irons; Hilary Duff; Jeff Wright. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC

MOVIES

The Last Five Years (2014) 8:20 a.m. HBO

North Dallas Forty (1979) 8:49 a.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:23 a.m. Starz

Eighth Grade (2018) 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m. TMC

Unstoppable (2010) 10 a.m. Syfy

Predator (1987) 11 a.m. AMC

Mr. Lucky (1943) 11 a.m. TCM

Lean on Pete (2017) 11 a.m. TMC

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 11:10 a.m. Epix

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The End of the Tour (2015) 1:05 p.m. TMC

The Parent Trap (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Pitch Perfect (2012) 1:46 p.m. HBO

The Ides of March (2011) 1:52 p.m. Starz

The Bling Ring (2013) 2:30 and 11:05 p.m. Showtime

North by Northwest (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. AMC

Stand by Me (1986) 4 p.m. BBC America

Walking and Talking (1996) 4 p.m. Showtime

The East (2013) 4:03 p.m. Cinemax

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Places in the Heart (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 5:29 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. TNT

The Last Samurai (2003) 6 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX

Braveheart (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC

Philadelphia (1993) 8 p.m. Showtime

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 p.m. TNT

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8:35 p.m. HBO

The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Starz

Badlands (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM

