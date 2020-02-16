Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: Forever Flamenco, L.A. Dance Project and more

Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile
Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile is one of the featured dancers in a new edition of Forever Flamenco.
(Bruce Bisenz)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Feb. 16, 2020
6 AM
Share

Here is a list of dance shows in L.A. for Feb. 16-23:

Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents re-creations of classic dance routines by movie legend Fred Astaire, plus a new work by artistic director Lincoln Jones. Metropolis Los Angeles, 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Awe and Wonder Donna Sternberg & Dancers presents works created by local choreographers in collaboration with scientists from a variety of fields. The Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com

Brazilian Carnaval Matinee L.A. Samba Dancers and others perform. Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave. #49, Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 to 6 p.m. $15; 12 and under, free. (818) 566-1111. braziliannites.com

Advertisement

Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Briseyda Zárate and Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Things to do

Valentina New York-based Ballet Nepantla mixes classical and contemporary ballet with traditional ballet folklorico in this salute to the women of revolutionary Mexico. California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. Mon., 7 p.m. Free. (805) 493-3015. callutheran.edu

I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents an updated version of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work inspired by the music of Bach. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., noon and 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 29. $20, $45. LADanceProject.org

Advertisement

Blue13 Dance Company The L.A.-based company that mixes modern and traditional Indian dance with ballet and hip-hop performs three works by artistic director Achinta S. McDaniel. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$79. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Backhausdance With(in) OCMA: Triptych Jennifer Backhaus and company present a trio of immersive, site-specific works. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; RSVP at ocmaexpand.org

Drumfolk Step Afrika! stages this full-length work inspired by an uprising by enslaved Africans in South Carolina in 1739. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $36 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsClassical MusicTheater
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement