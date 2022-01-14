What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Grand Crew’ and ‘This Is Us’ on NBC; ‘Raid the Fridge,’ Food Network
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
American Auto The group travels to Iowa for the opening of a new factory in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ana Gasteyer, Tye White, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, X Mayo and Michael Benjamin Washington star. 8 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) confides in Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his struggle with visions and tells her that there is only one person who might be able to help in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Judge Steve Harvey (N) 8 p.m. ABC
House of Payne As the family prepares for Janine’s (Demetria McKinney) return, everything goes awry in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
Fixer to Fabulous Two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (season premiere) 8 p.m. National Geographic
The Kings of Napa Vanessa (Karen LeBlanc) accepts an award on behalf of Reginald even as she is trying to come to terms with some harsh truths about her husband’s past. Meanwhile, August (Ebonée Noel) receives a call that suggests that someone is targeting the estate. 8 p.m. OWN
Grand Crew Sherm (Carl Tart) tags along when Nicky (Nicole Byer) sells a house to a famous rapper in this new episode of the comedy. Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham and Aaron Jennings also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Naomi (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Abbott Elementary When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine (Quinta Brunson) is excited to finally help Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) with something in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances The new episode “Reopening: The Broadway Revival” takes viewers behind the scenes as cast and crews of Broadway shows reunite, rehearse and re-stage following the COVID-19 shutdown. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval Eli (Russell Thomas) causes chaos to in the White House when he exposes Hunter’s (Ed Quinn) criminal activity to the press, and Victoria (Kron Moore) tries to use the scandal to her advantage. 9 p.m. BET
I Am Jazz In this new episode of the unscripted series, Jazz receives her answer from Harvard regarding re-acceptance. 9 p.m. TLC
black-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Raid the Fridge In this new episode, host Dan Ahdoot challenges the competitors to a burger battle in the first round and a vegetarian meal in the second. For the final, the two remaining chefs must whip up a sweet and salty dessert. Jamika Pessoa and Jordan Andino are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Chelsea, noon USA
College Basketball Baylor visits West Virginia, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Connecticut, 4 p.m. FS1; Duke visits Florida State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Providence visits Seton Hall, 6 p.m. FS1
2022 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Hilary Duff (“How I Met Your Father”); Brian Cox (“Succession”); Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC
Rachael Ray Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 10 a.m. Fox
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox
The Talk Ana Gasteyer. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Crazy”; Alyssa Milano; Rose McIver; Keb’ Mo’ performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey (“Judge Steve Harvey”); rapper Harry Mack; Charlotte Day Wilson performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Real Joe Mantegna (“As We See It”); guest co-host Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KPBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Maude Apatow; Kaytranada and H.E.R. perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. ABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeremy Irons; Hilary Duff; Jeff Wright. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
MOVIES
The Last Five Years (2014) 8:20 a.m. HBO
North Dallas Forty (1979) 8:49 a.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:23 a.m. Starz
Eighth Grade (2018) 9:25 a.m. and 3 p.m. TMC
Unstoppable (2010) 10 a.m. Syfy
Predator (1987) 11 a.m. AMC
Mr. Lucky (1943) 11 a.m. TCM
Lean on Pete (2017) 11 a.m. TMC
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 11:10 a.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
Total Recall (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The End of the Tour (2015) 1:05 p.m. TMC
The Parent Trap (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Pitch Perfect (2012) 1:46 p.m. HBO
The Ides of March (2011) 1:52 p.m. Starz
The Bling Ring (2013) 2:30 and 11:05 p.m. Showtime
North by Northwest (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. AMC
Stand by Me (1986) 4 p.m. BBC America
Walking and Talking (1996) 4 p.m. Showtime
The East (2013) 4:03 p.m. Cinemax
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Places in the Heart (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 5:29 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. TNT
The Last Samurai (2003) 6 and 9:30 p.m. BBC America
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX
Braveheart (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC
Philadelphia (1993) 8 p.m. Showtime
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 p.m. TNT
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8:35 p.m. HBO
The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Starz
Badlands (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Movies on TV this week: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ on TCM; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime
Movies on TV this week: January 16: ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ on TCM; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime; ‘Saving Private Ryan’ on Paramount
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.