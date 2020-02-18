What’s on TV Wednesday, Feb. 19: ‘Stumptown’ on ABC

SERIES
The Goldbergs Pops (George Segal) wants to help his grandson, Adam (Sean Giambrone), prepare for a big party at a friend’s house. Also, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) cookbook has turned her into a minor celebrity, which feeds her appetite for fame. Troy Gentile and Jeff Garlin also star, with guest stars Kenny Ridwan and Chris Parnell. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature This new episode documents the weasel family and includes the adventures of a first-time weasel mom and a fearless honey badger. 8 p.m. KOCE
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates travels to Africa to investigate the mystery of humanity’s origins. 8 p.m. Discovery
Schooled Wilma (Haneefah Wood) tries to help CB (Brett Dier) move on from Lainey (AJ Michalka) with help from coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds The hit procedural ends its 15-season run with two back-to-back episodes. In the first, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team begin a hunt for Everett Lynch (guest star Michael Mosley). Then, in the finale, the team makes a startling discovery about its quarry. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Modern Family Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) take Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing) to dinner to reassure them that they are not bad parents. Also, Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet) chaperone Lily’s (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) first date. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA This new episode explores the relationship between humans and their pet cats. 9 p.m. KOCE
Party of Five In a new episode, Lucia (Emily Tosta) continues trying to impress her mentor (recurring guest star Elizabeth Grullon). Also, Natalia (Sol Rodriguez) shares Val’s (Elle Paris Legaspi) secret with Emilio (Brandon Larracuente). Niko Guardado and Audrey Gerthoffer also star. 9 p.m. Freeform
Stumptown Dex and Grey (Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson) are in Los Angeles, where a client believes her Hollywood script has been plagiarized by a former classmate in this new episode of the private eye series. 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall This new episode travels to the Himalayas to navigate an unexplored river in Bhutan. 10 p.m. KOCE
Good Trouble Davia (Emma Hunton) struggles to come up with a way to make amends to Andre (Terrell Ransom Jr.), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) comes to grips with her feelings for Evan (T.J. Linnard). Elsewhere, Callie (Maia Mitchell) discovers something about Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) that could change everything. 10 p.m. Freeform
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) impulsively dyes her hair. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Year of the Rabbit Matt Berry stars in this new British comedy as a booze-soaked detective inspector who brings a world-weary perspective to investigations while working with his eager younger partner (Freddie Fox). Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong also star. 10:30 p.m. IFC
SPECIALS
Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate Former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D-N.Y.), former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) discuss the issues at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. 6 p.m. NBC and MSNBC
Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala This new special, recorded at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, features stand-up performances from Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Fortune Feimster and others. 8 p.m. CW
Post-Debate Analysis: Decision 2020 Coverage and analysis of the Democratic presidential debate. 8 p.m. MSNBC and CNN
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution This new documentary chronicles the African American experience during the Revolutionary War. 10 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Artificial diamonds; how Google helps people with ALS. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Harrison Ford; authors Tomi Adeyemi, Jason Reynolds and Kiley Reid. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Brian Van Holt (“Deputy”); LeVar Burton; Ronen Rubinstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”); the Impractical Jokers (“Impractical Jokers: The Movie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer makes latte art; chef Scott Conant. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Adam Pally (“Indebted”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Levy; Skylar Astin; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The inspiration for the series “For Life”; celebrities push for criminal justice reform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Lark Voorhies (“Saved by the Bell”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ken Jeong; Jurnee Smollett-Bell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says an incident when he was young could be why he can’t keep weight off. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“Onward”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Matthew Modine (“Miss Virginia”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors “Roasting” loved ones; the age one is most likely to be miserable; a stress snack. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
Conan Lizzy Caplan and D.J. Demers. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Lil Rel Howery; Andre D Thompson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Dern; Kesha performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Huey Lewis; Sam Hunt performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Justin Bieber; James Marsden; Anya Taylor-Joy; Jack Peñate. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; M. Night Shyamalan; Shaed performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline Members of the Guajajara tribe fight to protect the Amazon’s Arariboia Indigenous Reserve. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Ashley Graham. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Butler visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Providence visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Duke visits North Carolina State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Florida Panthers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.