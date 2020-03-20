What’s on TV This Week: ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ and more

SUNDAY

Turns out the interior designer they hired has designs on their “Killer Dream Home” in this new thriller. With Maiara Walsh and Eve Mauro. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Families ready to relocate and in need of a “House in a Hurry” get whirlwind tours of prospective properties in this new unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Noted Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David concludes a 10th season of his cringe-worthy comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” 10 p.m. HBO

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) goes for a “Ride with Norman Reedus” around Japan on a new episode of this travelogue. 12:26 a.m. AMC

MONDAY

The name’s “Freud,” Sigmund Freud. The aspiring psychoanalyst (Robert Finster) has a sideline solving crimes in late 19th century Vienna in this imported mystery drama. With Ella Rumpf. Anytime, Netflix

Our intrepid heroine (Essie Davis) has a mystery to solve in post-WWI Palestine in the stand-alone movie “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.” Anytime, Acorn TV

The daddy-daughter sitcom “Sydney to the Max” is back for a second season. With Ruth Righi and Ian Reed Kesler. 8 p.m. Disney Channel; also Tue.-Fri.

Two children once enslaved to fishermen join the fight to free others from the same predicament in the documentary “The Rescue List” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Get up close and personal with Kourtney Kardashian on a new installment of the interview series “In the Room.” 11 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

A stand-up comic leaps over the line between humor and dark humor in a single bound in the new special “Tom Segura: Ball Hog.” Anytime, Netflix

A pioneering female filmmaker from France is remembered in the 2019 documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché.” 5 and 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The new documentary “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story” tells the stories of former residents of a ill-fated housing project for underprivileged residents in Atlanta. 8 p.m. KOCE

Crossover alert! The teams from “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” join forces to tackle a tough case in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The hit family drama “This Is Us” closes out its fourth season. With Mandy Moore and the aforementioned Milo Ventimiglia. 9 p.m. NBC

Canceled after three seasons on Netflix, the Latinx-themed reboot of Norman Lear’s classic 1970s-80s sitcom “One Day at a Time” is reborn for a fourth season. With Justina Machado and Rita Moreno. 9:30 p.m. Pop; also Logo, TV Land

A father facing a potentially fatal diagnosis creates a “Council of Dads” to help guide his kids’ futures should worse come to worst in this new drama. With Tom Everett Scott and Sarah Wayne Callies. 10 p.m. NBC

“Frontline” targets one of America’s most powerful and controversial lobbying groups — the National Rifle Association — in the exposé “NRA Under Fire.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The new documentary “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” recalls a summer camp for differently abled teens near Woodstock, N.Y., that spawned a generation of activists. Anytime, Netflix

And … action! The fact-based drama “Curtiz” tells the tale of Michael Curtiz, the Hungarian-born filmmaker behind such classic flicks as the 1942’s “Casablanca.” Ferenc Lengyel stars. Anytime, Netflix

The Portland-set detective drama “Stumptown” ends its freshman season. Cobie Smulders stars. 10 p.m. ABC

See how people of different faiths worship the whole world over in the new three-part series “Earth’s Sacred Wonders.” First stops: China, Cambodia and Jerusalem. 10 p.m. KOCE

Pop music’s Halsey and country star Kelsea Ballerini share the stage on a new edition of the concert series “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

Two friends sample foodstuffs that have or haven’t stood the test of time in the new unscripted series “Eating History.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

Disengage! The sci-fi franchise entry “Star Trek: Picard” starring Patrick Stewart wraps its first season. Anytime, CBS All Access

A young ultra-orthodox Jewish woman (Shira Haas) from Brooklyn decamps to Berlin where she lives a decidedly “Unorthodox” life in this new drama series. Anytime, Netflix

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and kompany return for an 18th season of their family reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 8 p.m. E!

See what measures hackers are deploying in hopes of disrupting our democracy in the documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections.” 9 p.m. HBO

The first responders of “Tacoma FD” respond, um, firstly in a second season of this workplace comedy. With Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan. 10 p.m. truTV

FRIDAY

A former police inspector (Waleed Zuaiter) tries to find his missing daughter in the aftermath of the Iraq War in the imported series “Baghdad Central.” Anytime, Hulu

Be … our … chef, “Be Our Chef.” Families go head-to-head in this new cooking competition hosted by “The Office’s” Angela Kinsey. Anytime, Disney+.

Having long ago left “Project Runway” in their rear-view mirror, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn re-team to host the new fashion-design competition “Making the Cut.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The Byrdes (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney) are back for a third season of the country-fried crime drama “Ozark.” Anytime, Netflix

“Steven Universe,” we hardly knew ye. The animated adventure series ends its run with four new episodes. 7, 7;15, 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Cartoon Network

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt play two aging Tinseltown types in Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s-set 2019 fable “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.” Margot Robbie also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Chef Vivian Howard is your guide to comestibles found “Somewhere South” of the Mason-Dixon line in this new series. Followed by the special “The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Princess Leia she’s not but rather a former royal turned intergalactic adventurer in the new sci-fi/action drama “Vagrant Queen.” Adriyan Rae stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

Can’t stand the heat? Stay out of “The Kitchen.” Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish play mob wives who go into business for themselves in 1970s NYC in this 2019 crime drama. 8 p.m. HBO

A woman who lost her own baby begins to fixate on another woman’s newborn in the new thriller “A Mother Knows Worst.” With Katie Leclerc and Jeff Schine. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The superhero drama “Henry Danger” begets a spin-off, “Danger Force.” With Cooper Barnes. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

A pop-culture writer hooks up with a reclusive mystery writer in the new made-for-cable romantic fable “Just My Type.” With Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel