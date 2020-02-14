What’s on TV This Week: ‘Washington,’ ‘Rocketman’ and more

SUNDAY

The docu-series “Race for the White House” returns with a look at the 2008 presidential contest between Barack Obama and John McCain. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Uneasy lie the heads that wear the crown in the new docu-series “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

A fresh batch of hopefuls vie to become the next “American Idol” on the return of the singing competition. With host Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Cuddly canines are on display in the two-night “2020 American Rescue Dog Show.” Rebecca Romijn and Rodney Peete host. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel; concludes Mon.

They cannot tell a lie: President Bill Clinton and Gen. Colin Powell are among those saluting the father of our country in the new three-night docu-series “Washington.” 8 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.-Tue.

The person who murdered her best friend may be closer than she thinks in the new thriller “Her Secret Family Killer.” With Brooke Nevin. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The fantasy drama “Outlander” is back for a fifth season. With Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 8 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Welcome to “Duncanville.” Population: A typical teen and his suburban family in this new animated sitcom featuring the voices of Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell. 8:30 p.m. Fox

A remnant of humanity struggles to survive the aftermath of the “War of the Worlds” in this new series inspired by H.G. Wells’ sci-fi classic. With Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. 9 p.m. Epix

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” reboots with a new host, “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson. 9 p.m. HGTV

“Good Girls” are still up to no good in new episodes of this suburban crime comedy. With Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta. 10 p.m. NBC

What did the president know and when did he know it? Find out in “Slow Burn,” a new docu-series based on the hit podcast about the Watergate scandal. 10 p.m. Epix

MONDAY

The latest winner is announced on the season finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Chef Marcus Samuelsson samples Portuguese food in Boston on the season finale of “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The folks behind a full-scale replica of the biblical Noah’s ark weigh in on the creationism versus evolution debate in the new documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The Ark Encounter as seen in the documentary “We Believe in Dinosaurs” airing on “Independent Lens.” (Clayton Brown / 137 Films)

TUESDAY

Young people take part in a public-speaking competition honoring civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in the special “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.” 7 p.m. HBO

Marisa Tomei, Jimmy Kimmel and John Turturro explore their Italian heritage in a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” profiles the tech billionaire who delivers various and sundry goods right to your door — not personally — in the new episode “Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos.” 9 p.m. KOCE

I don’t like spiders and snakes, and that ain’t what it takes to get me to watch a show like the new nature special “Fear at First Bite.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

“Jeopardy” minus Alex Trebek plus spicy chicken wings equals the new extreme eating and trivia competition “Hot Ones: The Game Show.” 10 p.m. TruTV

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s” Rachel Bloom is among the funny folks featured in the new special “Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala.” 8 p.m. The CW

Rachel Bloom is among the featured performers for “Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala” on the CW. (Eric Myre / Just For Laughs TV)

“Nature” gets up close and personal with “The Mighty Weasel” in this new episode, then “Nova” examines feline behavior in “Cat Tales.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

Taylor Swift and Gary Brooks are among the stars sharing their memories of a storied Nashville nightclub in the 2019 documentary “Bluebird.” 8 and 10 p.m. CMT

Case closed: After 15 seasons, “Criminal Minds” signs off with back-to-back new episodes. With Joe Mantegna. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Your intrepid host goes white-water rafting in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on a new “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The special “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” examines the role African Americans played in the War of Independence. 10 p.m. History Channel

What’s all this then? A police inspector (Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”) probes murders most foul in Victorian-era London in the new comedy “Year of the Rabbit.” 10:30 p.m. IFC

THURSDAY

It’s looking rather Grimm as “Sacred Lies” returns for a second season inspired by classic fairy tales plus real-life murder cases. With Juliette Lewis. Noon, Facebook Watch

FRIDAY

There goes the neighborhood: A family-run taqueria in Boyle Heights stares down gentrification in the new comedy-drama “Gentefied.” Anytime, Netflix

High-ranking Nazis want to kick off a Fourth Reich in 1970s NYC, but the “Hunters” ain’t having it in this new drama starring Al Pacino. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Anne Hathaway plays a veteran journalist who finds herself in the thick of the Iran-Contra scandal in an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel “The Last Thing He Wanted.” With Ben Affleck. Anytime, Netflix

Back for a final season, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is. The animated series returns with new episodes. Anytime, Disney+

After six seasons, “Fresh Off the Boat” sails off into the sunset with back-to-back episodes. Randall Park and Constance Wu star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

SATURDAY

Pop superstar and fashionista Rhianna will be singled out for special honors at the “51st NAACP Image Awards.” 8 p.m. BET

Taron Egerton portrays Elton Jon in the 2019 bio-drama “Rocketman.” (David Appleby / Paramount Pictures)

“Kingsman’s” Taron Egerton blasts off as music legend Elton John in the fantastical 2019 bio-drama “Rocketman.” 8 p.m. Epix

That doll is still evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2019 horror franchise entry “Annabelle Comes Home.” With Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. 8:10 p.m. HBO

Rival hosts on a home-shopping network are headed for a hookup in the new TV movie “Love in Store.” With Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley and Jackée Harry. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The new stand-up special “Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One” finds the L.A.-based comic cracking wise about his life and career. 10 p.m. HBO