Harvey Weinstein sentencing: Mira Sorvino ‘cried tears of amazement, gratitude’

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer who was convicted of rape and a criminal sex act, was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison — and Hollywood definitely had some opinions about that.

“I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today,” actress Mira Sorvino tweeted. She was one of the women who spoke out about the former Weinstein Co. executive in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker piece accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused,” the group known as the Silence Breakers said in a statement distributed after the sentencing.

The group of 23 women — which includes Ashley Judd, Lauren Sivan, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, all of whom accused Weinstein of misconduct — says it will persist in its “crusade for cultural change.”

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his February conviction of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.



The following is a statement from 24 #silencebreakers in response: pic.twitter.com/6LhmIhDaMz — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) March 11, 2020

Time’s Up spoke out as well.

“First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein,” the organization said in a statement.

“The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace,” it added.

Time’s Up also deemed the social change that the survivors had catalyzed “transformational.”

Calling the sentence “obscene” and “obnoxious,” Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno told reporters immediately afterward that the defense would appeal. Weinstein also faces charges in Los Angeles.

Back on social media, John Cleese made a wry joke, which is below, along with a sampling of celebrity reactions.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to @RonanFarrow ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 11, 2020

Seeing Weinstein's sentence today reminds me of the story of the judge who sentences an old man to 20 years in jail



The old man says " I shall die before I get out "



The judge says, very kindly, " Well, just do as many as you can " — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 11, 2020

Thank you @RoArquette @rosemcgowan @MiraSorvino and all the Whistleblowers in the Weinstein case who put their careers and reputations at risk to help clear the way to know the horrible acts Harvey has done. Thank you to all the brave victims. @RonanFarrow — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 11, 2020

To all the women who had that sickening feeling of having to choose between preserving their careers vs speaking out against their abuser, and who managed to find their voice, thank you. To those who chose otherwise, you’re loved & supported too. #Weinstein — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 11, 2020

A lot of news underlines how hard it is to hold wealthy and connected people accountable. Today’s shows the power of people who speak up, from a position of far less power, at great personal risk. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 11, 2020

We all owe a debt of gratitude to @RonanFarrow @jodikantor and @mega2e for their investigative reporting on Weinstein for the @NewYorker and the @nytimes. You're extraordinary journalists and women around the world are better and safer as a result of your work. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 11, 2020