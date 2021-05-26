What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Bold Type’ returns on Freeform; ‘Kung Fu’ on The CW and more
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) mother (recurring guest star Margaret Colin) gets a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available in the season finale of the medical drama. Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Dominic Rains also star with guest star Steven Weber. 8 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu Devastated by news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to keep herself occupied by offering to help a young woman in distress. Kheng Hua Tan also stars with guest star Yvonne Chapman. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck (season premiere) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The three remaining singers perform and are unmasked before one is awarded the Golden Mask Trophy in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Life at the Waterhole Warm weather impacts the animals as the waterhole becomes busier. When the night gets cooler, nocturnal activity brings the elusive hyena out of the shadows in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
SEAL Team Bravo unit takes a devastating hit in the season finale of the military drama. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Tyler Grey star. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire The firehouse reacts to exciting news and a mysterious stranger arrives in the season finale. Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Kara Killmer star. 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants: Rosie O’Donnell versus Nate Berkus; Michael Kosta versus Roy Wood Jr. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen In this new culinary competition, teams of chefs compete to see who can best study clues like used kitchen implements, crumbs and raw ingredients to identify what dish was prepared and then cook it themselves. Joel McHale hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Great Electric Airplane Race” documents the development of emission-free electric planes, including the Kitty Hawk Heaviside, a single-seat plane that takes off like a helicopter, and the EHang, an autonomous drone. 9 p.m. KOCE
Guy’s Grocery Games 9 p.m. Food Network
The Hills: New Beginnings The group’s vacation takes a turn when Kaitlynn comes face to face with Brody’s new flame in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. MTV
S.W.A.T. The bombing of a police station puts the city of Los Angeles on edge, as the team forces a final showdown with domestic extremists in the season finale. Shemar Moore, David Lim, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and Jay Harrington star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. Picking up the action from the previous episode, Voight (Jason Beghe) makes an urgent push to take down the deadly crime ring in the season finale of the police drama. Marina Squerciati, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton also star. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Human: The World Within The new episode “Sense” explores the world of human sensation and how it defines reality. 10 p.m. KOCE
Curse of Akakor Originally created for a streaming service, this documentary series follows six investigators (journalist Paul Connolly, former FBI agent Bobby Chacon, tech expert Brennan Edwards, survival expert Megan Hine, wilderness medic Dr. Karina Oliani and geologist Dr. Martin Pepper) who are searching for a fabled lost city in the Amazon rainforest. 0 p.m. Discovery
The Bold Type This workplace drama returns for its fifth and final season as Jane (Katie Stevens) rushes to finish a high-stakes exposé that could have major repercussions for Jacqueline (Melora Hardin). Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Justice Now: Race & Reckoning In this new special, prominent figures in politics, law enforcement, corporate America, Hollywood and sports address America’s racial reckoning. Soledad O’Brien hosts. 8 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Baseball ACC Tournament: Duke versus Florida State, 8 a.m. BSSC; Virginia Tech versus Notre Dame, noon BSSC; Clemson versus Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. BSSC
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Jon Batiste guest host; Caitlyn Jenner; Thomas Rhett; Millicent Simmonds. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus news; Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”); Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Illinois. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Douglas; Dr. Mike Dow. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Molly Oldham’s story. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Brooke Burke; Steve Rhee. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Reza Farahan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andy Garcia; Daniella Garcia; Jerry O’Connell; Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Iman; Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “You’re So Vain”: Simon Cowell; Uzo Aduba; Michelle Williams; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Deep-cleaning hacks; kidney crisis galvanizes a community; retail therapy; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman and her family have been struggling to cope with her drug addiction for 10 years. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Comparing flavor, cost and nutrition of popular meat substitutes with the real thing; potluck. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Michelle Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Steven Yuen. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Arnett; Brockhampton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Diego Boneta. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Donny Deutsch; dodie performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden The Jonas Brothers; Leif Vollebekk performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Andrew Rannells. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Village of the Damned (1960) 8 a.m. TCM
Dark Waters (2019) 9:05 a.m. Showtime
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
Southside With You (2016) 9:35 a.m. TMC
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 10:46 a.m. Starz
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX
Amélie (2001) 11:05 a.m. TMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 11:39 a.m. Encore
G.I. Jane (1997) Noon AMC
Ghost (1990) Noon Sundance
The Virgin Suicides (1999) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:52 p.m. Starz
Witness (1985) 2:12 p.m. Cinemax
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 2:15 p.m. Epix
1917 (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 4 p.m. Epix
The Blues Brothers (1980) 4 p.m. IFC
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 4 and 10:59 p.m. Syfy
Ready or Not (2019) 4:06 p.m. Cinemax
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Cinderella Man (2005) 5:35 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 5:43 p.m. Cinemax
True Romance (1993) 5:48 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 6 p.m. FXX
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 6 p.m. TMC
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017) 7 p.m. Ovation
Inherit the Wind (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Hurt Locker (2008) 7:45 p.m. Showtime
Cape Fear (1991) 7:49 p.m. Encore
Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Last Samurai (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Hours (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 8:20 p.m. Starz
The Goonies (1985) 9:15 p.m. IFC
The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:50 p.m. KVCR
Heat (1995) 10 p.m. Encore
Green Book (2018) 10 p.m. FX
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10 p.m. HBO
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10 p.m. Showtime
... And Justice for All (1979) 10 p.m. TCM
Far From Heaven (2002) 10 p.m. TMC
