What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Bold Type’ returns on Freeform; ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) mother (recurring guest star Margaret Colin) gets a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available in the season finale of the medical drama. Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Dominic Rains also star with guest star Steven Weber. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Kung Fu Devastated by news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to keep herself occupied by offering to help a young woman in distress. Kheng Hua Tan also stars with guest star Yvonne Chapman. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck (season premiere) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The three remaining singers perform and are unmasked before one is awarded the Golden Mask Trophy in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox



Life at the Waterhole Warm weather impacts the animals as the waterhole becomes busier. When the night gets cooler, nocturnal activity brings the elusive hyena out of the shadows in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

SEAL Team Bravo unit takes a devastating hit in the season finale of the military drama. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Tyler Grey star. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire The firehouse reacts to exciting news and a mysterious stranger arrives in the season finale. Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Kara Killmer star. 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants: Rosie O’Donnell versus Nate Berkus; Michael Kosta versus Roy Wood Jr. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen In this new culinary competition, teams of chefs compete to see who can best study clues like used kitchen implements, crumbs and raw ingredients to identify what dish was prepared and then cook it themselves. Joel McHale hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Great Electric Airplane Race” documents the development of emission-free electric planes, including the Kitty Hawk Heaviside, a single-seat plane that takes off like a helicopter, and the EHang, an autonomous drone. 9 p.m. KOCE

Guy’s Grocery Games 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

The Hills: New Beginnings The group’s vacation takes a turn when Kaitlynn comes face to face with Brody’s new flame in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. MTV

S.W.A.T. The bombing of a police station puts the city of Los Angeles on edge, as the team forces a final showdown with domestic extremists in the season finale. Shemar Moore, David Lim, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and Jay Harrington star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Picking up the action from the previous episode, Voight (Jason Beghe) makes an urgent push to take down the deadly crime ring in the season finale of the police drama. Marina Squerciati, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Human: The World Within The new episode “Sense” explores the world of human sensation and how it defines reality. 10 p.m. KOCE

Curse of Akakor Originally created for a streaming service, this documentary series follows six investigators (journalist Paul Connolly, former FBI agent Bobby Chacon, tech expert Brennan Edwards, survival expert Megan Hine, wilderness medic Dr. Karina Oliani and geologist Dr. Martin Pepper) who are searching for a fabled lost city in the Amazon rainforest. 0 p.m. Discovery

The Bold Type This workplace drama returns for its fifth and final season as Jane (Katie Stevens) rushes to finish a high-stakes exposé that could have major repercussions for Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Justice Now: Race & Reckoning In this new special, prominent figures in politics, law enforcement, corporate America, Hollywood and sports address America’s racial reckoning. Soledad O’Brien hosts. 8 p.m. BET

SPORTS

College Baseball ACC Tournament: Duke versus Florida State, 8 a.m. BSSC; Virginia Tech versus Notre Dame, noon BSSC; Clemson versus Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. BSSC

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:30 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Jon Batiste guest host; Caitlyn Jenner; Thomas Rhett; Millicent Simmonds. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus news; Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”); Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Illinois. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Douglas; Dr. Mike Dow. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Molly Oldham’s story. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Brooke Burke; Steve Rhee. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Reza Farahan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Andy Garcia; Daniella Garcia; Jerry O’Connell; Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Iman; Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “You’re So Vain”: Simon Cowell; Uzo Aduba; Michelle Williams; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Deep-cleaning hacks; kidney crisis galvanizes a community; retail therapy; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman and her family have been struggling to cope with her drug addiction for 10 years. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Comparing flavor, cost and nutrition of popular meat substitutes with the real thing; potluck. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Steven Yuen. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Arnett; Brockhampton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Diego Boneta. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Donny Deutsch; dodie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden The Jonas Brothers; Leif Vollebekk performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Andrew Rannells. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Village of the Damned (1960) 8 a.m. TCM

Dark Waters (2019) 9:05 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

Southside With You (2016) 9:35 a.m. TMC

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 10:46 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX

Amélie (2001) 11:05 a.m. TMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 11:39 a.m. Encore

G.I. Jane (1997) Noon AMC

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) Noon Sundance

The Virgin Suicides (1999) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:52 p.m. Starz

Witness (1985) 2:12 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 2:15 p.m. Epix

1917 (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 4 p.m. Epix

The Blues Brothers (1980) 4 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 4 and 10:59 p.m. Syfy

Ready or Not (2019) 4:06 p.m. Cinemax

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Cinderella Man (2005) 5:35 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 5:43 p.m. Cinemax

True Romance (1993) 5:48 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 6 p.m. FXX

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 7 p.m. Ovation

Inherit the Wind (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Hurt Locker (2008) 7:45 p.m. Showtime

Cape Fear (1991) 7:49 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Last Samurai (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Hours (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 8:20 p.m. Starz

The Goonies (1985) 9:15 p.m. IFC

The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:50 p.m. KVCR

Heat (1995) 10 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) 10 p.m. FX

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10 p.m. HBO

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10 p.m. Showtime

... And Justice for All (1979) 10 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Far From Heaven (2002) 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement