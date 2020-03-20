Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

American Graffiti (1973) SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Fri. 12:21 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:31 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:24 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:30 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:45 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:04 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:02 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) CMAX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Platoon (1986) TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1 a.m.

Rocky (1976) BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. BBCA Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Tues. 3 p.m.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) SUND Sun. 11:15 a.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m. POP Thur. 8:30 p.m. POP Fri. 6 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Mon. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Unthinkable (2010) STARZ Mon. 5:08 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Tues. 6:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:32 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:38 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ SUND Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:04 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:04 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ SUND Fri. 2 a.m. SUND Fri. 8:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ SUND Mon. Noon SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ BBCA Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ BBCA Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:04 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ FREE Tues. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ FREE Wed. Noon

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ POP Thur. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:39 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:51 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 1:43 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. Noon

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:47 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Sat. Noon

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 2:33 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Fri. 12:21 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:31 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 4:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. Noon

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 10 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ BRVO Thur. 11:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ BET Sun. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. Noon

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ KVEA Sat. Noon

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 7:58 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 2 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Tues. Noon SUND Tues. Noon BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 6 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ POP Tues. 4 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Sun. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:24 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:30 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:45 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:04 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:02 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:41 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:25 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ FREE Mon. Noon

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ PARMOUNT Tues. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m. COM Sat. 10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ USA Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 12:27 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11:02 p.m. USA Fri. 12:51 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 7:25 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6 a.m. USA Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 7 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:26 p.m. USA Sat. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 10:55 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9:24 a.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 4:23 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:58 a.m. USA Fri. 4:34 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 8:55 a.m. SYFY Tues. 7:30 p.m. USA Fri. 9:22 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ HIST Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ FREE Fri. 6 p.m. FREE Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Thur. 11:44 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:29 a.m. STARZ Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ FREE Mon. Noon FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 2:41 p.m. STARZ Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TNT Sat. 9 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:12 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. SUND Tues. 10 p.m. SUND Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 9 a.m. BBCA Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:07 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. SUND Tues. 7 p.m. SUND Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 11:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 5 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ FREE Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ OVA Fri. 9 p.m. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ OVA Mon. 10 p.m. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ OVA Mon. 7:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ FREE Mon. 5 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ CMAX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ PARMOUNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:25 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ A Sun. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ A Sun. 11 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ COM Sun. 7 p.m.

On Golden Pond (1981) ★★★★ CMAX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ HIST Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 11:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 3:20 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ FREE Sun. 10 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ SUND Mon. Noon SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ SUND Sun. 10 p.m. SUND Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:40 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 2:54 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. BBCA Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ BBCA Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon AMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Tues. 3 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 5:27 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:09 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SUND Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 11:15 a.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m. POP Thur. 8:30 p.m. POP Fri. 6 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ OVA Wed. 7 p.m. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ OVA Tues. 9 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Mon. 6:30 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ SYFY Thur. 5:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:35 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ STARZ Thur. 1:56 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ STARZ Mon. 8:11 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 6:20 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 6:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:32 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:38 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:35 p.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 22 - 28, 2020

Abajo el telón(1955) Cantinflas, Christiane Martel. Un limpiaventanas es testigo de un robo, pero termina siendo injustamente encarcelado por el crimen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.GALASat. 9:30 a.m.

Abandon(2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

About a Boy(2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.STARZSat. 5:22 a.m.STARZSat. 2:58 p.m.

The Accidental Husband(2008) ★★ Uma Thurman, Colin Firth. A man plots revenge after a radio host advises his lover to end their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

Accommodations(2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR)TMCThur. 6:15 p.m.

The Accountant(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTMon. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 10:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.FREETues. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.FREEWed. Noon

Acrimony(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXMon. 9 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOWed. 1:40 p.m.

After Office Hours(1935) ★★ Constance Bennett, Clark Gable. A managing editor sends a socialite reporter to spy on her boyfriend, mixed up in murder. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMFri. 10 p.m.

After the Wedding(2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.STARZWed. 5:06 p.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News(2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOThur. 12:25 p.m.HBOSun. 1 a.m.

The Aftermath(2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOTues. 4:15 a.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWSat. 10:30 a.m.

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.POPThur. 6:30 p.m.POPFri. 4 p.m.

Algie, the Miner(1912) Billy Quirk. Silent. Algie has a year to prove he is a man so he can marry. (NR) 10 mins.TCMTues. 11:35 p.m.

Alien: Covenant(2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXMon. 11:42 p.m.FXTues. 7:30 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCThur. 4 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOThur. 10:10 a.m.

All About the Benjamins(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.BETThur. 11:05 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AUDThur. 5 p.m.AUDThur. 9 p.m.AUDFri. 1 a.m.

Along Came Polly(2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOWed. 3:30 p.m.

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games(2014) Voices of Ben Diskin, Kate Higgins. Animated. Coach Humphrey must assemble a ragtag team of underdogs after an unexpected accident puts many of the alpha wolves out of commission. (NR) 55 mins.HBOSat. 6:38 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip(2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Acción en vivo/animada. A raíz de una serie de malos entendidos, Alvin, Simón y Teodoro llegan a creer que Dave le va a proponer matrimonio a su nueva novia en Miami y los va a abandonar. Los tres se embarcan en un viaje para evitar que esto suceda. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.UNIMASTues. NoonKFTRTues. 3 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts(2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREMon. 10:51 p.m.ENCORETues. 11:09 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.STARZTues. 1:33 p.m.STARZWed. 8:30 a.m.STARZFri. 3:40 p.m.

American Graffiti(1973) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard. Four teens in 1962 California get a final, nostalgic glimpse of innocence before facing their postgraduation lives. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWThur. 7 a.m.

American Heist(2014) ★★ Hayden Christensen, Adrien Brody. Within 24 hours of being released from a 10-year sentence, Frankie threatens to drag his brother James back into the criminal underworld that nearly swallowed them both years before. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZWed. 10:45 p.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.IFCTues. 9 p.m.IFCWed. 5 p.m.

American Ultra(2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXSun. 6:45 a.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SUNDSun. 1:15 p.m.IFCWed. 11:04 p.m.IFCThur. 3:04 a.m.IFCThur. 11:30 a.m.AMCSat. 6:30 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.STARZTues. 4:35 a.m.STARZTues. 10:12 p.m.STARZSat. 12:37 p.m.

Anna(2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOWed. Noon

Anna and the Apocalypse(2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXFri. 4:35 p.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AUDSun. 5 p.m.AUDSun. 9:30 p.m.AUDSat. 5 p.m.AUDSat. 9 p.m.

Anna Karenina(1948) ★★ Vivien Leigh, Ralph Richardson. Tolstoy’s tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.KVCRSat. 10:08 p.m.

Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars(2017) Ella Ballentine, Julia Lalonde. The inquisitive, free-spirited Anne Shirley turns 13 and faces a host of new experiences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVCRSun. Noon

Another 48 HRS.(1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCOREWed. 10:39 p.m.ENCOREThur. 10:20 a.m.

Apocalypse Now(1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.HBOThur. 2:05 a.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.STARZSun. 7:03 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days(1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins.TCMThur. 2:30 a.m.

Around the World Under the Sea(1966) ★★ Lloyd Bridges, Shirley Eaton. Six scientists brave the dangers of the deep during a mission to plant earthquake-warning devices on the ocean floor. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMMon. 12:30 p.m.

The Art of Getting By(2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXTues. 6:10 a.m.

El As de Oros(1968) Manuel Capetillo, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre sencillo se enamora de una hermosa joven de la alta sociedad, que complica su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Asalto al camión blindado(2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Empleados de una compañía de camiones blindados planean un robo en contra de su propia empresa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.

The Aspern Papers(2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 3:30 a.m.TMCFri. 3:30 a.m.

The Asphalt Jungle(1950) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Sam Jaffe. Recently released from prison, Dix Handley gathers a team of small-time crooks to steal a fortune in jewels. The heist is a success until a stray bullet kills one of the men, and the rest of the gang let greed get the best of them. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMThur. 1:15 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed(2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXSun. 9:30 a.m.FXMon. 12:31 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSun. 7 a.m.

Attack the Block(2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXWed. 2:50 p.m.EPIXSat. 5 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCThur. 6 p.m.IFCFri. 9:30 a.m.

The Babadook(2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCTues. 4:30 p.m.TMCSat. 7:25 p.m.

Babe(1995) ★★★ James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski. A piglet unexpectedly becomes a champion sheepherder with training from his adoptive canine mother. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOSun. 6:15 a.m.

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.POPThur. 4 p.m.POPThur. 10:30 p.m.

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXWed. 4:30 p.m.FXThur. 2 p.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club(1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 10:10 a.m.

Back to School(1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORESat. 9:51 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Thur. 10:30 a.m.VH1Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Thur. 1:10 p.m.VH1Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Moms(2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXXSat. 5 p.m.

Bad Teacher(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCOREMon. 12:08 p.m.ENCOREMon. 1:56 p.m.

Baila mi amor(1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Bandidas(2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXTues. 6:25 p.m.CMAXFri. 1:40 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCMon. 7 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Sun. 11 a.m.VH1Wed. 2:10 p.m.BETSat. 9 p.m.

Bataclán Mexicano(1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TNTSat. 4:45 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles(2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZWed. 11:10 a.m.STARZWed. 7:01 p.m.

Battling Butler(1926) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Sally O’Neil. Silent. Wimpy Alfred Butler’s butler tells people Alfred is the boxing champ ``Battling’’ Butler. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMSun. 9:15 p.m.

The Bay(2012) ★★ Will Rogers, Kristen Connolly. The residents of a seaside Maryland community become the unfortunate hosts of mutant, waterborne parasites that take control of their minds and bodies. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSun. 2:15 a.m.

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché(2018) The life and work of the first female film director. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.TCMTues. 9 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AUDSun. 1 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind(2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ENCOREThur. 1:43 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMMon. 7 p.m.

Before You Know It(2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWTues. 5:15 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AUDWed. 7 p.m.AUDWed. 10:30 p.m.

Beirut(2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZTues. 7:15 p.m.

Best Laid Plans(1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXSun. 10:20 a.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.SHOWSun. 11:15 a.m.SHOWMon. 4 a.m.SHOWFri. 6:45 p.m.SHOWSat. 4:30 a.m.

Bewitched(1945) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Phyllis Thaxter. A psychiatrist hypnotizes a killer on the eve of her execution, revealing an alter ego to blame. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMFri. 7:45 a.m.

Beyond Borders(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SHOWThur. 4:45 a.m.

The BFG(2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.DISNXDSun. NoonFREESat. 11:25 p.m.

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSun. 4:05 p.m.TMCWed. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 2:05 p.m.TMCSun. 4:35 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure(1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCOREThur. 7:09 a.m.ENCOREThur. 9 p.m.ENCOREFri. 5:29 a.m.

Biography of a Bachelor Girl(1935) ★★ Ann Harding, Robert Montgomery. A revealing book about a worldly artist causes problems for the people mentioned in it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

The Birth, the Life and the Death of Christ(1906) Silent. The life of Jesus Christ. (NR) 33 mins.TCMTues. 8 p.m.

Black ’47(2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCTues. 6:30 a.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSun. 3 p.m.HBOFri. 5:55 p.m.

Blood Father(2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYThur. 3:30 p.m.SYFYFri. 1 p.m.

Blue Crush(2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZFri. 9:29 a.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 11:40 p.m.

Blue Valentine(2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 11:30 p.m.TMCThur. 10 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOThur. 1:50 p.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías(1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween(2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.VH1Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Book Club(2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 4:05 p.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

Boundaries(2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCORETues. 4:20 a.m.

Bowfinger(1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESat. 1:11 a.m.

The Boxtrolls(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.DISNXDSat. 7 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.SHOWThur. 9 p.m.SHOWSat. 3:30 p.m.SHOWSun. 3:30 a.m.

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die(1962) ★ Jason Evers, Virginia Leith. A mad scientist keeps his dead fiancee’s severed head alive while searching for a suitable body. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMFri. 9 a.m.

Braveheart(1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.BBCATues. 8 p.m.BBCAWed. Noon

Breakthrough(2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. 5:15 a.m.HBOSat. 10:25 a.m.

Bridal Wave(2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HALLMon. 2 p.m.

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.SUNDFri. 2 a.m.SUNDFri. 8:30 a.m.IFCSat. 11:30 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWWed. 6:45 a.m.

Brightburn(2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.STARZThur. 12:23 p.m.STARZThur. 3:59 p.m.

Bruce Almighty(2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOTues. 12:30 p.m.

A Brush With Love(2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

The Bucket List(2007) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman. Two terminally ill men leave their hospital ward and set out to complete a list of things they want to do before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTThur. 1:30 a.m.

Bug(1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 3:10 p.m.

Bumblebee(2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXSat. 10:30 p.m.

Caddyshack(1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.AMCSun. 4:47 p.m.AMCMon. 2 p.m.

Campfire Kiss(2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

Candy Corn(2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCMon. 3 p.m.TMCFri. 12:30 p.m.

Canned Harmony(1912) Lee Beggs, Billy Quirk. Silent. A 1912 short film. (NR) 10 mins.TCMTues. 11:15 p.m.

Cañón recortado(1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.SUNDSat. 9 p.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWFri. 12:30 p.m.SHOWFri. 10 p.m.

Casper(1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREESat. Noon

Catch Me if You Can(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTMon. 3 p.m.

Cell(2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSat. 5:45 p.m.

Central Intelligence(2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSun. 7 p.m.TBSSun. 11 p.m.

Chaos(2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ryan Phillippe. Un detective veterano es enviado junto con un policía principiante para negociar en el secuestro de un banco. Unos de los secuestradores es un experto informático que ha desarrollado un virus para vaciar todas las cuentas. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. NoonKFTRSat. 3 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 1:30 a.m.

The Chaperone on Masterpiece(2018) Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson. Louise Brooks is a rebellious 15-year-old schoolgirl who dreams of fame and fortune in the early 1920s. She soon gets her chance when she travels to New York to study with a leading dance troupe for the summer -- accompanied by a watchful chaperone. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.KOCEThur. 10:30 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web(2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 8:30 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience(2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.AXSMon. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play(2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXTues. 10:45 a.m.EPIXTues. Noon

Chocolat(2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOWed. 9:10 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays(2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy(2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Rome(2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle(2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars(2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 2 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses(2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader(2010) ★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Returning to Narnia -- this time through a painting -- Lucy, Edmund and their cousin join King Caspian on a mission to find the lost Lords of Telmar. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOWed. 7:15 a.m.

The Cincinnati Kid(1965) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson. An upstart card shark has a marathon game with the king of stud poker in 1930s New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMTues. 9:45 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits(2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FREEFri. Noon

Clash of the Titans(2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Class Act(1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2(2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.NICKThur. 9 p.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTSat. 1 p.m.CMTSun. 1:30 a.m.

Cold Creek Manor(2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXMon. 10:45 p.m.

Colewell(2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.SHOWSun. 5:30 a.m.

Colombiana(2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ENCOREFri. 5:23 p.m.ENCORESat. 2:50 a.m.

The Comedians(1967) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. An English hotel owner woos a diplomat’s wife and goads an arms dealer in ``Papa Doc’’ Duvalier’s Haiti. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins.TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

The Comedy of Terrors(1964) ★★ Vincent Price, Peter Lorre. A boozing New England undertaker orders his henchman to make some business. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMThur. 1 a.m.

Commando(1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXTues. 4:40 a.m.

The Company Men(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCSun. 12:35 p.m.TMCSun. 9:35 p.m.

Con el Diablo en el Cuerpo(1954) Luis Aguilar, Linda Cristal. Un hombre encuentra refugio en un rancho después de haber matado a otro hombre en defensa propia. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian(1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ENCORESun. 2:33 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 2:25 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer(1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.ENCORESun. 4:42 p.m.

El Conde de Montecristo(1942) Mapy Cortes, Arturo de Córdova. Un marinero va a casarse con una joven pero un militar lo delata como bonapartista y es encerrado en un castillo. (NR) 2 hrs. 45 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDMon. 7 p.m.AUDMon. 11 p.m.

Countdown(1968) ★★ James Caan, Robert Duvall. A scientist replaces a military officer as an astronaut on a space-race moonshot. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSat. 1 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens(2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXThur. 6 p.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMTSat. 3:30 p.m.CMTSat. 8:30 p.m.

Crank, muerte anunciada(2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.UNIMASSun. 10 a.m.KFTRSun. 1 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Crashing Las Vegas(1956) ★★ Bowery Boys, Mary Castle. Sach acquires a head for numbers and leads the gang on a roulette whirl. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMFri. 3 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love.(2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOMon. 10:15 a.m.

Creed II(2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXSun. 4:20 p.m.

Crime Wave(1954) ★★ Sterling Hayden, Gene Nelson. Former jailmates make it difficult for a paroled man, hounded by a suspicious detective, to go straight. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMThur. 10:30 a.m.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

Crónica de un subversivo latinoamericano(1975) ★★ Miguel Ángel Landa, Claudio Brook. Guerrillas venezolanas secuestran a un coronel en 1964. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 7 p.m.

The Crow: City of Angels(1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSat. 5:30 a.m.

The Crow(1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXMon. 12:15 p.m.CMAXThur. 2:45 p.m.

The Cutting Edge(1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWFri. 8:30 a.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AUDSat. 7:30 p.m.AUDSat. 11:30 p.m.AUDSun. 1:30 a.m.

D-Day, the Sixth of June(1956) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Richard Todd. A married U.S. officer invades Normandy with his London girlfriend’s gallant British fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Daddy Day Care(2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCORESun. 6:23 a.m.ENCORESun. 6:25 p.m.ENCOREThur. 5:34 a.m.ENCOREThur. 4:01 p.m.

Daddy’s Home(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXXSat. 7 p.m.FXXSat. 9 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2(2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXTues. 10 p.m.EPIXWed. 11:10 a.m.

The Dancer Upstairs(2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CMAXThur. 6:20 a.m.

Dances With Wolves(1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs.ENCOREFri. 12:21 p.m.ENCOREFri. 12:31 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises(2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.

Dark Skies(2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SYFYSat. 1:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

The Darkest Hour(2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXThur. 4:30 p.m.

The Darkness(2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOMon. 12:15 p.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMTSat. 2 a.m.

Date With Love(2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOMon. 8:10 a.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCSun. 6 p.m.TMCMon. 4:45 a.m.TMCFri. 4 p.m.

Dazed and Confused(1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCORETues. 2:31 p.m.ENCOREFri. 9 p.m.ENCORESat. 10:29 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die(2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXMon. 6:15 p.m.CMAXFri. 1:05 a.m.

Dead Water(2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCMon. 1:30 p.m.TMCTues. 3:05 a.m.

Deadly Hollywood Obsession(2019) Sarah Roemer, Jon Prescott. After saving a boy from a kidnapping attempt, a woman is hired to be the boy’s home-school teacher. When the father and the woman start to fall in love, the father’s stalker switches targets. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face(2020) Shawn Pyfrom, Kevin Fonteyne. Two criminals kidnap a fashion model, intent on selling her to human traffickers. Held hostage in a remote cabin, she must do whatever it takes to escape her captors and get back to her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

Death of a Cyclist(1955) ★★ Lucía Bosé, Manuel Alexandre. Two illicit lovers accidentally run over a cyclist and leave him behind to die, fearing exposure of their affair. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCFri. 6 p.m.

Derailed(2005) ★★ Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston. Adulterous lovers must turn the tables on a violent blackmailer to save their respective families. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCSun. 6:15 a.m.

Descendants(2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.DISNSun. 1:35 p.m.

Descendants 3(2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.DISNSun. 5:35 p.m.

Descendants 2(2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.DISNSun. 3:35 p.m.

The Descendants(2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXSun. 2:25 p.m.

The Descent(2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXTues. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 2(2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.FREESat. 9:15 p.m.

Destination Tokyo(1943) ★★★ Cary Grant, John Garfield. A submarine captain handles Tokyo Bay, depth charges, a lodged bomb and a crewman’s rush appendectomy. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Destination Wedding(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

Deudas de juego(2008) ★ Steven Seagal, Lance Henriksen. Un hombre misterioso ofrece pagar las deudas de juego de un expolicía a cambio de un contrato de asesinato. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASSat. 10 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.

Devil(2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXSun. 5:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Own(1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects(2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCThur. 6:15 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman(2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETMon. 8 p.m.BETTues. 6 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul(2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXXFri. 11 a.m.FXXSat. 8 a.m.

Dick Tracy(1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXWed. 4:10 p.m.CMAXSat. Noon

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CMAXWed. 10 a.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXMon. 10:45 a.m.

Different Flowers(2017) Emma Bell, Hope Lauren. A young woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCMon. 8:20 a.m.

Dinner at Eight(1933) ★★★★ Marie Dressler, Jean Harlow. At least one of the guests misbehaves at a New York society party held for nobility. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMFri. 6:15 p.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BRVOThur. 11:30 p.m.BRVOFri. 1:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights(2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.BRVOFri. 6:30 a.m.BRVOSat. 4 a.m.

Django Unchained(2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins.BETSun. 2 p.m.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. Noon

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.POPFri. 10:30 p.m.POPSat. 1 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story(2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.HBOFri. 2:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose(2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 1 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home(2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZFri. 11:15 a.m.STARZSat. 7:05 a.m.

The Domestics(2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXTues. 4:45 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction(2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCOREMon. 1:42 a.m.

Don’t Wake Mommy(2015) Ashley Bell, Sara Rue. A new mom meets a woman whose dark intentions come to light. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.LIFESat. Noon

The Doors(1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.OVASun. 10:30 p.m.OVAMon. 1 p.m.

Double Team(1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 4:30 p.m.TMCTues. 4:45 a.m.TMCThur. 7:35 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall(2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXSun. 11:55 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animada. Para encontrar la única cosa que le hará ganar a la chica de sus sueños, un niño profundiza en la historia de una criatura malhumorada del bosque que lucha para proteger a su mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.KVEASat. Noon

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb(1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMThur. 3:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial(1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREETues. 6 p.m.FREEWed. 11 a.m.

Easter Under Wraps(2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes undercover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down. She meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 6 p.m.

Elevator to the Gallows(1958) ★★★ Jeanne Moreau, Maurice Ronet. A French war hero plots to kill his lover’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Empire State(2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SYFYFri. 11 a.m.SYFYFri. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates(2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOWed. 3 a.m.

An Enemy of the People(1978) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Charles Durning. A bearded doctor defies his mayor brother by condemning the local hot springs. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMTues. 3 p.m.

Escape Room(2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.STARZFri. 12:40 p.m.STARZSat. 10:55 a.m.

An Evening Alone(1938) Robert Benchley. A husband takes a cuckoo clock apart while home alone. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 5:10 a.m.

Evil Dead(2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYMon. 4 a.m.

The Expendables 3(2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 7 p.m.PARMOUNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 4:30 p.m.

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 1:45 p.m.

Failure to Launch(2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.OVAFri. 2 p.m.OVASat. 9 a.m.

The Fallen Sparrow(1943) ★★★ John Garfield, Maureen O’Hara. A U.S.-based Nazi hounds a tormented Spanish Civil War veteran about a captured Nazi battle flag. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMWed. 6:45 a.m.

Falling Leaves(1912) Magda Foy, Marian Swayne. Silent. A girl tries to save her sister from tuberculosis. (NR) 12 mins.TCMTues. 7 p.m.

The Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSun. 6:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SYFYMon. 6 a.m.SYFYTues. 4:35 p.m.SYFYWed. 11:59 p.m.USAFri. 6:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald(2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.HBOMon. 3:30 a.m.HBOFri. 10:40 a.m.

Far and Away(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.CMAXSun. 7:58 a.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ESat. 9:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOTues. 7:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.SYFYThur. 7:45 p.m.SYFYFri. 5:15 p.m.ESat. 7 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ESat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 3:30 a.m.

Fast Five(2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOTues. 2 a.m.

Fatal Flip(2015) Dominique Swain, Tatyana Ali. Jess and Alex hire handsome contractor Nate to help them repair a rundown house to sell at a profit. As the project progresses, Jess and Alex realize they got more than they bargained for when they learn of Nate’s dark past. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXWed. 7 p.m.FXThur. 4:30 p.m.

Fathers’ Day(1997) ★ Robin Williams, Billy Crystal. Two Californians seek a former girlfriend’s missing son, each believing he is the father of the boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXMon. 2:45 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars(2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXXTues. 12:30 p.m.FXXWed. 8 a.m.

Festival Express(2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSThur. 7 a.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.SUNDTues. NoonSUNDTues. NoonBBCAFri. 8 p.m.BBCAFri. 11 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof(1971) ★★★★ Topol, Norma Crane. A poor Jewish milkman and his wife try to marry off their five daughters in czarist Russia. (G) 3 hrs. 1 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 p.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey(2017) Zoey, a young trans Mexican-American, celebrates her 15th birthday. (NR) 26 mins.HBOSat. 9:56 a.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TBSSun. 3 p.m.TRUSat. 10 p.m.TRUSun. Noon

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWTues. 1 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ETues. 6:30 p.m.ETues. 9 p.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXFri. 6:10 p.m.

Final Destination(2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXSun. 4:20 p.m.

Final Destination 5(2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXSat. 7 a.m.

The Final Wish(2018) Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. After his father’s death, a man returns home to help his grief-stricken mother. Going through his dad’s belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCMon. 11:45 a.m.

Finding Your Feet(2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.EPIXWed. 7:45 a.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.KCOPSun. 2 p.m.OVASun. 7 p.m.KDOCSun. 8 p.m.OVAMon. 4 p.m.OVASat. 6 p.m.

First Blood(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCWed. 10:35 p.m.AMCThur. 4 p.m.

First Man(2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.CMAXThur. 9:50 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.POPTues. 4 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars(1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORETues. 8 p.m.ENCOREWed. 10:18 a.m.

Five Feet Apart(2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SHOWSat. 8:30 a.m.

Flatliners(1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.OVASun. 11 a.m.OVASun. Noon

Flight of the Phoenix(2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMAXSat. 8:35 a.m.

Flip That Romance(2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

Fluidity(2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR)TMCFri. 1:45 a.m.

Flushed Away(2006) ★★★ Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.WGNSun. 11 p.m.

Focus(2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSun. 1:15 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More(1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.ENCORETues. 9:43 p.m.ENCOREWed. 12:01 p.m.

Forces of Nature(1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVAThur. Noon

Forever My Girl(2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXSat. 8:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.ENCORESun. 8 p.m.ENCOREMon. 6:24 a.m.ENCOREMon. 3:30 p.m.ENCOREFri. 10:45 p.m.ENCORESat. 8:04 a.m.ENCORESat. 4:02 p.m.

48 HRS.(1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREWed. 9 p.m.ENCOREThur. 8:41 a.m.

Four Brothers(2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 10 p.m.

Four for Texas(1963) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Con men and their girlfriends fight, then unite, over a floating casino in 1870 Galveston. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSun. 12:15 p.m.

The Four Musketeers(1975) ★★★ Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch. Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan defend the queen and her dressmaker from Cardinal Richelieu and Milady. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMSat. 3 p.m.

4/20 Massacre(2018) Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker. Five women go camping in the woods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. But when they cross the turf of an illegal marijuana operation, they must struggle to survive the living nightmare. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:05 p.m.

Freeheld(2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSun. 7:45 a.m.HBOFri. 4:05 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.BRVOSat. 5:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 9:30 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.BRVOFri. 10 p.m.BRVOSat. Noon

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning(1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYMon. 2 a.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.ENCORESun. 4:10 a.m.

Friends With Kids(2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSat. 3:10 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn(1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCThur. 1:15 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money(1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCSun. 3:05 a.m.

The Front Runner(2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.STARZThur. 4:14 a.m.STARZThur. 2:04 p.m.

Frozen(2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.FREESun. 7:25 p.m.

Galveston(2018) Ben Foster, Elle Fanning. Roy is a hard-drinking criminal enforcer and mob hit man who gets double-crossed by his powerful boss. He soon finds himself on the run with a young woman and her daughter as they try to find sanctuary in Galveston, Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXWed. 4:25 a.m.

Gamer(2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 10:35 p.m.

Gangs of New York(2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins.HBOThur. 6:10 p.m.

Garfield: The Movie(2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins.ENCOREMon. 7:37 p.m.ENCORETues. 9:46 a.m.

Geostorm(2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTWed. 6 p.m.

Get a Job(2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCOREMon. 3:15 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.VH1Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2012) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZMon. 3:30 a.m.STARZMon. 11:58 a.m.STARZMon. 8:05 p.m.STARZThur. 10:06 a.m.STARZThur. 7:23 p.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.FREEMon. Noon

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FREETues. 11 a.m.

The Gift(2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVAWed. NoonOVAWed. 9:30 p.m.OVASat. 9:30 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZTues. 4:12 p.m.STARZSat. 8 p.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXFri. 11 p.m.FXSat. 10 a.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.BBCAThur. 8 p.m.BBCAThur. 11:30 p.m.

Glory(1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXThur. 5:55 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:15 a.m.

Gone Girl(2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins.FXFri. 7 a.m.FXSat. 1:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds(2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of ``The Catcher in the Rye.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDSun. 7:30 p.m.AUDMon. NoonAUDTues. 7 p.m.AUDTues. 11 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck(2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWFri. 3 a.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy(2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXThur. 6:40 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWWed. 10:15 p.m.

A Good Year(2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXTues. 7:35 a.m.

Grace Unplugged(2013) ★ AJ Michalka, James Denton. A teenage Christian singer lands a record deal with the help of her father’s ruthless former manager, but her move to Los Angeles and desire for fame lead to a crisis of faith. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXFri. 6:45 a.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.AMCFri. 10:05 p.m.

Grease(1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSat. 1:30 p.m.

The Great Escape(1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins.TCMTues. 6:45 a.m.

The Great Outdoors(1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.ENCORESun. 1 p.m.ENCOREMon. 8:49 a.m.

The Greatest Showman(2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXSun. 8 p.m.FXSun. 10 p.m.FXSat. 6 p.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SHOWMon. 8 a.m.SHOWMon. 4:45 p.m.SHOWThur. 1 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof(2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.IFCTues. 8:45 a.m.IFCWed. 6:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCMon. 9:15 a.m.IFCTues. 6:30 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 7:30 p.m.PARMOUNTTues. 11 p.m.COMSat. 10 p.m.

The Guardian(2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. Un entrenador del programa de entrenamiento de la Guardia Costera transforma a un joven recluta en su protegido y lo lleva a una misión en el estrecho de Bering. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.KVEASat. 1:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FREETues. 8:30 p.m.FREEWed. 6:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTSun. 7:45 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMFri. 12:30 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge(2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.AMCFri. 7 p.m.AMCSat. Noon

Halloween(2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXMon. 12:55 p.m.CMAXSat. 3:30 p.m.CMAXSun. 12:25 p.m.

Hampstead(2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWTues. 3 p.m.SHOWTues. 9:30 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High(1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ENCORETues. 11:57 p.m.ENCOREWed. 8:20 a.m.

The Hangover(2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.USAWed. 10:05 p.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWWed. 1 a.m.

The Hard Way(1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXMon. 4:20 p.m.

Harlem Nights(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.OVAFri. 6:30 p.m.OVASat. 1:30 p.m.

Harpoon(2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCThur. 3:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SYFYMon. 12:27 p.m.SYFYTues. 11:02 p.m.USAFri. 12:51 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.SYFYTues. 10:30 a.m.SYFYWed. 3:55 p.m.USASat. 4:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SYFYSun. 9:30 a.m.SYFYTues. 1:43 p.m.SYFYWed. 7:08 p.m.USASat. 8:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SYFYMon. 7:25 p.m.SYFYWed. 6 a.m.USAFri. 7:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.SYFYTues. 7 a.m.SYFYWed. 12:26 p.m.USASat. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.SYFYMon. 10:55 p.m.SYFYWed. 9:24 a.m.USASat. 10:30 a.m.USASat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SYFYMon. 4:23 p.m.SYFYWed. 2:58 a.m.USAFri. 4:34 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SYFYMon. 8:55 a.m.SYFYTues. 7:30 p.m.USAFri. 9:22 a.m.

Hasta que la Suerte nos Separe 2(2013) Leandro Hassum, Camila Morgado. Tino vive tiempos difíciles ya que ha perdido toda su fortuna, pero una herencia inesperada le devuelve su deseo de consumismo y de familia. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.KMEXSun. 10 a.m.

The Haunting(1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMFri. 3 p.m.

Havana(1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.CMAXWed. 6:02 a.m.

Head Full of Honey(2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.HBOTues. 8:05 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge(1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HISTThur. 8:30 a.m.

The Heat(2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXFri. 3 p.m.FXSat. 12:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army(2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TNTFri. 11:30 p.m.

Hercules(1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins.FREEFri. 6 p.m.FREESat. 11 a.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard(2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SYFYSat. 2:30 p.m.SYFYSat. 9:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies(2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TNTSun. 5 p.m.TNTTues. 7:30 p.m.

The Holiday(2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.SHOWWed. 8 p.m.SHOWFri. 4:30 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York(1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs.AMCSun. 8:35 a.m.IFCSat. 9 p.m.IFCSun. 1:45 a.m.

Home by Spring(2018) Poppy Drayton, Steven R. McQueen. When an event planner gets an opportunity she can’t refuse, she poses as her boss and returns to her hometown. With the help of her family and the man she left behind, she pulls off the event, but she must determine if the heart belongs at home. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

The Honeymoon Machine(1961) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Jim Hutton. A Navy officer, his buddy and a computer whiz devise a ship-to-shore scheme to win at roulette. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCSun. 2:30 p.m.TMCWed. 6:25 p.m.TMCSat. 4 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania(2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.DISNSun. Noon

A House Divided(1913) Fraunie Fraunholz, Marian Swayne. Silent. A man and his wife stop speaking to each other. (NR) 13 mins.TCMTues. 11 p.m.

House Party(1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Sat. 9 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCThur. 1 p.m.TMCFri. 5:05 a.m.

The House(2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TBSSun. 1:30 a.m.

How to Be a Player(1997) ★ Bill Bellamy, Natalie Desselle. A womanizer’s sister and girlfriend study him for anthropology class, then try to reform him. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.VH1Sun. 2 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days(2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOFri. 7 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.STARZThur. 11:44 a.m.STARZFri. 5:29 a.m.STARZSun. 1:45 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame(1939) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.TCMWed. 2:45 p.m.

The Hunted(2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.UNIMASSun. 11:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 2:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Hurt Locker(2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXWed. 1:55 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 12:05 p.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWWed. 8:30 a.m.

I Married a Witch(1942) ★★★ Fredric March, Veronica Lake. A politician’s campaign for governor is complicated by a seductive witch with romance and revenge on her mind. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMSun. 8:45 a.m.

I Spy(2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORESun. 2:31 a.m.

I Still See You(2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXMon. 4:50 a.m.

I, Frankenstein(2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXMon. 4:50 p.m.

I, Robot(2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXMon. 2 a.m.CMAXSat. 7:50 p.m.

Ice Age(2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins.FREEMon. NoonFREEMon. 7 p.m.FREEFri. NoonFREESat. 7 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift(2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.FREEMon. 9 p.m.FREEFri. 2 p.m.FREESat. 9 a.m.

Ice Station Zebra(1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins.TCMMon. 9:30 p.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.SHOWTues. 11:15 a.m.SHOWFri. 6:30 a.m.

In Bruges(2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.STARZMon. 2:41 p.m.STARZTues. 6:55 a.m.

In Time(2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMAXWed. 11:30 p.m.CMAXSat. 9:45 p.m.

Incarnate(2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXWed. 8:30 a.m.CMAXSat. 10:30 a.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.

Instant Family(2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 12:50 p.m.

The Interpreter(2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.STARZMon. 9:48 a.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze(2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCOREWed. 3:55 a.m.

Into the Storm(2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.TNTSun. 6 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZWed. 1:09 p.m.STARZWed. 9 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic(2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOThur. 12:15 p.m.

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World(1963) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Edie Adams. A motley assortment of characters embarks on a chaotic and slapstick-filled race to find $350,000 in buried loot. (G) 2 hrs. 34 mins.TCMWed. 10 p.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCTues. 3:05 p.m.TMCSat. 11:05 a.m.

It’s Always Fair Weather(1955) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey. A talk-show staffer puts a fight manager, adman and cook on TV 10 years after they parted as GIs. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 10:15 a.m.

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESat. 6:31 a.m.ENCORESat. 6:27 p.m.

Jack Reacher(2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTWed. 12:15 p.m.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back(2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTThur. 12:45 p.m.TNTThur. 8 p.m.

Jamaica Inn(1939) ★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A naval officer infiltrates a band of smugglers who have been plundering the Cornish coastline. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMWed. 4:45 a.m.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts(2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins.HBOSun. 9:30 a.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SHOWThur. 1 a.m.

Joe Kidd(1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SUNDSat. 4 p.m.SUNDSun. 3 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2(2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYSun. 5:22 p.m.SYFYThur. 10 p.m.SYFYFri. 7:30 p.m.SYFYSat. 5 p.m.

Juice(1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.VH1Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Juliet of the Spirits(1965) ★★★ Giulietta Masina, Sandra Milo. Federico Fellini’s surrealistic account of a housewife who is told by a psychic that her husband has been unfaithful. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins.TCMFri. 10:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park(1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSat. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III(2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TNTSat. 9 a.m.

Jurassic World(2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXThur. 7:30 p.m.FXFri. 5:30 p.m.

Just Add Romance(2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

Just Friends(2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.BRVOSat. 2 a.m.BRVOSat. 3:30 p.m.

Just My Type(2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 p.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.OVASun. 8:30 a.m.OVAFri. 4 p.m.OVASat. 11 a.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II(1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCSun. 2:12 p.m.AMCMon. 11:30 a.m.SUNDTues. 10 p.m.SUNDWed. 12:30 p.m.BBCAFri. 9 a.m.BBCAFri. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III(1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SUNDWed. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCSun. 11:07 a.m.AMCMon. 9 a.m.SUNDTues. 7 p.m.SUNDWed. 9:30 a.m.BBCAFri. 11:30 a.m.BBCAFri. 5 p.m.BBCASat. 2 a.m.

Keeping the Faith(2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXThur. 10:35 a.m.

Kickboxer(1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. An American kickboxer trains with an Asian master to avenge his crippled brother in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDSun. 3:15 p.m.

Kickboxer 2: The Road Back(1991) ★ Sasha Mitchell, Peter Boyle. Un experto en las artes marciales regresa al ring para vengarse del gerente que mató a sus dos hermanos. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

The Kid(2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 7:20 a.m.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections(2020) From voter registration to counting ballots, data security expert Harri Hursti examines how hackers can influence and disrupt the U.S. election system. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOThur. 9 p.m.HBOFri. 1:55 a.m.HBOFri. 12:55 p.m.

Killer Dream Home(2020) Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro. When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the home and will stop at nothing to make it her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.

Killing Mommy(2016) Yvonne Zima, Claire Rankin. A young woman must prevent her unstable twin sister from murdering their mother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

The Killing(1956) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray. The organizers of a brilliantly conceived racetrack heist find their perfect crime beginning to unravel. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMThur. 11:45 a.m.

King Arthur(2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOWed. 11:30 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword(2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SYFYSun. 8 p.m.

The Kitchen(2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSat. 11:15 p.m.

Knocked Up(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TRUMon. 9:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island(2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TBSFri. 7:30 p.m.TBSSat. 3:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FREESat. 5:05 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FREESat. 7:10 p.m.

Land of Doom(1984) ★ Deborah Rennard, Garrick Dowhen. A man and a woman seek a fabled place where survivors of world war are rebuilding civilization. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMSat. 1:15 a.m.

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZThur. 9:01 p.m.STARZFri. 12:53 p.m.

Land of the Zuider Zee(1951) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A visit to Holland spotlights The Hague and two smaller tourist destinations. (NR) 10 mins.TCMSat. 5:20 a.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas(1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSun. 8:25 a.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.

Leatherheads(2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.STARZThur. 10:44 p.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.OVAFri. 9 p.m.KCETFri. 10 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.STARZSun. 11:15 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance(2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWWed. 3:45 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules(2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.UNIMASTues. 5 p.m.KFTRTues. 8 p.m.UNIMASWed. NoonKFTRWed. 3 p.m.

Les Misérables(2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins.HBOTues. 2:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon(1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.OVASun. 1:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3(1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.OVAMon. 10 p.m.OVATues. 6:30 p.m.OVAFri. 11 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2(1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.OVAMon. 7:30 p.m.OVATues. 4 p.m.

A Letter to Three Wives(1949) ★★★★ Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell. A flirt tells three women she will be leaving town with one of their husbands. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Letters to Juliet(2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.SHOWTues. 5:30 a.m.

Life Is Beautiful(1997) ★★★ Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi. With a game, an Italian Jew shields his son from Nazi horrors in a concentration camp during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMAXThur. 12:45 p.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCSun. 5 a.m.

Little(2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOSat. 2 a.m.

Little Manhattan(2005) ★★ Josh Hutcherson, Bradley Whitford. A New York boy finds his first love, while the marriage between his parents begins to crumble. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXThur. 4:49 a.m.

The Little Shop of Horrors(1960) ★★★ Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph. Roger Corman’s cult classic about a flower shop employee who boosts business when he cultivates a man-eating plant. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.KVCRWed. 10:06 p.m.

Little Women(1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCTues. 10:30 p.m.TMCWed. 5:30 a.m.TMCSat. 7:30 a.m.

Llegamos, los fregamos y nos fuimos(1985) ★ Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán, Alfonso Iglesias. En un hotel de cinco estrellas de Acapulco pasan muchas cosas raras y divertidas que hacen huir a los huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Logan(2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXXWed. 4 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

London Has Fallen(2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTMon. 6 p.m.TNTTues. 3 p.m.TBSSat. 7 p.m.

The Long Voyage Home(1940) ★★★ John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMMon. 10:15 a.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TBSSat. 1 a.m.TBSSat. 10 a.m.

The Lookout(2007) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeff Daniels. A brain-damaged former athlete finds himself pulled into a heist at the bank where he works as a janitor. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZTues. 9:05 a.m.

Lord of War(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXSat. 1:40 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

Lottery Ticket(2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Love & Mercy(2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces ``Pet Sounds’’ and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXThur. 1:40 p.m.

Love by Chance(2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 8 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing(2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.VH1Fri. 10:30 a.m.VH1Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Love on the Menu(2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

Love on the Slopes(2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

Love to the Rescue(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 1 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order(2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

Love, of Course(2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

Love’s Unending Legacy(2007) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Dale Midkiff. Two years after the murder of her husband, a woman and her young son return home to be near her parents. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Lucas(1986) ★★★ Corey Haim, Kerri Green. School bullies pick on a scrawny 14-year-old in front of his 16-year-old summer dream-girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ENCOREMon. 5:55 p.m.

Ma(2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOWed. 5:05 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa(2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.FREEMon. 5 p.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWMon. 6:15 a.m.SHOWSat. 6:45 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Sun. 4:20 p.m.VH1Fri. 3:50 p.m.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXFri. 2:40 p.m.

Magic Mike XXL(2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:59 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven(2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTThur. 10:15 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDFri. 10:30 a.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCMon. 4 p.m.AMCTues. 11:30 a.m.

Malcolm X(1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Mame(1974) ★★ Lucille Ball, Robert Preston. Wiped out by the crash of ’29, a woman marries a Georgia millionaire and lives life to the fullest. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMSun. 2:30 p.m.

A Man Apart(2003) ★ Vin Diesel, Larenz Tate. A DEA agent embarks on a vengeful quest to find the drug lord responsible for his wife’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 10:53 a.m.STARZThur. 6:10 a.m.STARZThur. 5:31 p.m.

Man on a Ledge(2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXWed. 9:45 p.m.EPIXThur. 11:55 a.m.

Manhattan Melodrama(1934) ★★★ Clark Gable, William Powell. A district attorney condemns his boyhood buddy, a racketeer whose crime saves his bid for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 8:15 p.m.

Married to the Mob(1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:20 p.m.AXSThur. 2:40 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy(2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

The Martian(2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXWed. 10 p.m.FXThur. 11 a.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FREESun. 9:55 p.m.

Matriarch(2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXTues. 3:10 a.m.

Matrimony’s Speed Limit(1913) Fraunie Fraunholz, Marian Swayne. Silent. If a man cannot find and marry his fiancee by noon, he will lose his inheritance. (NR) 14 mins.TCMTues. 11:45 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded(2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCTues. 10 p.m.AMCWed. 5 p.m.

The Matrix(1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCTues. 7 p.m.AMCWed. 2 p.m.

The Maze Runner(2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXSun. NoonFXMon. 7 a.m.

McLintock!(1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMWed. 12:30 p.m.

MDMA(2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCMon. 1:30 a.m.TMCSat. 2:30 a.m.

Measure of a Man(2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 7:30 a.m.

Meatballs 4(1992) ★ Corey Feldman, Jack Nance. A hot-dog water-skier helps a lake-camp owner compete against a woman who wants his land. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXFri. 4:45 a.m.

The Mechanic(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCMon. 3:10 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.

Meet the Fockers(2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXThur. 8:35 a.m.

Meet the Parents(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TBSSun. 5 p.m.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Meet the Robinsons(2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.FREESat. 1 p.m.

The Meg(2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXMon. 8:50 p.m.

The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Story(1951) ★★ Actor Lionel Barrymore and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer executive Dore Schary present clips from the studio’s 1951 releases, including ``Quo Vadis.’' (NR) 1 hr.TCMSun. 2 a.m.

Mi papá tuvo la culpa(1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Michael Clayton(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXWed. 2:25 a.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream(1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMWed. 7:15 p.m.

The Mighty Ducks(1992) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland. To get out of trouble, a hotshot lawyer opts for community service coaching rowdies in peewee hockey. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOSat. 4:53 a.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SHOWWed. 2:05 p.m.SHOWSat. 5:55 p.m.SHOWSun. 12:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Legs(1932) ★★ W.C. Fields, Jack Oakie. The country of Klopstokia enters the Olympics, led by their president who lifts weights. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

The Mirror Has Two Faces(1996) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges. A female college professor falls in love with a male professor who suggests they venture into a platonic marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

Mirror Mirror(2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Una princesa es salvada de la muerte por un grupo de ladrones diminutos y espera poder recuperar su reino en contra de una reina malvada. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASThur. 5 p.m.KFTRThur. 8 p.m.UNIMASFri. NoonKFTRFri. 3 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TBSSun. 11 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.TBSSun. 1 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children(2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FXXFri. 1 p.m.FXXSat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSun. 10:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout(2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.EPIXSun. 6:30 p.m.EPIXMon. 11:05 a.m.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCTues. 11:15 a.m.IFCWed. 8:45 a.m.

The Mist(2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.IFCThur. 8:45 a.m.

Mister Roberts(1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TCMMon. 3 a.m.

Mommy’s Little Girl(2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Emma Hentschel. Raised in lonely isolation by her controlling grandparents, Sadie is finally reunited with her mother. Obsessed with protecting her newfound happiness, Sadie refuses to let anyone threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Mortal Kombat(1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.BBCAWed. 8 p.m.BBCAThur. 12:45 p.m.

A Mother Knows Worst(2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.FXXSun. 9:30 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us(2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXXMon. 3:30 p.m.FXXTues. 10 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOSat. 3 p.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Mr. Hex(1946) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Slip and the Bowery Boys raise money for a singer by putting hypnotized Sach in the boxing ring. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.TCMSat. 7:08 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire(1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOThur. 5:40 a.m.HBOSat. 12:25 p.m.

The Mummy Returns(2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ASun. 2 p.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ASun. 11 a.m.

Muñecos infernales(1960) ★ Elvira Quintana, Ramón Gay. Tres jóvenes roban un ídolo en Haití que encierra una maldición. Luego, se lo muestran a unos especialistas en ciencias ocultas que ya conocen la historia del objeto y los secretos que esconde. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Muppets Most Wanted(2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESat. 4:41 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express(2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXXSun. 7 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas(2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCWed. 11:55 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORESat. 2 p.m.ENCORESun. 12:29 p.m.

My Father, the Hero(1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSat. 6 a.m.

My Mom’s Darkest Secrets(2020) Nia Roam, Laurie Fortier. When 21-year-old Ashley finds her biological mother, Sara Hillman, online, she is thrilled, but building a relationship with her long-lost mother proves to be more dangerous than Ashley could have ever imagined. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 10:03 p.m.LIFESun. 2:04 a.m.

My Nightmare Landlord(2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. Noon

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

My Summer Prince(2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. Noon

Narc(2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. A policeman and a tough veteran try to solve the murder of the latter’s undercover partner. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXSun. 10:25 p.m.CMAXSun. 3:40 a.m.

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark(2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.OVATues. 12:30 p.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.EPIXThur. 10:10 p.m.EPIXFri. 12:20 p.m.

Neighbors(2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXXSat. 3 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising(2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.FXThur. 11:52 p.m.FXFri. 1 p.m.

Never Let Me Go(2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AUDThur. 7 p.m.AUDThur. 11 p.m.

The New Gladiators(1983) ★ Jared Martin, Fred Williamson. Gladiators of the future try to cancel their new TV show, ``Battle of the Condemned.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 11:30 p.m.

Next(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. Cris Johnson es un mago dotado de un don que también es una maldición: posee la capacidad de saber lo que va a ocurrir unos minutos antes de que suceda. La agente Ferris quiere utilizar su talento para impedir un ataque terrorista en Los Ángeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASFri. 5 p.m.KFTRFri. 8 p.m.

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EFri. 6 p.m.EFri. 8 p.m.BRVOSat. 7:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 11:30 p.m.

Night and the City(1950) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney. In London’s seamy underworld, a dishonest wrestling promoter finds himself a marked man after crossing a crime kingpin. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCOREMon. 10:22 a.m.ENCOREMon. 9 p.m.ENCORETues. 7:55 a.m.ENCORESat. 8 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXFri. 2:50 a.m.

Nighthawks(2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR)TMCWed. 4:45 p.m.TMCSat. 9:30 a.m.

Nine(2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCSun. 9 a.m.

No eres tú, soy yo(2010) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Barros. Los recuerdos de su primera esposa mandan a un hombre a través de una montaña rusa emocional mientras intenta encontrar nuevamente el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.UNIMASMon. 5 p.m.KFTRMon. 8 p.m.

No Escape Room(2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SYFYFri. 2:30 a.m.SYFYFri. 9 a.m.

No Good Deed(2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished’’ when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 8 a.m.

No Way Out(1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.AXSFri. 4:20 p.m.AXSFri. 10:30 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 12:20 p.m.

Noche de Carnaval(1980) Ninón Sevilla, Manuel Ojeda. Una noche de carnaval exuberante trae tragedia a un grupo de trabajadores que no sospecha nada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Norbit(2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TRUFri. 10 p.m.

Nothing But a Man(1964) ★★★ Ivan Dixon, Abbey Lincoln. A proud black man and his bride suffer daily indignities in an Alabama town. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMThur. 8:30 p.m.

Notting Hill(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOThur. 7:50 a.m.

Now You See Me(2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXMon. 4 p.m.FXTues. 1 p.m.

Obsessed(2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCThur. 4:30 p.m.

The Ocean Waif(1916) Carlyle Blackwell, Doris Kenyon. Silent. Millie washes up on the shore of a fishing village and is taken in by an abusive man, who forces her to work as a drudge and who beats her, then a famous novelist falls in love with her. (NR) 40 mins.TCMTues. 7:15 p.m.

Ocean’s 8(2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.COMSun. 7 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.COMSun. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.COMSun. 4 p.m.

October Kiss(2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLWed. Noon

Office Space(1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.COMSun. 10 p.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCSun. 6 p.m.

On Golden Pond(1981) ★★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda. An old professor and his wife make peace with their daughter in New England. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMAXSun. 6:05 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood(2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins.STARZFri. 8 p.m.STARZSat. 11:02 p.m.

One Potato, Two Potato(1964) ★★★ Barbara Barrie, Bernie Hamilton. Members of a mixed marriage fight the wife’s ex-husband in court for custody of her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMThur. 10:30 p.m.

Operation Pacific(1951) ★★★ John Wayne, Patricia Neal. A U.S. submarine commander alienates his crew and ex-wife, then takes on the Japanese fleet. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMTues. 12:15 p.m.

The Operative(2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins.CMAXMon. 3:59 a.m.CMAXWed. 6 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales(1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HISTThur. 2 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SUNDSun. 8 p.m.SUNDMon. 6 p.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTMon. 1:30 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful(2013) ★★ James Franco, Mila Kunis. A shady circus magician crashes his balloon in the magical land of Oz, where he encounters three beautiful witches and becomes a reluctant leader in an epic battle of good vs. evil. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FREESun. 7 a.m.

The Pacifier(2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREESat. 3 p.m.

Pain & Gain(2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TBSSat. 12:30 p.m.

Pale Flower(1964) ★★★ Ryô Ikebe, Mariko Kaga. Released from prison, a murderous gangster forms a mutually destructive relationship with a mysterious woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

Pale Rider(1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.HISTThur. 11:30 a.m.

Pan(2015) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund. Whisked away to the fantastical world of Neverland, a 12-year-old orphan must defeat the ruthless pirate Blackbeard and become the hero forever known as Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOSun. 5:35 a.m.

Pancho López(1957) Manuel Palacios, Estanislao Schillinsky. Un hombre va a vender el ganado de su tío pero pierde todo el dinero en el juego y dice que ha sido asaltado. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXMon. 6:25 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance(2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

Passengers(2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 11 a.m.

Patrulla de valientes(1966) Alberto Vázquez, Rosa María Vázquez. El dueño de una hacienda trata de educar a su hijo como guardabosques, pero el asunto no le interesa al hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Paycheck(2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SHOWMon. 10:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor(2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins.HBOSun. 11:50 a.m.HBOFri. 3:50 a.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCWed. 2 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWTues. 7:20 a.m.

People Will Talk(1951) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jeanne Crain. A doctor’s unconventional theories of medicine and relationship with a young student place his reputation in jeopardy. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCMon. 6:05 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells(2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Catch(2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 8 p.m.

Perfect Match(2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

The Perfect Match(2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.BRVOSun. 1:30 a.m.BRVOSun. 4 a.m.

The Perfect Mother(2018) Sunny Mabrey, Audrey Whitby. When a popular vlogger finds herself on the outs with her rebellious daughter, she soon attracts the attention of a dangerous teen fan who will do whatever it takes to make the vlogger her own mother. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Score(2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCTues. 1:30 p.m.

A Perfect World(1993) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood. A Texas Ranger hunts an escaped convict who takes a 7-year-old boy hostage in 1963. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.SHOWThur. 9 a.m.

Personal Velocity(2002) ★★★ Narrated by John Ventimiglia, Kyra Sedgwick. An abused wife, a cookbook editor and a pregnant woman ponder their relationships and the future. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.TMCTues. NoonTMCWed. 12:30 p.m.

Phil(2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCWed. 1:30 p.m.

Pipe Dreams(1938) Animated. Three monkeys start to hallucinate when they smoke a pipe. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Piranha(2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCTues. 1:35 a.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCThur. 9:10 a.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASMon. NoonKFTRMon. 3 p.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.TMCMon. 11:35 p.m.SHOWThur. 3:45 p.m.SHOWFri. 1 a.m.

Pocahontas(1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.FREESun. 3:20 p.m.

Poetic Justice(1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWTues. 1:15 p.m.SHOWTues. 8 p.m.SHOWThur. 11:30 a.m.

Posse From Hell(1961) ★★ Audie Murphy, John Saxon. A deputized gunfighter leads the hunt for killer bank robbers holding a woman hostage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

Possession(2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXMon. 7:30 a.m.

The Power(1968) ★★ George Hamilton, Suzanne Pleshette. Scientists think a colleague has a deadly superbrain capable of controlling others. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMFri. 1 p.m.

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCThur. 10:30 p.m.IFCFri. 7 a.m.

Predator 2(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCThur. 1:30 p.m.IFCFri. 1 a.m.

The Predator(2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXTues. 12:55 p.m.CMAXFri. 9:45 a.m.

A Predator’s Obsession(2020) Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard. A young man named Daniel saves Alison and her younger brother from a vicious shark attack at the beach. Welcomed into their home, Alison soon discovers that her mysterious savior and protector has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 6 p.m.LIFETues. 11:03 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCThur. 8 p.m.IFCFri. 11:30 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog(2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREESun. 5:20 p.m.

The Princess Bride(1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCSun. 3:45 p.m.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement(2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins.FREESun. 12:40 p.m.

The Princess Diaries(2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESun. 10 a.m.

The Producers(2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.STARZSat. 3:06 a.m.

The Professional(1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.SUNDTues. 3 a.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 11 a.m.TMCSun. 8 p.m.TMCFri. 9:45 p.m.

Psycho Stripper(2019) Karissa Lee Staples, Tyler Johnson. A week before her wedding, a dance studio instructor suddenly finds herself the obsession of the brooding, sexy, exotic male dancer from her bachelorette party, a man who is harboring a very dark vendetta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 4 p.m.

PT 109(1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Ty Hardin. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy and crew are marooned after their boat is cut in two by a Japanese destroyer. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TCMMon. 7:45 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone(2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCThur. 9 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year(2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXSun. 2:30 p.m.FXMon. 10:30 a.m.

Quigley Down Under(1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORESun. 7:58 a.m.

R.I.P.D.(2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SYFYFri. 11:30 p.m.

Raising Arizona(1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOSun. 4 a.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.

Rambo III(1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SUNDMon. NoonSUNDMon. 3:30 p.m.IFCTues. 2:15 p.m.IFCWed. 11:45 a.m.AMCThur. 11 a.m.AMCFri. 9 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SUNDSun. 10 p.m.SUNDMon. 1:30 p.m.AMCThur. 12:40 p.m.AMCThur. 6 p.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.BETSun. 10:30 a.m.

Red(2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 8 a.m.

Red Corner(1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMAXSun. 5:55 p.m.CMAXFri. 11:35 a.m.

Red 2(2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 10:45 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 10 p.m.

Redemption(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSun. 8:30 a.m.IFCMon. 3:30 a.m.

Remember Me(2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCThur. 11 a.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Replicas(2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXTues. 4:35 p.m.CMAXFri. 11:45 p.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.FXWed. 1 p.m.FXThur. 7:30 a.m.

El Rey del Barrio(1950) ★★ Tin Tan, Silvia Pinal. Un hombre pobre se convierte en un Robin Hood moderno, robando a los ricos para darles a los pobres. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HMMMon. 9 p.m.

A Ring by Spring(2014) Stefanie Powers, Rachel Boston. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

Rising Sun(1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZWed. 2:54 p.m.STARZSun. 4:05 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story(2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.AXSTues. 7 a.m.

River’s Edge(1987) ★★★ Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves. Small-town teens react oddly after a peer strangles his girlfriend and shows them the corpse. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXSat. 2:25 a.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.SUNDSun. 5:30 p.m.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 1:30 p.m.

Robin Hood(2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXThur. 1:20 a.m.

Rocky(1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.BBCASun. 10 a.m.BBCASun. 3 p.m.AMCSat. 3 p.m.AMCSun. 5:10 a.m.

Rocky Balboa(2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZTues. 2:52 a.m.STARZTues. 10:45 a.m.

Rocky II(1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.BBCASun. 12:30 p.m.BBCASun. 5:30 p.m.AMCSat. 5:35 p.m.

Rocky III(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.BBCASun. 8 p.m.BBCAMon. 2:45 a.m.AMCSat. 8:10 p.m.

Rocky IV(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.BBCASun. 10:15 p.m.IFCTues. 4:30 p.m.IFCWed. NoonAMCSat. 10:40 p.m.AMCSun. 3:10 a.m.

Rocky V(1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.BBCAMon. 12:15 p.m.IFCTues. 6:30 p.m.IFCWed. 2 a.m.AMCSun. 12:40 p.m.

Romeo Must Die(2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.VH1Tues. 1:10 p.m.

The Row(2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXTues. 9:15 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCSun. 6 a.m.

The Ruins(2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXFri. 8:10 a.m.

Run All Night(2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTSun. 10:45 p.m.TNTTues. 5 p.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXFri. 8:30 a.m.

The Rundown(2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXFri. 8:15 p.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVFri. 11 a.m.MTVFri. 3:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.MTVFri. 1:30 p.m.MTVFri. 6 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers(2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SYFYThur. 1 p.m.

San Andreas(2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TBSFri. 9:45 p.m.TBSSat. 4:45 p.m.

The Sand Pebbles(1966) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough. Multiple Oscar nominations went to this tale of a cynical sailor’s experiences on an American gunboat in 1926 China. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 2 mins.TCMTues. 11:45 a.m.

Sasq-Watch(2016) Paul Brittain, Adam Herschman. Nigel and Oscar have finally gotten funding for their Sasquatch expedition. But when their guide bails and rival Claus also joins the hunt, they must assemble a rag-tag crew of outdoorsmen to track down the undiscovered beast. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.SUNDMon. 8 p.m.SUNDTues. 3 p.m.

Scanners(1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a ``scanner’’ to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXTues. 2:55 a.m.

Scarface(1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins.ENCOREWed. 5:27 a.m.ENCOREWed. 4:09 p.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse(2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXFri. 11 a.m.FXSat. 8 a.m.

Scrooged(1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 10:45 a.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon(1964) ★★★★ Kim Stanley, Richard Attenborough. A medium orders her husband to kidnap a child so she can stage a seance later to find it. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMFri. 5:30 a.m.

The Searchers(1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 a.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:49 a.m.ENCOREThur. 11:58 a.m.ENCOREThur. 7:15 p.m.

Season for Love(2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

See No Evil(2006) ★ Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSat. 4:05 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility(1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TMCTues. 9:40 a.m.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Serpico(1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.SHOWMon. 12:30 p.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWWed. 5:55 p.m.BETSat. 11 p.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 9:30 a.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.ESun. 6:30 a.m.

Sexy Beast(2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXMon. 6 a.m.

Shaft(2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOMon. 7 p.m.HBOSat. 6 p.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCWed. 10 p.m.

Shanghai Knights(2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CMAXFri. 3:15 p.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 10:02 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas(2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. Noon

Shoot ‘Em Up(2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.UNIMASSun. 1:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 4:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 9:30 p.m.KFTRMon. 12:30 p.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 7 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 12:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 5:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 8:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZThur. 8:02 a.m.STARZFri. 3:25 a.m.

Sideways(2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.STARZMon. 4:51 p.m.STARZTues. 12:43 p.m.

Sister of the Bride(2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

The Sitter(2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.CMAXTues. 11:30 a.m.CMAXFri. 6:50 p.m.

Ski School(1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXMon. 9:15 a.m.

Skyline(2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCThur. 6 a.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXWed. 9:43 p.m.

Slap Shot(1977) ★★★ Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean. A minor-league hockey team makes sports history when its members decide to spruce up the team’s image by playing dirty. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.ENCORETues. 12:39 p.m.ENCORETues. 5:54 p.m.ENCOREFri. 10:26 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SUNDThur. 10:30 a.m.

Slender Man(2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.ENCORETues. 2:44 a.m.ENCORETues. 12:55 p.m.ENCOREFri. 7:02 a.m.

Smallfoot(2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOSat. 7:23 a.m.

Snatch(2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXFri. 11:35 p.m.

Snow Days(1999) ★★★ Kipp Marcus, Alice Dylan. A teen and his neighbor become friends over several days off from school. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Soldier in the Rain(1963) ★★★ Jackie Gleason, Steve McQueen. An Army supply sergeant’s tragic hero is a portly master sergeant who knows his way around. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMTues. 4:45 a.m.

Some Like It Hot(1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EPIXTues. 5:50 p.m.

Source Code(2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.TBSMon. 3 a.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCOREThur. 12:18 p.m.ENCOREThur. 5:36 p.m.

The Spanish Prisoner(1998) ★★★ Campbell Scott, Rebecca Pidgeon. An inventor and his secretary become involved in a scam after befriending a mysterious businessman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCFri. 2 p.m.TMCSat. 4:10 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCTues. 4:30 p.m.AMCWed. 11:30 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZSun. 8:41 a.m.STARZSun. 4:47 p.m.STARZFri. 11:49 p.m.STARZSat. 8:43 a.m.STARZSat. 5:47 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXSat. 3 p.m.

Spy Game(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXTues. 12:45 p.m.

The Spy Next Door(2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 6:35 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me(2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXFri. 9:35 p.m.EPIXSat. 10:05 a.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SUNDSun. 11:15 a.m.SUNDMon. 2:30 a.m.POPThur. 8:30 p.m.POPFri. 6 p.m.

Standing in the Shadows of Motown(2002) ★★★ Richard ``Pistol’’ Allen, Jack Ashford. Paul Justman documents the Funk Brothers, musicians who played with the Supremes, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and others. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXThur. 3:45 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXWed. 4:20 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXMon. 3 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:10 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXThur. 1:30 a.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones(2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins.TNTSun. 10:45 a.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith(2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTSun. 1:53 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace(1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TNTSun. 7:45 a.m.

The Star(1952) ★★★ Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden. Broke and picked up for drunken driving, an Oscar winner starts over with a boatbuilder who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMThur. 8:45 a.m.

Stardust(2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TMCFri. 8:30 a.m.

Stargate(1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs.ENCOREFri. 3:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias(1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.OVAWed. 7 p.m.OVAThur. 1:30 p.m.

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.OVATues. 9 p.m.OVAWed. 4 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie: Sing-a-Long(2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TOONFri. 1:30 p.m.

Still of the Night(1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXThur. 3:18 a.m.

Stomp the Yard(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.BETSun. 9 p.m.BETFri. 8 p.m.BETSat. 6 p.m.

Stop the Wedding(2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLTues. Noon

Straight Outta Compton(2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.FXXWed. 7 p.m.FXXThur. 2 p.m.

Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image(2017) A majority of women say they do not feel represented in fashion or in the media. Filmmaker Jenny McQuaile examines the industries and obstacles responsible for this body image crisis and showcases leaders who are fighting for diversity in the media. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXWed. 6:20 a.m.

Stroker Ace(1983) ★ Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty. A stock-car driver competes in the chicken suit symbolic of his fast-food sponsor. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORETues. 4:16 p.m.

Suddenly(1954) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden. A hit man and company plan to shoot the president when he gets off his train in Suddenly, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMThur. 5:45 a.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTSat. 10:30 p.m.

Summer Rental(1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.ENCORESun. 11:31 a.m.

Super(2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCFri. 11:30 p.m.

Super 8(2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXSat. 6:05 p.m.EPIXSun. 3 a.m.

Super Troopers 2(2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXFri. 5:10 p.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPFri. 8 p.m.POPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCOREWed. 1:56 a.m.ENCOREWed. 7:01 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 6:30 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 10 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life(2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4:30 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Tabloid(2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCTues. 8:10 a.m.TMCFri. 7 a.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. El exagente de las fuerzas especiales de élite Bryan Millis se ve enredado en la trama de una organización criminal cuando intenta salvar a su hija Kim, pero solo tiene 96 horas para rescatarla antes de perder el rastro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.UNIMASSat. 4 p.m.KFTRSat. 7 p.m.

Taken 2(2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.TNTTues. 10:15 p.m.TNTWed. 4 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123(2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.SUNDTues. 9:30 a.m.

Tammy(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTSun. 8 p.m.CMTSat. 6 p.m.CMTSat. 11 p.m.

Te presento a Laura(2010) Martha Higareda, Kuno Becker. Una mujer alegre intenta ayudar a un actor deprimido y suicida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASWed. 5 p.m.KFTRWed. 8 p.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWMon. 2:45 p.m.SHOWSat. 12:30 p.m.

Terror in a Texas Town(1958) ★★ Sterling Hayden, Sebastian Cabot. A big Swede with a harpoon leads squatters against an oil-land grabber’s henchmen. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 a.m.

Them That Follow(2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWWed. 10:20 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.IFCSat. 4 p.m.

They Came Together(2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOSun. 2:35 a.m.

They Were Expendable(1945) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, John Wayne. Heroic PT boat captains fight Japanese ships in the World War II Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMMon. 5:15 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi(2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Seis miembros de un grupo élite de seguridad americana defienden el consulado de Estados Unidos en Bangazi, Libia, objeto de un ataque terrorista que causó la muerte del embajador en 2012. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.KVEASun. 3 p.m.

The Thirteenth Chair(1937) ★★ Dame May Whitty, Madge Evans. A medium holds a seance to clear her daughter of murder in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.TCMFri. 4:15 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less(2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.STARZMon. 6:46 a.m.

This Is 40(2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMTSun. 5 p.m.CMTSun. 10:30 p.m.

This Land Is Mine(1943) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. A cowardly schoolmaster finds courage to openly defy the Nazis in his European town. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMWed. 10:45 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 11 a.m.

300(2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.BBCAWed. 10:15 p.m.BBCAThur. 3 a.m.

Time Freak(2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXThur. 8:20 a.m.

The Time Machine(2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Un profesor es impulsado unos 800 000 años al futuro por un invento que no deja de trasladarse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASThur. NoonKFTRThur. 3 p.m.

A Time to Kill(1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins.CMTFri. 12:30 p.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCMon. 6:30 p.m.AMCTues. 2 p.m.

Torpedo Run(1958) ★★ Glenn Ford, Ernest Borgnine. A Navy submarine commander and his buddy chase a Japanese aircraft carrier to blame for a tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMMon. 7:30 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWFri. 2:30 p.m.

Total Recall(2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.IFCSun. 10:30 p.m.IFCMon. 11:30 a.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. Un corrupto oficial usa la fanfarronería, intimidación y drogas para que un nuevo policía se vuelva uno de los suyos. (R) 2 hrs.UNIMASSun. 3 p.m.KFTRSun. 6 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction(2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXMon. 6:30 p.m.FXTues. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon(2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 12:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXTues. 7 p.m.FXTues. 10:30 p.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCWed. 8 p.m.IFCThur. 1:04 a.m.

Trial by Fire(2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXThur. 3:45 p.m.

The Trip to Bountiful(1985) ★★★ Geraldine Page, John Heard. Leaving her weak son and his wife in 1947 Houston, an elderly widow takes the bus home. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Trolls(2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.KNBCSat. 6:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCSun. 8 p.m.IFCMon. 1 a.m.

Tropicana(1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KWHYThur. NoonKWHYFri. Noon

Truck Busters(1943) ★★ Richard Travis, Virginia Christine. A driver leads independent truckers against big-time mob-supported operators who try to run them out of business. (NR) 58 mins.TCMSat. 5:30 a.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly(2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Trumbo(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWTues. 9:05 a.m.SHOWWed. 4:30 a.m.

Truth or Dare(2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOMon. 5:45 a.m.HBOFri. 9 a.m.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream(1988) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen. Flamboyant inventor Preston Tucker’s ill-fated battle to produce a faster and safer automobile for postwar America. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXFri. 6:15 a.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SHOWSun. 6:45 a.m.SHOWFri. 10:15 a.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EFri. 10 p.m.ESat. NoonESat. 12:30 p.m.SYFYSat. 7:30 p.m.SYFYSun. 3:35 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FREEThur. 6 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYThur. 5:30 p.m.SYFYFri. 3 p.m.ESat. 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 2:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor(2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETMon. 11 p.m.BETTues. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETWed. 12:30 p.m.BETWed. 6 p.m.

U.S. Marshals(1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. El agente Mark Sheridan es arrestado por un presunto asesinato. Es trasladado en avión, pero se realiza un aterrizaje de emergencia en el río Ohio y Sheridan se escapa. El oficial federal Sam Gerard y su equipo inician la búsqueda del fugitivo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.KVEASat. 8:30 p.m.

Unbreakable(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOMon. 3:25 p.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCThur. 10:35 p.m.AMCFri. 11:30 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYSun. 3:25 p.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SUNDSat. 6 p.m.SUNDSun. Noon

Unlocked(2017) Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom. Called back into action by her mentor, CIA agent Alice Racine learns that uncovered classified information has been compromised. She must now turn to former soldier Jack Alcott to help her prevent a lethal biological attack on London. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWThur. 6:15 p.m.SHOWFri. 4:45 a.m.

Unstoppable(2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.

Unthinkable(2010) ★★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss. An interrogator uses torture to force a terrorist to reveal the locations of three nuclear bombs. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZMon. 5:08 a.m.

Up Periscope(1959) ★★ James Garner, Edmond O’Brien. A by-the-book submarine commander must drop off and wait for a Navy frogman on a World War II mission. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMMon. 2:45 p.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWSun. 9 a.m.SHOWWed. Noon

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets(2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.SYFYSun. 12:25 p.m.

Vanilla Sky(2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.STARZThur. 1:56 a.m.

The Vatican Tapes(2015) ★★ Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXMon. 1:35 p.m.

Vertical Limit(2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.STARZSun. 2:40 p.m.

A Very British Christmas(2019) Rachel Shenton, Mark Killeen. Opera singer Jessica Bailey’s flight to her concert in Vienna gets delayed and she is stuck in a remote area of England. The only place to stay is a bed-and-breakfast in an enchanting village run by a handsome widower named Andrew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 6:45 a.m.

Viva el chubasco(1983) Antonio Aguilar, Chelelo. La lucha entre dos familias rivales trae muchas complicaciones a la vida de un pueblo. Las esposas hartas de estos conflictos deciden ponerse en huelga marital hasta que terminen las hostilidades y se logre la paz. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Von Ryan’s Express(1965) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Trevor Howard. An Air Force colonel and a British major seize a Nazi prison train and make a run for the Swiss border. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCOREFri. 7:14 p.m.ENCORESat. 12:14 p.m.

Waiting for Superman(2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXFri. 4:10 a.m.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story(2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWThur. 3:05 a.m.

Walking Tall(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TBSSat. 3:15 p.m.TBSSun. Noon

Walking the Dog(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.CMAXTues. 9:35 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes(2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXMon. 1 p.m.FXTues. 10 a.m.

Warcraft(2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXXWed. 1:30 p.m.FXXThur. 8:30 a.m.

Warrior(2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.EPIXSun. 12:05 p.m.EPIXSat. 3:45 p.m.

Wayne’s World(1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.STARZMon. 8:11 a.m.

We Were Soldiers(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.IFCWed. 2 p.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.COMSat. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.IFCSat. 7 p.m.IFCSat. 11:45 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.STARZMon. 9:42 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen(2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOTues. 6:05 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive(2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCTues. 6:15 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It(1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Mon. 10:30 a.m.

What’s Your Number?(2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXTues. 2:45 p.m.

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.STARZMon. 1:57 a.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDTues. 5 p.m.AUDTues. 9 p.m.AUDWed. 1 a.m.

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCOREWed. 2:15 p.m.ENCOREThur. 1:56 a.m.

White Chicks(2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Wed. 11:30 a.m.

White Heat(1949) ★★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A brave federal agent poses as a thug to infiltrate psychopathic hoodlum Cody Jarrett’s gang of thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZFri. 7:49 a.m.STARZFri. 6:19 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards(2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXWed. 12:15 p.m.CMAXSat. 5:20 p.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXTues. 9:55 p.m.

The Wife(2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.ENCORESun. 10:25 p.m.ENCOREMon. 4:41 a.m.ENCOREMon. 12:13 p.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCFri. Noon

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCThur. 2:50 p.m.

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SHOWTues. 4 a.m.

The Wings of Eagles(1957) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. Based on the life of Frank ``Spig’’ Wead, an aviation pioneer whose devotion to the Navy took priority over his family. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMWed. 8:30 a.m.

Winter in Vail(2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. Noon

A Woman’s Secret(1949) ★★★ Maureen O’Hara, Melvyn Douglas. A piano player tells a detective about two singers, one supposedly shot by the other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMWed. 3 a.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?(2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOMon. 1:50 p.m.

Wonder Park(2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXWed. 9:40 a.m.

World War Z(2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXWed. 7 a.m.FXWed. 10:30 a.m.

Write Before Christmas(2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Todd(2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCWed. 3:15 p.m.TMCThur. 4:30 a.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.AMCWed. 9 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse(2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXSun. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSun. 6:54 p.m.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOTues. 5 p.m.

You Better Watch Out(1980) ★★ Brandon Maggart, Dianne Hull. Eavesdropping on mother turns a boy into a killer who roams the streets dressed as Santa Claus. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TMCSat. 10:30 p.m.TMCSun. 1:30 a.m.

You Can’t Say No(2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 10 a.m.

Young Frankenstein(1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCORETues. 6:07 a.m.ENCOREThur. 10:32 p.m.ENCOREFri. 8:38 a.m.ENCOREFri. 3:35 p.m.

Your Highness(2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXSat. 1:45 p.m.

Ziegfeld Girl(1941) ★★★ James Stewart, Judy Garland. An elevator operator, a vaudevillian and a violinist’s wife cope with sudden fame as chorus girls. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TCMSun. 4:30 a.m.

Zombieland(2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.SYFYSat. 12:30 p.m.

Zombies 2(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNMon. 6:30 p.m.DISNFri. 9:15 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife(2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOTues. 10:15 a.m.