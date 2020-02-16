Dance in L.A. this week: Forever Flamenco, L.A. Dance Project and more

Here is a list of dance shows in L.A. for Feb. 16-23:

Astaire Dances III American Contemporary Ballet presents re-creations of classic dance routines by movie legend Fred Astaire, plus a new work by artistic director Lincoln Jones. Metropolis Los Angeles, 877 S. Francisco St., upper level, downtown L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m. $45-$105. acbdances.com

Awe and Wonder Donna Sternberg & Dancers presents works created by local choreographers in collaboration with scientists from a variety of fields. The Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com

Brazilian Carnaval Matinee L.A. Samba Dancers and others perform. Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave. #49, Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 to 6 p.m. $15; 12 and under, free. (818) 566-1111. braziliannites.com

Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Briseyda Zárate and Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Valentina New York-based Ballet Nepantla mixes classical and contemporary ballet with traditional ballet folklorico in this salute to the women of revolutionary Mexico. California Lutheran University, Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. Mon., 7 p.m. Free. (805) 493-3015. callutheran.edu

I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents an updated version of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work inspired by the music of Bach. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., downtown L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., noon and 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 29. $20, $45. LADanceProject.org

Blue13 Dance Company The L.A.-based company that mixes modern and traditional Indian dance with ballet and hip-hop performs three works by artistic director Achinta S. McDaniel. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$79. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Backhausdance With(in) OCMA: Triptych Jennifer Backhaus and company present a trio of immersive, site-specific works. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; RSVP at ocmaexpand.org

Drumfolk Step Afrika! stages this full-length work inspired by an uprising by enslaved Africans in South Carolina in 1739. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $36 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

