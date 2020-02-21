Movies on TV this week: Feb. 23 — 29: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 23 - 29, 2020

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Deliverance (1972) Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Sun. 10:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

8 1/2 (1963) TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Starz Wed. 9:15 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:35 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:46 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Sun. 8 a.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) AMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:10 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Graduate (1967) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Guardsman (1931) TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Wed. 6:08 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Starz Wed. 1:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Fri. 1:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 23 - 29, 2020

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Bravo Fri. 8:14 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:22 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Invictus (2009) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Bravo Sat. 11:25 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:03 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 2:33 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Roots: The Gift (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6:31 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:11 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 5:11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 23 - 29, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:25 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Best Friends (1982) ★★ TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Wed. 5 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 12:53 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Thur. 1:27 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 9:26 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:25 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ BET Sat. 3 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:13 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 9:15 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:35 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:46 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:12 a.m. Disney XD Fri. 5 p.m. Disney XD Fri. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Tues. 5:19 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 1:45 p.m. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E Sun. 10:30 a.m. E Sun. 5:15 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Tues. 2 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:43 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 10:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:07 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Sun. 7:07 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Syfy Sun. 9:15 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 8:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TRU Wed. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Showtime Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:03 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 6 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 1:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:11 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 1:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Mon. 5:16 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:40 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:57 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:46 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:53 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 23 - 29, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) Corina Akeson, Reese Alexander. A high school teacher and her daughter are held captive for 53 days by a former student. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Thur. 4:55 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 2:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

The Actress (1953) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jean Simmons. Supported by her mother, a New Englander finally tells her salty father she wants to be an actress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:11 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Age of Innocence (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 11:33 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:31 a.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin. A mystic’s accident forces a lawyer to share his body with the essence of an acerbic rich woman. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:25 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Alma Jarocha (1937) Juan José Martínez Casado, Julián Soler. Las aventuras de un grupo de estudiantes que vacacionan en la ciudad de Orizaba, Veracruz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Aloha (2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 4:41 a.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

American Horror House (2012) Morgan Fairchild, Alessandra Torresani. Ghosts invade a sorority on Halloween night, and when the housemother starts killing the sisters, the survivors have to make it through the night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 6 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 2:42 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:07 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Anna and the King (1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Apt Pupil (1998) ★★ Ian McKellen, Brad Renfro. A high-school student forms an unhealthy relationship with a former Nazi death-camp officer. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 4:28 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Two rival assassins form an uneasy alliance to take down a DEA-backed drug cartel. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:20 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 6:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:04 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.F.'s Daughter (1948) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin. A tycoon’s daughter marries a liberal professor who hates capitalists. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Sun. Noon

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Babylon A.D. (2008) ★ Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh. A post-apocalyptic mercenary guards a nun and her young charge, who may be mankind’s last hope for survival. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 5:57 a.m.

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A judge orders a playboy to date her infatuated teenage sister to cure the girl’s crush on him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the website``Bad Date Chronicles,’' which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the ``bad dater.’' (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Bad Girl (2016) Samara Weaving, Felicity Price. A troubled teenager has to fight for her life when she discovers her new friend’s dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Bad Sister (2016) Ryan Newman, Devon Werkheiser. A student at a Roman Catholic boarding school learns that a new nun is an impostor who’s obsessed with her brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 5:01 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:37 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:39 p.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m.

Baltimore Rising (2017) Police and activists struggle to hold Baltimore together after Freddie Gray dies in police custody. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 2:10 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Fredric March. Victorian poet Robert Browning courts invalid poet Elizabeth Barrett despite her stern father. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Beautician and the Beast (1997) ★★ Fran Drescher, Timothy Dalton. A wacky beautician leaves Queens, N.Y., to tutor a European tyrant’s children in Slovetzia. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:15 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m.

Before Midnight (2013) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse and Celine reminisce about their lives together and what different choices might have brought. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Beloved (1998) ★★ Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover. Horrible secrets and supernatural forces come to light in the home of a former slave, her daughter and a companion. (R) 2 hrs. 52 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Best Friends (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Goldie Hawn. Hollywood screenwriters, happy as lovers, unwisely get married and go east to meet their in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Best of Me (2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Beyond Borders (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 12:55 p.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Big Green (1995) ★ Steve Guttenberg, Olivia d’Abo. A sheriff helps a British teacher coach a grade-school soccer team of misfits in a dying Texas town. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:55 p.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 3 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Black Butterfly (2017) Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A down-on-his luck screenwriter picks up a drifter and offers him a place to stay, not knowing that soon he’ll become a prisoner, forced to write for a deranged stranger. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:56 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Tues. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Fri. 7:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:05 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Bluebird (2019) Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks. Some of today’s biggest singers/songwriters -- including Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Taylor Swift -- discuss their memories of performing at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Bombardier (1943) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Randolph Scott. Officers woo a girl at bombardier school, then put classroom theory into practice over Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 2:44 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 5 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:35 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1945) ★★ Dennis O’Keefe, Helen Walker. A returning GI inherits a fortune but must spend $1 million in 60 days to get it. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Bridge to Terabithia (2007) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:53 p.m.

Broken Lance (1954) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Wagner. The son of a Texas cattle baron leaves prison seeking revenge on his three brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 2:05 a.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:35 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ca$h (2010) ★★ Sean Bean, Chris Hemsworth. A stroke of good luck turns out to be anything but fortuitous when a couple crosses paths with a sinister stranger. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

Cabaret de Frontera (1992) Patricia Rivera, Alejandro Ruíz. Un traficante llega a un cabaret fronterizo en busca del asesino de su padre, y sospecha del administrador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Cain and Mabel (1936) ★★ Marion Davies, Clark Gable. A chorus girl and a heavyweight boxer are paired romantically as a publicity stunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

California Suite (1978) ★★★ Alan Alda, Jane Fonda. Beverly Hills Hotel guests include bicoastal ex-spouses and an Oscar nominee. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Captain Kidd (1945) ★★ Charles Laughton, Randolph Scott. The king of England asks pirate Kidd to escort ships plying treasures from India. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Captains of the Clouds (1942) ★★★ James Cagney, Dennis Morgan. Two brash bush pilots join the Royal Canadian Air Force and see action during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Champ (1979) ★★ Jon Voight, Faye Dunaway. A has-been boxer trains in Florida for a comeback and fights his ex-wife for custody of their son. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Charlie Bartlett (2007) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr. An awkward teenager endears himself to the student body by becoming the self-appointed psychiatrist at his new school. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. CMT Thur. 2 a.m. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Cуdigo de honor (2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 5:20 p.m. Starz Tues. 3:27 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Cуmo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:27 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 2 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. Un excontrabandista se encuentra de regreso en el juego para pagar una deuda de su cuñado con un rudo narcotraficante. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:14 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:22 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Cuando los hijos no vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Cyrus (2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 10:30 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 10 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 6:56 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Paramount Fri. 2 a.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) David Crosby. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 12:12 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) HBO Sat. 5:45 a.m.

De Cocula Es el Mariachi (1977) Adalberto Martínez, Norma Lazareno. Drama policial matizado con diversas situaciones alegres y bellas canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Deadly Hollywood Obsession (2019) Sarah Roemer, Jon Prescott. After saving a boy from a kidnapping attempt, a woman is hired to be the boy’s home-school teacher. When the father and the woman start to fall in love, the father’s stalker switches targets. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Sun. 9:26 a.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Dйjа Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Thur. 6:15 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:13 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Walter Huston. A New Englander sells his soul to a Mr. Scratch and needs Daniel Webster on his side in hell’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:15 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11 a.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

The Divorcee (1930) ★★ Norma Shearer, Chester Morris. Old flames and new jealousies compel a married woman to leave her husband and embark on a series of romances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Doctor Satбn y la magia negra (1968) Joaquín Cordero, Luz María Aguilar. Debido a una venganza, el dios del vudú ordena a su gran sacerdote ir a la Tierra para destruir a un vampiro oriental. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun. 7:20 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:13 a.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 3:24 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 2:25 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson. To save an endangered species, a veterinarian who can talk to animals must reintroduce a performing bear to the wild. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Drive Like Andretti (2019) Mario Andretti. Mario Andretti recounts his improbable journey from Italian war refugee to race car legend and cultural icon. (NR) NBCSP Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 3:35 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

Dying to Be You (2020) Natalie Dreyfuss, Michael Patrick Denis. Terror strikes when a young woman learns that her pen pal since childhood plans to take over her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:15 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) ★★★★ James Dean, Julie Harris. Rebellious Cal competes with his twin, Aron, for the love of his rigid father and for a girl in 1917 California. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Mon. 6 p.m. Audience Mon. 9 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

8 1/2 (1963) ★★★★ Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale. An Italian film director seeking the meaning of life retreats from his wife, mistress and flatterers. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

11:55 (2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Tues. 10:35 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 2 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Thur. 8:55 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Eragon (2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) ★★★ Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. A seminary dropout and his cocaine-hooked buddy sell U.S. secrets to the Soviets in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Mon. 9:35 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

The Family I Had (2017) A mother recounts how her seemingly ideal family was shattered after her brilliant son committed a violent act. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. ID Sat. 6 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 3:19 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 5:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:53 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 2:13 p.m.

Fierce People (2005) ★★★ Diane Lane, Donald Sutherland. A drug addict and her teenage son spend a fateful summer at a benevolent billionaire’s lavish estate. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Fierecilla (1951) Rosita Arenas, Eduardo Noriega. Un minero halla una rica veta de oro y lleva a su hija a la mina donde crece como fierecilla en la montaña. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new ``Pride of Lowell.’' (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Finders Keepers (2014) Jaime Pressly, Patrick Muldoon. A divorced mother’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young daughter becomes obsessed with an evil doll left behind by the previous owners. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Foreign Correspondent (1940) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Laraine Day. A political assassination plunges an American reporter into international intrigue in pre-World War II Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Starz Wed. 9:15 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:35 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:46 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:03 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

The Four Musketeers (1975) ★★★ Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch. Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan defend the queen and her dressmaker from Cardinal Richelieu and Milady. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) ★★★ Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki. Lawmen, prostitutes, a hulking thug and other sordid characters run amok in a crime-ridden metropolis. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. Noon

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 11:52 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancй (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G-Men (1935) ★★★ James Cagney, Margaret Lindsay. A lawyer joins the FBI and goes after henchmen of the gangster who put him through law school. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Game of Death (1979) ★★ Bruce Lee, Gig Young. An actor shot by gangsters fakes his death, has plastic surgery and seeks kung-fu revenge. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sat. 4:13 a.m.

The Gender Card Flip (2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

The German Doctor (2013) Natalia Oreiro, Alex Brendemühl. An Argentine family unknowingly lives with Josef Mengele, and a young woman falls in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:40 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 7:55 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg. A Mississippi prosecutor and the widow of Medgar Evers crusade to retry a white racist for the 1963 murder of the NAACP leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Thur. 10 p.m. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. Noon HBO Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:30 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) ★★★ Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler. A songwriter’s big check puts chorus girls to work but incurs his brother’s wrath. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh. A fiery Southern belle struggles to return her family’s estate to its original magnificence after the Civil War. (G) 3 hrs. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:10 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft. An aimless college man lets an older woman seduce him, then finds himself falling for her daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

El gran relajo mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil, ya que sus conexiones están presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) ★★★★ William Powell, Luise Rainer. The life and times of Broadway showman Florenz Ziegfeld and his two wives. (NR) 2 hrs. 54 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Green Dolphin Street (1947) ★★★ Lana Turner, Donna Reed. Two sisters love a man amid revolt and natural disaster in 1840s New Zealand. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 6:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:35 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

The Guardsman (1931) ★★★★ Alfred Lunt, Lynn Fontanne. An Austrian actor suspicious of his wife’s loyalty decides to test her by posing as a charming military officer. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Gun Shy (2017) Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko. An aging rock star takes his pampered wife on an exotic luxury holiday to Chile only for her to be snatched by a group of renegade buccaneers. He embarks on a rescue mission through the jungles of South America to find her. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ Gregory Peck, David Niven. Allied commandos try to knock out a Nazi fortress over the Aegean. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 12:03 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Hamlet (1990) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Glenn Close. Shakespeare’s Danish prince avenges his father, slain by his mother’s new husband. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:54 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:12 a.m. Disney XD Fri. 5 p.m. Disney XD Fri. 10 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 10:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:53 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Wed. 12:30 p.m. BET Wed. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Tues. 5:19 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E Sun. 1:45 p.m. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E Sun. 10:30 a.m. E Sun. 5:15 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Tues. 2 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 7:55 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Her Secret Family Killer (2020) Brooke Nevin, Diora Baird. A young woman searches for answers after learning that someone related to her murdered her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Hitman, agente 47 (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. El creciente acercamiento de un asesino con una joven mujer traumatizada se convierte en una amenaza para su vida cuando los siguen agentes rusos y de Interpol. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Una recreación del popular juego de video de Square Enix de la serie Hitman acerca de un asesino calvo llamado 47. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 10:39 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:23 a.m.

El Hombre de la Ametralladora (1960) Fernando Casanova, Rafael Bertrand. Un villano contrata a un asesino a sueldo, ``El Hombre de la Ametralladora’’ para el secuestro de dos niñas ricas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Hot Millions (1968) ★★★ Peter Ustinov, Maggie Smith. An embezzler posing as a computer genius uses a conglomerate’s computer to write himself big checks. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 12:43 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett. Animated. After discovering a secret cave filled with wild dragons and their mysterious benefactor, Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace of Berk. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 10:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:07 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:45 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. Mucho antes de ser apuñalada y vencida por Blancanieves, la malvada reina Ravenna fue testigo de cómo su hermana Freya sufría una desgarradora traición y huía del reino. Freya vive desde entonces en un lejano palacio invernal donde prohíbe el amor. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:40 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:35 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017) Alana Boden, Skeet Ulrich. In 2002, Brian David Mitchell abducts 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home. Held captive by Mitchell and his accomplice, Smart must endure months of brutality while trying to figure out a way to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 5:22 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 7:49 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Independence Day: 20th Anniversary Edition: Extended Cut (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Innerspace (1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Intersection (1994) ★★ Richard Gere, Sharon Stone. An architect on the brink of a car accident recalls troubles with his wife and his mistress in Vancouver, British Columbia. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Invictus (2009) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon. Following the fall of apartheid, Nelson Mandela tries to unite his countrymen by supporting the South African rugby team’s underdog bid for the 1995 World Cup Championship. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 12:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Ivanhoe (1952) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor. Back from a Crusade, the knight hero of Sir Walter Scott’s novel fights for courtly love and Saxon honor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 8:54 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Jagged Edge (1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Johnny Eager (1942) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lana Turner. A racketeer lures a prosecutor’s daughter into a setup. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m.

Juego peligroso (1966) Roberto Guzmán, Lina Santos. Una joven se mete en problemas al ayudar a una pareja. Por otro lado, una millonaria planea el asesinato de la esposa de su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:45 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kalifornia (1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Kermesse (1958) Lilia Prado, Joaquín Cordero. Durante las fiestas patronales de un pequeño pueblo, surge un inesperado triángulo amoroso entre dos jóvenes y una bella mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Kill Switch (2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:46 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 4:54 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 9 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sun. 7:07 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:08 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Tues. 2:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Tues. 11:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Kingmaker (2019) Imelda Marcos. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Kismet (1944) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Marlene Dietrich. Fate follows a beggar king, his daughter, a dancer, and the caliph and grand vizier of Baghdad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Kiss of Death (1947) ★★★ Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy. A New York hoodlum leads the district attorney to a volatile, grinning gangster. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 1 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:31 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:57 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:15 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Las Abejas (1979) Claudio Brook, Alicia Encinas. Un enjambre de abejas asesinas escapa de una plantación brasileña y viaja por toda América hasta llegar a Nueva York. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:08 a.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Le Plaisir (1952) ★★ Jean Gabin, Daniel Gélin. A doctor, an artist and a madam appear in vignettes from stories by Guy de Maupassant. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 6:23 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:56 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 1:39 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:16 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Wed. 1:19 a.m. Encore Wed. 8:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues. 10:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:39 a.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Liability (2012) Tim Roth, Talulah Riley. After Adam wrecks his stepfather’s car, he takes a job as a driver for Roy, a hit man. Thrust into a world of murder and revenge, he begins to realize he is Roy’s final target. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) ★★★ Paul Newman, Victoria Principal. A small-time outlaw takes over a town by dispensing his own form of justice and confiscating property for court costs. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Lifeforce (1985) ★★ Steve Railsback, Peter Firth. A space commander and a Scotland Yard inspector search for a naked space vampire loose in London. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Lili (1953) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Mel Ferrer. A French teen joins a carnival and meets a lying magician and a loving puppeteer. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 1:14 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:52 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

The Long Voyage Home (1940) ★★★ John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Losers (2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. Miembros del equipo de operaciones especiales buscan a quienes los traicionaron e intentan matarlos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Love Begins (2011) ★★ Wes Brown, Julie Mond. Clark Davis, a traveler with dreams of seeing the world, has to work on Ellen and Cassie’s farm to pay off a debt. He slowly starts to win Ellen over, but when her former fiance returns, Ellen faces a difficult choice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Love Struck Cafй (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Loverboy (1989) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Kate Jackson. A Los Angeles couple’s collegiate son brings special-delivery pizza to rich older women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher (2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Tues. 1:16 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 10:44 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:13 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:31 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. Mientras intenta convencer a un expolicía en desgracia para que baje de la cornisa de un gran edificio, una negociadora de la policía empieza a sospechar que el hombre tiene motivos ulteriores. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:25 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur who’s employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Tues. 1 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 6:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:08 p.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 2:48 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. Para saldar sus deudas con la mafia y casarse con Samantha, Jerry tiene que hacer un viaje a México en busca de una pistola antigua muy valiosa. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4 p.m.

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Miracle (2004) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson. Coach Herb Brooks leads the U.S. Olympic hockey team to victory over the Soviet team in 1980. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ESPN Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Miracle Worker (1962) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Mirror Mirror (2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Saved from death by a band of diminutive highway robbers, an exiled princess vows to win back her kingdom from an evil queen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TRU Wed. 8 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Cuando la FMI es implicada en un plan terrorista internacional y es cerrada, Ethan Hunt y su equipo deben trabajar de forma encubierta y esconderse para limpiar el nombre de la organización. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:33 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) ★★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. William Wyler’s Oscar-winning classic about the tensions faced by a family of hard-working Brits in war-torn England. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Murder in the Suburbs (2019) Nicky Whelan, Anna Hutchison. While on vacation, a happy-go-lucky family becomes the unsuspected target of a grieving mother who lost her family. (NR) Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Music in Manhattan (1944) ★★ Anne Shirley, Dennis Day. Free publicity follows when a song-and-dance man’s partner is mistaken for a war hero’s bride. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 1:12 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:51 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

My Wild Irish Rose (1947) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Arlene Dahl. Irish balladeer Chauncey Olcott charms Lillian Russell and an alderman’s daughter in 1890s New York. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Spur (1953) ★★★ James Stewart, Janet Leigh. A bounty hunter has competition for an outlaw’s daughter and a cornered killer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 10:30 p.m. BET Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Nazi Undead (2018) Georgia Chara, Andy McPhee. College sweethearts Brad and Ashley’s romantic holiday through Germany’s heartland turns sinister after encountering a German SS Officer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 9 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

New in Town (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Harry Connick Jr. An ambitious executive has a life-changing experience when she accepts an assignment to restructure a manufacturing plant in a backwater town. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 4:28 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:04 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:40 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 1:22 p.m.

Night Must Fall (1937) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Rosalind Russell. A village girl comes to realize that the charming man she has met is actually a coldblooded killer. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) Showtime Sat. 6:35 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Thur. 11:53 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:59 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Bravo Sat. 11:25 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Oh, God! (1977) ★★★ George Burns, John Denver. God comes to Earth as an elderly man with a twinkle and picks a supermarket produce manager to spread his word. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m.

The Omen (1976) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lee Remick. A U.S. diplomat and his wife adopt the infant Damien in Rome, then find out he’s the Antichrist. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Tues. 2:07 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 2:49 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:29 p.m.

One Million B.C. (1940) ★★ Victor Mature, Carole Landis. Earth moves, and the meat-eating Rock People banish a caveman to the Shell People, who prefer vegetables. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros ``yos’’. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Opening Night (1977) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Ben Gazzara. A Broadway actress prepares for a premiere on the verge of a nervous breakdown. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Fri. 10:05 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) ★ Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw. The discovery of an old and mysterious camcorder leads to supernatural terror in a couple’s new home. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 a.m. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. Tras descubrir que él es el hijo del dios griego Poseidón, un joven se convierte en el principal sospechoso del robo del relámpago de Zeus. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:05 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 a.m.

The Pirates of Somalia (2017) Evan Peters, Al Pacino. In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur’s impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first close-up look at who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 a.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Pokйmon III the Movie: The Spell of the Unknown (2001) ★★ Voice of Veronica Taylor, Rachel Lillis. Anime. Ash, Pikachu, Brock and Misty must rescue a little girl and her mother from mystical forces. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. Disney XD Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Pokйmon the Movie 2000 (2000) ★ Voices of Ikue Ohtani, Veronica Taylor. Anime. A trainer catches the legendary Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in an attempt to awaken Lugia, guardian of the sea. When Ash and friends arrive, the islanders ask him to gather three elemental orbs from different islands to restore the balance. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Disney XD Thur. 5:05 p.m.

Pokйmon: The First Movie (1999) ★ Voices of Veronica Taylor, Philip Bartlett. Anime. Ash, Misty, Brock and Pikachu face Mewtwo, a bioengineered Pokémon, and the super-Pokémon it has created. With short ``Pikachu’s Vacation.’' (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Por amor a mi pueblo (2005) José Julián, Patricio Zambrano. Después del asesinato de su padre y de tener que vivir varias penurias, un hombre decide lanzarse a la política sin temor a enfrentarse a terratenientes asesinos y opresores, solo con la única convicción de servir a su pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Los sobrevivientes a bordo de un crucero accidentado se unen para luchar por sus vidas, buscando estar seguros en medio de un laberinto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:03 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Precious Cargo (2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss, a seductive thief recruits an ex-lover to steal rare and valuable gems. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 3 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 9:43 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Paramount Thur. 6 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Primrose Path (1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Professionals (1966) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Burt Lancaster. A circa-1917 rancher sends mercenaries to rescue his kidnapped wife from a Mexican bandit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Fri. 2:58 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Proof (2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 1:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

El puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Puzzle (2018) ★★★ Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan. A woman who has a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament in Atlantic City. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 4:27 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:55 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 7:35 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:13 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 8:20 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 2:33 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:17 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Revenge Porn (2016) Tiera Skovbye, Elisabeth Rohm. Frustrated with the lack of help from police, a woman launches her own investigation and plans the ultimate takedown after nude photos of her daughter are circulated on a porn site. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 a.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 3:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Rise of the Zombies (2012) Mariel Hemingway, LeVar Burton. Survivors of a zombie plague search for a scientist who may have a cure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:49 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Fri. 7:40 a.m.

River Runs Red (2018) Taye Diggs, John Cusack. A vengeful judge takes the law into his own hands when two cops kill his young son during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 1:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:58 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Rocketeer (1991) ★★★ Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly. A test pilot turns superhero in 1938 Hollywood with a Nazi-coveted rocket backpack designed by Howard Hughes. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 11:30 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:23 p.m. Encore Wed. 11 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:20 a.m.

La Ronde (1950) ★★★ Anton Walbrook, Simone Simon. A raconteur follows a fateful circle of love in 1900 Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Roots: The Gift (1988) ★★★ Louis Gossett Jr., LeVar Burton. A freed slave needs Kunta Kinte and the Fiddler’s help guiding runaway slaves on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston. An errant father tries to reconcile with his eccentric and underachieving family in New York. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:55 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Royal Wedding (1951) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire’s famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Fri. 6:31 a.m.

Rumor Has It ... (2005) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner. A woman sets out to find the truth after learning that the movie ``The Graduate’’ may have been based on her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 10:52 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:01 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:01 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:27 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:45 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Santiago Apуstol (2016) Julián Gil, José Narvaez. Se narra la vida del apóstol Santiago: su nacimiento en Betsaida, su encuentro con Jesús y la evangelización por Hispania; hasta su muerte en el año 44 y traslado de los restos a Santiago de Compostela, en Galicia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Santo en la venganza de la momia (1971) ★ Santo, Mary Montiel. Un profesor pide ayuda para rescatar un tesoro azteca en medio de la selva, y encuentra a una momia con un mensaje. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Sea Wolf (1941) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield. Fugitives George Leach and Ruth Brewster, along with writer Humphrey Van Weyden, board the seal ship the ''Ghost,’' under the command of callous Wolf Larsen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

El Secuestro (2007) Irán Castillo, Valentín Trujillo Jr. Las vidas monótonas de los integrantes de una pareja se transforman radicalmente cuando uno de ellos es secuestrado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Selfie From Hell (2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 10:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:59 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 1:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

The Seventh Cross (1944) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Signe Hasso. Seven escapees from a concentration camp meet with different fates as they attempt to flee Nazi Germany. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 8:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Shampoo (1975) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. Lovers undo a Beverly Hills hairdresser around Election Eve 1968. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 2:25 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Tues. 1:15 p.m. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Shocker (1989) ★★ Michael Murphy, Peter Berg. Dreams link a police detective’s son to a killer TV repairman turned into a soul-stealing spirit by the electric chair. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

Show Dogs (2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 8:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:37 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:55 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Sinbad of the Seven Seas (1989) ★ Lou Ferrigno, John Steiner. The muscular hero seeks five jewels in exotic places, including the Amazon and an isle of the dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

El Sinvergьenza (1971) Mauricio Garcés, Paula Cusi. Un apuesto hombre se dedica a contratar mujeres hermosas para que trabajen como acompañantes, hasta que se enamora de una de ellas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Sister Kenny (1946) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Alexander Knox. Australian Elizabeth Kenny graduates from nursing school and becomes famous for her treatment of polio. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 3:14 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 1:39 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Sniper 3 (2004) Tom Berenger, Denis Arndt. Hired to kill a suspected terrorist, a sniper learns his target is an old friend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Something to Sing About (1937) ★★ James Cagney, Evelyn Daw. A Manhattan bandleader and his wife cannot be married, according to his Hollywood contract. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 a.m.

A Special Day (1977) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni. A housewife encounters a homosexual broadcaster on the day Hitler meets Mussolini in 1938 Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997) ★ Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric. A vacationing couple save the day when a madman commandeers their cruise ship. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 4:44 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:14 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:48 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 5:06 a.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 11:59 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:21 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Sat. 12:41 p.m.

Step Up Revolution (2012) ★★ Ryan Guzman, Kathryn McCormick. Newly arrived in Miami, an aspiring dancer joins forces with the leader of a flash-mob dance crew to save the historic neighborhood from a developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 10:09 a.m.

The Story of Three Loves (1953) ★★★ Moira Shearer, Leslie Caron. A ballerina risks her life; a governess is wooed by her charge; an aerialist finds a new partner. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Suitable (2017) Kelli Jordan, Tiffany Tenille. A high school tom boy comes to terms with her sexuality as she chooses what to wear to prom. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Tues. 9:35 a.m.

The Sunshine Boys (1975) ★★★ Walter Matthau, George Burns. After a long separation, two former vaudeville partners reunite to renew their friendship and their feud. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 3:16 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:17 p.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Suspicion (1941) ★★★ Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine. Alfred Hitchcock directs a thriller about a woman who thinks that her husband is plotting to murder her. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Swarm (1978) ★ Michael Caine, Katharine Ross. A scientist and an Air Force general trick killer bees away from Houston. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. El exagente de las fuerzas especiales de élite Bryan Millis se ve enredado en la trama de una organización criminal cuando intenta salvar a su hija Kim, pero solo tiene 96 horas para rescatarla antes de perder el rastro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Terry Kiser. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. A young mammoth-hunter leads a small band of tribesmen on a journey to the ends of the Earth on a mission to save his beloved from her warlord kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:33 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. E Sat. 11 a.m. E Sat. Noon

That Forsyte Woman (1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Greer Garson. Scandal follows when a Forsyte’s wife loves her niece’s fiance in Victorian England. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

That Man From Rio (1964) ★★★ Jean-Paul Belmondo, Françoise Dorléac. A woman is kidnapped by a gang and brought to Rio with her soldier-boyfriend hot on the trail. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

They Were Expendable (1945) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, John Wayne. Heroic PT boat captains fight Japanese ships in the World War II Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:10 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1948) ★★★ Lana Turner, Gene Kelly. Swordsmen Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan foil a plot against the king by Lady de Winter and Richelieu. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 11 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Topper Returns (1941) ★★ Roland Young, Joan Blondell. A girl’s ghost wants Cosmo Topper to find the hooded man who stabbed her but meant to stab her friend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:11 p.m. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Transpecos (2016) Gabriel Luna, Johnny Simmons. For three U.S. Border Patrol agents, the contents of one car reveal an insidious plot within their own ranks; the next 24 hours may cost them their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:35 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:09 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 8:58 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Tucked (2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Tupac: Resurrection (2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Turistas (2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

The Tuskegee Airmen (1995) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Allen Payne. Grueling training and racist officers challenge black recruits in the Army Air Corps during World War II. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Two Women (1960) ★★★ Sophia Loren, Jean-Paul Belmondo. Moroccan soldiers rape a mother and daughter leaving World War II Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Undercover Brother 2 (2019) Michael Jai White, Barry Bostwick. Determined to prove himself as more than just Undercover Brother’s brother, Lionel uses his own unique brand of funk and disguise to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. BET Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Michael Jai White. Former soldier Luc Deveraux, now a government adviser, must help stop new soldiers being controlled by a supercomputer gone haywire. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 1:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:10 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Tues. 12:39 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Varsity Show (1937) ★★ Dick Powell, Fred Waring. A Broadway producer offers to help college students put on a show at his alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Tues. 5:18 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:24 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:56 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:51 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:03 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:01 p.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 11:05 a.m. Starz Tues. 8:52 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:14 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) ★★★ Voices of Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes. Animated. Pest controllers Wallace and Gromit must save the day when a vegetable-munching beast ravages town gardens. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Sat. 7:35 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Wed. 9 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 11:03 p.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge (1940) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Robert Taylor. A ballet dancer and a British officer cross stars on the eve of World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Mon. 5:16 a.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Wedding Swingers (2018) Michael Nathanson, Charlbi Dean Kriek. A TV producer invites his old college friends to a destination wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Wee Willie Winkie (1937) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Victor McLaglen. An American girl charms hostile natives and a Highland soldier in colonial India. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Sun. 2 p.m. Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Sun. 9:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 2 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9:30 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Thur. 4:34 a.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Whitney Houston: Everlasting Voice (2016) The singer’s life from her chart-topping hits in the 1980s and 1990s to her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 8:19 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:45 p.m.

The Wrong Boy Next Door (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Calli Taylor. A troubled teenager, sentenced to house arrest, becomes attracted to her seemingly harmless new neighbor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The Wrong Friend (2018) Li Eubanks, Jared Scott. The moment Riley meets Chris, she thinks he is handsome, charming and affectionate. He seems perfect, but after a party at his house, Riley sees that Chris has a darker side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Mommy (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. After receiving a promotion at work, a young woman hires a personal assistant who seems perfect, but the assistant has an ulterior motive for taking the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Wrong Stepmother (2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Wrong Teacher (2018) Jessica Morris, Philip McElroy. Successful teacher and author Charlotte Hansen has a passionate, one-night stand with a younger man, Chris. She later finds out that he is 18 years old and a student at her high school. Now, Chris will stop at nothing to have her for himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Wrong Tutor (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Nate Wyatt. When star high school athlete Eric needs help with his school work, a woman named Emily convinces Eric’s mother that she is the perfect tutor for her son, but she has other reasons that stem beyond helping him with his homework. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. Mulder and Scully encounter a priest with psychic visions when they reunite to solve a baffling missing-persons case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 10:06 a.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 8:02 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:40 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Thur. 10:57 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:46 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:53 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:58 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:28 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

The Young Cannibals (2019) Megan Purvis. Seven friends are tricked into eating burgers made of human flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967) ★★★ Catherine Deneuve, Françoise Dorléac. Dancing/composing twin sisters find romance in Paris, one with a sailor, the other with a U.S. pianist. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zapped (2014) Zendaya, Spencer Boldman. While adjusting to her new stepfamily, a girl finds a smartphone app that magically allows her to control boys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 4:45 p.m. Disney Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 10 a.m. Disney Sun. 6:30 p.m. Disney Tues. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 6:30 p.m.

