What’s on TV Tuesday, March 31: ‘FBI’ on NBC; coronavirus TV specials

SERIES
American Experience The timely repeat “Influenza 1918" documents the viral epidemic blamed for the deaths of 600,000 Americans in the early part of the 20th century. 8 p.m. KOCE
FBI The team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Police Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) works with the team on the investigation and finds her methods clash with the bureau’s. Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza and Zeeko Zaki star. 9 p.m. CBS
Empire Teri’s (Meta Golding) concerns about Andre’s (Trai Byers) erratic temper escalate as their wedding day arrives. Also, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) confronts Giselle (Nicole Ari Parker) after making a shocking discovery and Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) starts to fall for Lucious (Terrence Howard) again. Rhyon Nicole Brown and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star. 9 p.m. Fox
The Biggest Loser All 12 contestants return in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA
One Day at a Time After a disastrous evening Penelope (Justina Machado) realizes she needs to change the way she handles her money. Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star in this new episode of the rebooted comedy. 9:32 p.m. Pop
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case while helping an inmate (Marcus Lavoi) who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend (Aurora Rowland-Martinez). Timothy Busfield also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Plastic Wars” investigates the constantly growing mountains of plastic waste in the U.S. and elsewhere. 10 p.m. KOCE
If Loving You Is Wrong As this soapy melodrama returns for its fifth and final season producers promise one mystery after another leading up to the series finale. In tonight’s premiere a long-suppressed family secret comes out. April Parker Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens and Charles Malik Whitfield star. 10 p.m. OWN
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch This new one-hour unscripted series gains access to a 512-acre property in the Uinta Basin of Utah, reputed to be a hot-spot for paranormal and UFO-related activity. 10:03 p.m. History
Miracle Workers Al and Prince Chauncley (Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe) face their biggest challenge yet in the conclusion of the two-part season finale of this quirky comedy. Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Diario del coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC; 10 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
The Scheme Filmmaker Pat Kondelis’ sports documentary chronicles the two-year undercover investigation into corruption in college basketball that led to the arrest in 2017 of Adidas executives and assistant coaches at some major college sports programs in a pay-for-play scheme. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Colton Underwood; Barbara Corcoran; Robert Herjavec; Rachel Platten; Cameron Mathison. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Radnor (Hunters); Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kim Kardashian West; Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Sean Hayes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Inside one of NYC’s busiest hospitals; healthcare battling the coronavirus; what hospitals need; 3-D images of a coronavirus patient; scammers preying on pandemic fears. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Josh Gad; Grace VanderWaal. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Maintaining good mental health; baby’s life-altering heart surgery is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show An interview with Demi Lovato; Ellen sends Average Andy to Monster Jam; Justin Bieber performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Matt Fraser (“Meet the Frasers”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sophie Turner. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Lovato performs; Jonathan Van Ness. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; Jeff Tweedy performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Antonio Banderas; Rob Lowe; Kesha performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalya Neidhart, Paige and Alexa Bliss. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME TV MOVIES
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9:18 a.m. and 10:54 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 9:30 a.m. AMC; 10 p.m. BBC America
The Winning Team (1952) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Elysium (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 11:27 a.m. Encore
Imperium (2016) 11:38 a.m. Starz
Speed (1994) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Spider-Man (2002) 1 p.m. FXX
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1:45 and 9 p.m. Encore
The Jackie Robinson Story (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM
A Simple Favor (2018) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Scrooged (1988) 3 p.m. TMC
Tropic Thunder (2008) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Doc Hollywood (1991) 3:30 p.m. Pop
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 3:40 p.m. Encore
Black Hawk Down (2001) 4 and 7 p.m. WGN America
Somewhere (2010) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Selena (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. E!
Hitch (2005) 6 and 10:02 p.m. Pop
Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Showtime
Wonder (2017) 6:05 p.m. Epix