The cast and crew of “Parasite,” from left, Kang Ho Song, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam, Bong Joon Ho, Park Myung Hoon, Lee Jeong Eun, Jang Hye Jin, Choi Woo Shik and Kwak Sin Ae. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The “Parasite” entourage scored historic wins at the Academy Awards on Sunday, including director, international film and original screenplay. Here’s a gallery of writer-director Bong Joon Ho and the rest of the “Parasite team” celebrating their night at the Dolby.

Bong Joon Ho accepts the international feature Oscar for “Parasite” during the telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Song Kang Ho congratulates Bong Joon Ho, winner of the international feature Oscar for “Parasite,” during the telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, winners of the original screenplay Oscar for “Parasite”during the telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Noah Baumbach congratulates Bong Joon Ho, winner of the original screenplay Oscar for “Parasite,” during the telecast of the 92nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Rian Johnson, left, and Bong Joon Ho arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The cast and crew of “Parasite,” from left, Kang Ho Song, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam, Bong Joon Ho, Park Myung Hoon, Lee Jeong Eun, Jang Hye Jin, Choi Woo Shik and Kwak Sin Ae. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)