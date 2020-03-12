Tom Hanks’ sons say their dad is ‘not even that sick’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Don’t worry — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are “not trippin’” over their coronavirus diagnoses, according to their son Chet Hanks.

Chet and half-brother Colin Hanks both took to social media Wednesday night to offer separate updates on their father, Tom Hanks, who revealed earlier that day that he and Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.

Touched by the “outpouring of support” that followed the “Toy Story” actor’s shocking announcement, his sons assured concerned fans that Tom Hanks and wife Wilson, both 63, are going to be OK.

“Wassup everyone, um, yeah, it’s true: My parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” Chet Hanks said in a video. “But I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’. But they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

The “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star and “Girls” alumna are in Australia, where the former was working on Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic, featuring Austin Butler as the titular rocker and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes, but I think it’s all going to be all right,” Chet Hanks continued. “But I appreciate it and just everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” Colin Hanks echoed on Instagram. “Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Tom Hanks and Wilson are the first major entertainment figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses in what the World Health Organization has recently declared a pandemic.

In his initial post, the screen icon promised to “keep the world posted and updated” on his and Wilson’s health and shared a photo of a lone surgical glove in true Tom Hanks style. (Hollywood’s resident nice guy is known for posting photos of abandoned gloves of all kinds on social media, paired with cute captions imagining the gloves’ journeys).

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote in his announcement. “Take care of yourselves!”