Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Glory,’ Epix

Movies on TV the week of March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 20 - 26, 2022

Alien (1979) TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Aliens (1986) TMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Sat. 4:45 a.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Dersu Uzala (1975) TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966) TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Wed. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

How Green Was My Valley (1941) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) TCM Sat. 8 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Sat. 10 a.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Local Hero (1983) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Music Box (1932) TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Piano (1993) TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

The Quiet Man (1952) EPIX Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) CMT Sun. Noon

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Sun. 1:49 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Search (1948) TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Thur. 5:15 p.m. TNT Fri. 4:28 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:28 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Fri. 7:13 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:13 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

There Will Be Blood (2007) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 20 - 26, 2022

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ E! Wed. 2:30 p.m. E! Thur. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 a.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4 a.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Mother’s Day (2016) ★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ E! Wed. 2 a.m. E! Thur. Noon Bravo Fri. 1 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ E! Wed. 4:30 p.m. E! Thur. Noon Bravo Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Wed. 9:30 p.m. E! Thur. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 6:30 p.m. E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 20 - 26, 2022

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 a.m. Sundance Sat. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:21 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7:12 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Mon. 6 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 6 p.m. FS1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 8 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:22 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:12 a.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ TNT Sat. Noon

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:45 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 7:05 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:54 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:08 a.m. Encore Sun. 11:09 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Tues. 2:37 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:55 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10:57 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Fri. 11:30 p.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ CMT Fri. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Wed. 2:58 a.m. BBC America Wed. 2:58 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Tues. 2:24 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ TOON Thur. 5 p.m. TOON Thur. 6 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Mon. Noon Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Encore Tues. 8:47 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:27 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ POP Fri. 10:25 p.m. POP Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TOON Fri. 5 p.m. TOON Sat. 4 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ E! Thur. 5:30 p.m. E! Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Tues. Noon

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ CMT Sun. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:49 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Wed. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 3 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ TNT Sun. 1:58 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:53 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:57 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 5:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:24 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Sat. 10:25 a.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Wed. 9:30 p.m. E! Thur. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:35 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Wolf (1994) ★★ TMC Sat. 2:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ TBS Sat. 8:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 9:27 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:35 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:40 p.m.

