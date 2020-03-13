How the rich and famous are handling the coronavirus pandemic

Stars, they’re just like us — especially when it comes to freaking out a little about the coronavirus pandemic.

As the outbreak continues to take an increasingly severe toll on daily life, Tom Hanks, Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and other celebrities are taking measures to help themselves — and others — protect against germs.

Making good on his promise to “keep the world posted and updated” on his health after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus, Hanks offered some words of comfort Thursday night on social media.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” the screen icon wrote, before quoting one of his most famous lines from 1992’s “A League of Their Own.”

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Good hygiene practices have seen a major uptick in celebrity endorsements — particularly hand-washing for the CDC-approved 20 seconds. On Friday, pop star Mariah Carey led by example, sharing a video of herself and her kids scrubbing their hands to the tune of her 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️ https://t.co/lStI918GmF pic.twitter.com/SO8SQJNrk7 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 13, 2020

Earlier this week, singer Gloria Gaynor posted a similar clip of herself washing her hands while lip-syncing her 1978 classic, the aptly titled “I Will Survive.” Many artists, including Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan, have promoted their own music while championing cleanliness.

Meanwhile, others have taken a more political tack, criticizing President Trump for his response — or lack thereof — to the public health crisis. Alyssa Milano, Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Handler and more skeptics have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“Trumpers? Can we agree this isn’t a hoax?” Milano tweeted, taking an additional swipe at Fox News in the process. “Can’t you see how dangerous this president is? He’s been lying to us for weeks. Can’t you see how dangerous Fox News is? They’ve been corroborating his lies.”

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson. The NBA!



Trumpers? Can we agree that this isn’t a hoax?



Can’t you see how dangerous this president is? He’s been lying to us for weeks. Can’t you see how dangerous Fox News is? They’ve been corroborating his lies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

Most, however, have simply delivered messages of support to anyone who has been directly affected or is feeling scared in general. Some, such as country-rap star Lil Nas X, have even pledged to help people out financially so they can “go get some food then stay inside.”

“Praying for our most vulnerable. And sending you all love today,” Kerry Washington tweeted. “Remember to cultivate your calm. Stress levels impact [health] and immunity. Gather information but also cultivate calm wherever you can. I will try to do the same.”

Praying for our most vulnerable. And sending you all love today... Remember to cultivate your calm. Stress levels impact heath and immunity. Gather information but also cultivate calm wherever you can. I will try to do the same. XOXOXOX — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 12, 2020

Here are some more celebrity reactions to the outbreak:

This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn't agree more - we're in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV



🎥 @SinaWeibo, Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/u7wnn5xPdc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2020

Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world 🌎❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus is camp — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 12, 2020

Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona." — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020

no joking, does anybody know what i can do to help with the coronavirus situation? — nope (@LilNasX) March 5, 2020

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

I know the coronavirus isn’t that scary for a lot of ppl. Many of you are young & healthy & will be able to defeat it without medical help. But think of those who are immunocompromised. Your caution keeps them safe. Wash your hands &, if you’re sick, try & stay away from crowds. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 6, 2020

Lori Loughlin is wondering how the Coronavirus got into Princeton and her kid didn’t. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 12, 2020

Finally the world wide event for which Trump's name and his term in office will forever be associated, "The Coronavirus. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) March 13, 2020

Sending u light right now ✨✨✨

Just a reminder to keep your energy high.Theres a lot going on but take care of yourself, love on your family, and remind yourself to take a deep breathe and stay calm. Don’t forget that I love u💜💜 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 12, 2020

Now that folks are cancelling non-essential travel and events, u start to realize how much we schedule that's non-essential. Of course, what we do is critical to human joy, inspiration, etc, but our entire entertainment industry is full of individually non-essential events. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 9, 2020

stay safe and with your loved ones — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 12, 2020

Stream Songs for You to improve your immune system — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 12, 2020

Donald where are the testing kits? https://t.co/WCL1Q212lh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 13, 2020

Now would be a good time for Republicans to declare Trump’s incompetence and insanity. People are sick and don’t know what to do. Test kits? Dow just dropped 2100 points. Are Republicans now ready to save this country, since older white men are all at risk and so is your money? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 12, 2020