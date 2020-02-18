Hollywood Bowl 2020 lineup: Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Erivo and celebrating women’s suffrage

Put on your best white suit. It’s going to be the summer of the woman at the Hollywood Bowl, which on Tuesday announces its 2020 season lineup, including Brandi Carlile, Diana Ross, Janelle Monáe, Cynthia Ervio, Yuja Wang, Brittany Howard — and an evening celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the denial of voting rights on the basis of sex, and the suffragettes who fought for it.

Also scheduled to heat up the stage during the bowl’s 99th summer of sizzling outdoor entertainment: the world premiere of Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s Violin Concerto, commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic for famed concert violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. This, along with a concert featuring Chick Corea and a flamenco-inspired band, are part of L.A. Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel’s newly announced Pan-American music initiative.

Dudamel will also conduct Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus.

“I think of this season as an invitation to Angelenos to experience a rich variety of artists and music,” says Gail Samuel, executive director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Assn., which oversees programming and jointly manages the county-owned venue.

Other highlights include KCRW’s summer-long World Festival featuring a wide-ranging roster of musicians including Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird, Mandolin Orange and a reggae night.

“If you came to all of those shows, you’d have a really eclectic experience,” Samuel says.

The bowl’s annual fully staged musical will be “School of Rock,” based on “Enlightened” creator Mike White’s film and featuring a new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

That show, Samuel says, is designed to appeal to adults and kids alike and will provide an opportunity to have kids onstage as well. Also designed to appeal to kids is the 30th anniversary of the popular “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” concert, as well as movie music nights featuring perennial favorites “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “The Princess Bride.”

The movie-night wild card is “Amadeus,” Milos Forman’s 1984 Mozart biopic, which Samuel said is prime for live orchestral accompaniment.

Another legend of classical composition will be feted at the bowl when L.A. Phil associate conductor Paolo Bortolameolli hosts an evening in honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday with pianist Javier Perianes and the Master Chorale.

Film composer John Williams will stage multiple concerts throughout the season, including the bowl debut performance of Anne-Sophie Mutter, featuring selections from the duo’s album of Williams’ film music, “Across the Stars.”

Jazz fans will be taken care of by Herbie Hancock in a performance with Jamie Cullum, as well as by centennial celebrations of Dave Brubeck and Charlie Parker, and a tribute to Peggy Lee featuring the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra and special guest Debbie Harry.

And before opening night with Brandi Carlile, the bowl will stage the Playboy Jazz Festival on June 6-7. George Lopez will once again host a lineup that includes St. Paul & the Broken Bones and the Isley Brothers.

The full season lineup, including details about the Fourth of July spectacular and when to catch Yo-Yo Ma, can be seen here.