Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Of Love and Rage’ and more

Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell in American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage”
Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell are among the featured dancers in the world premiere of American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage” at Segerstrom Center.
(Erin Baiano)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
March 1, 2020
6 AM
Share

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for March 1-8:

Immigrant Stories — An American Journey Told Through Dance Danza Floricanto/USA salutes people who make a difference in their communities. Rosenthal Theatre, Inner City Arts, 720 Kohler St., downtown L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$25. (323) 261-0385. danzafloricantousa.org

Soundscape New York-based Dorrance Dance celebrates the history of tap dancing. Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, USC, 849 W. 34th St., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. visionsandvoices.usc.edu

Of Love and Rage American Ballet Theatre presents the world premiere of choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s dance fable inspired by an ancient Greek tale about star-crossed lovers on a high-seas adventure. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Advertisement

Things to do

Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, et al. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. farhang.org

Obsessed Pho More: Contemporary Ballet & Art Songs The Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music presents dance works by choreographers Carla Körbes and Sarah Wroth. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsTheaterClassical Music
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement