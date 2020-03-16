Amid coronavirus panic, here’s how celebrities are keeping their distance

The stars were not out this weekend.

Amid coronavirus fears, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more celebrities took to social media to demonstrate social distancing and encourage others to follow their lead by staying home and avoiding crowded spaces.

Swift penned a message to her fans Sunday on Instagram, imploring Swifties to take CDC-recommended measures to “isolate” themselves in order to protect others.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” the “Lover” singer wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.

Advertisement

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

A screenshot of Taylor Swift’s Instagram story. (Taylor Swift / Instagram)

In a social media post captioned “please,” fellow pop phenom Grande warned against downplaying the severity of the pandemic and begged people — especially the young and healthy — to “care more about others. like now.”

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ ... ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker wrote. “I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago, but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.

Advertisement

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged.”

Others, like Lizzo and Schwarzenegger, took a more subtle approach, leading by example and sharing their own self-quarantine activities. Clad in a “Terminator” shirt, Schwarzenegger lighted up the internet after posting a video of himself enjoying isolation with his pet pony, Whiskey, and donkey, Lulu.

“The important thing is that you stay home,” the 72-year-old actor-politician said while feeding his furry friends. “After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California, so we stay home, and we eat here. ... We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here.”

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, music’s patron saint of self-care passed the time by practicing her famous instrument of choice: the flute. Lizzo also addressed recent concert cancellations that she and other musicians have had to make due to increasing public health concerns.

“Because I Love You,” Lizzo wrote under a nearly 30-minute Instagram video in which she was surrounded by crystals. “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”

See what more stars are doing to #FlattenTheCurve below.

Watch this. It shows why we should all do the right thing and stay home to the fullest extent possible. All of us can help slow the spread of the virus, protecting the elderly, the vulnerable, and each other. https://t.co/FgffQrMVB7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2020

Now is the time to come together around a central message: #StayHome!!!https://t.co/WU98UcFHLd — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 16, 2020

FYI. Paris Wednesday evening was TEEMING with people as though business as usual. ALL bars, restaurants, clubs etc in France shut down as of last night. #ShutDownNYC? Hell yes. https://t.co/vLjIhWqYnm — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 15, 2020

*corona chaos ensues*

*toilet paper is now currency*

*frozen burritos for the rest of my life possibly*



“anyway, here’s wonderwall...” pic.twitter.com/rYbuNc7E8M — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 14, 2020

This video is chilling. You'll understand what you're looking at, even if you don't speak Italian. Please everyone. Help us prevent this in American cities. Stay home. #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/pdXDBGzhj0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2020

We can prevent so many unnecessary deaths by following Italy in self-quarantining and social distancing as much as possible to contain COVID-19. #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/FTtB1ZaVHu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 15, 2020

I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now. This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020