Dance in L.A. this week: American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Of Love and Rage’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for March 1-8:
Immigrant Stories — An American Journey Told Through Dance Danza Floricanto/USA salutes people who make a difference in their communities. Rosenthal Theatre, Inner City Arts, 720 Kohler St., downtown L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$25. (323) 261-0385. danzafloricantousa.org
Soundscape New York-based Dorrance Dance celebrates the history of tap dancing. Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. visionsandvoices.usc.edu
Of Love and Rage American Ballet Theatre presents the world premiere of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s dance fable inspired by an ancient Greek tale about star-crossed lovers on a high-seas adventure. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, et al. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. farhang.org
Obsessed Pho More: Contemporary Ballet & Art Songs The Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music presents dance works by choreographers Carla Körbes and Sarah Wroth. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org