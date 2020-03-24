See the Met’s ‘Ring’ for $5, hear Saint-Saëns for free. Today’s best arts online

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’ll be offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, musicals, exhibitions and more. Here are five picks for Tuesday, all times Pacific:

Conrad Tao

Live from his apartment, the pianist performs “The People United Will Never Be Defeated,” Frederic Rzewski’s epic work based on a Chilean protest anthem. Presented by New York City’s 92nd Street Y. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 92y.org

“Das Rheingold”

The Metropolitan Opera’s Wagner Week continues with an encore of the Met’s 2010 production of the opening installment in the composer’s 19th-century “Ring” cycle that explores Teutonic mythology. With bass-baritone Bryn Terfel as Wotan. James Levine conducts. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. $4.99. metopera.org

“42 Street”

Come and meet those dancing feet in the recent Broadway revival of the tap-happy 1981 Tony winner choreographed by Gower Champion and based on the classic Busby Berkeley backstage musical. Recorded for “Great Performances”; available anytime with PBS Passport (minimum $5 per month). pbs.org

“Carnival of the Animals”

La Jolla Music Society’s Digital Concert Hall features an encore performance of Saint-Saëns’ whimsical zoological musical suite, recorded on opening night of the 2018 edition of SummerFest. Free. ljms.org

NHMLAC Connects

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s new online portal offers highlights and background information from exhibits at the Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits and the William S. Hart Museum. Available any time. Free. nhmlac.org