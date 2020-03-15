Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Hooking Up,’ ‘The Conversation’ and more

March 20



Bull A troubled teen in a poor Houston neighborhood aspires to become a bull rider under the tutelage of her neighbor. Rob Morgan, Amber Havard, Yolonda Ross. Written by Annie Silverstein, Johnny McAllister. Directed by Silverstein. (1:45) NR.

Chichinette: The Accidental Spy

Documentary profiles Marthe Cohn, a 99-year-old Jewish woman from France who became a spy in Nazi Germany. Directed by Nicola Hens. In French and English with English subtitles. (1:26) NR.

The Climb

Two best buds find their relationship tested when one sleeps with the other’s fiancée. With Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt. Written by Covino, Marvin. Directed by Covino. (1:34) R.

The Conversation

New 35mm print of writer-director Francis Ford Coppola’s atmospheric 1974 thriller about a surveillance expert (Gene Hackman) tasked with trailing two lovers in San Francisco. With Frederick Forsythe, Cindy Williams, John Cazale, Teri Garr, Harrison Ford, Robert Duvall. (1:53) PG.

The Dog Doc

Documentary profiles holistic veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein. Directed by Cindy Meehl. (1:41) NR.

Draupadi Unleashed

A young woman in 1930s India is torn among true love, an arranged marriage and a mysterious guru. With Salena Qureshi, Dominic Rains, Cas Anvar. Written by Tony Stopperan; based on a story by Nisha Sabharwal. Directed by Stopperan, Sabharwal. (1:50) NR.

The Etruscan Smile

An elderly Scotsman in need of medical treatment travels to San Francisco where he reconnects with his estranged son. With Brian Cox, Rosanna Arquette, JJ Feild, Thora Birch, Peter Coyote, Treat Williams. Written by Michael McGowan, Michal Lali Kagan, Sarah Bellwood; additional material by Shuki Ben-Naim, Amital Stern; based on the novel by Jose Luis Sampedro. Directed by Oded Binnun, Mihal Brezis. (1:47) R.

The Grizzlies

Inuit students in a struggling Arctic village take up lacrosse. With Emerald MacDonald, Ben Schnetzer, Paul Nutarariaq. Written by Moira Walley-Beckett, Graham Yost. Directed by Miranda de Pencier. In Inuktitut and English with English subtitles. (1:42) R.

Hooking Up

A female sex addict and a man with testicular cancer go on a therapeutic road trip together. With Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson, Jordana Brewster, Vivica A. Fox, Amy Pietz. Written by Nico Raineau, Lauren Schacher. Directed by Raineau. (1:28) R.

Human Capital

The romance between two young people leads to a tragic accident, affecting both their families. With Marisa Tomei, Liev Schreiber, Alex Wolff, Peter Sarsgaard. Written by Oren Moverman; based on a novel by Stephen Amidon. Directed by Marc Meyers. (1:35) NR.

Human Nature

Documentary about the possible benefits and potential risks of genetic engineering. Directed by Adam Bolt. (1:35) NR.

Inside the Rain

A bipolar student facing expulsion enlists a sex worker in his scheme to stay in film school. With Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland, Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts. Written and directed by Fisher. (1:30) NR.

International Falls

A would-be standup comic stranded in a small town by a snowstorm meets a veteran comic looking to pack it in. With Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Mindy Sterling, Kevin Nealon. Written by Thomas Ward. Directed by Amber McGinnis. (1:33) NR.

The Misogynists

Two Trump supporters party in a hotel room on election night 2016. With Dylan Baker, Lou Jay Taylor, Ivana Milicevic, Trieste Kelly Dunn. Written and directed by Onur Tukel. (1:25) NR.

Phoenix, Oregon

Two middle-aged pals quit their jobs and open a pizza parlor in a bowling alley in their small town. With James Le Gros, Jesse Borrego, Lisa Edelstein. Written and directed by Gary Lundgren. (1:48) R.

Summer of Blood

A loser whose girlfriend just dumped him has better luck with the ladies after he’s turned into a vampire. With Onur Tukel, Anna Margaret Hollyman, Alex Karpovsky, Dakota Goldhor. Written and directed by Tukel. (1:26) NR.