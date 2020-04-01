Enjoy culture while social distancing: 11 picks from L.A. Opera to Tessa Thompson

For a little culture while you stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are 11 picks for Wednesday, all times Pacific:

‘Carmen’

For its new “From the Vault” series, Los Angeles Opera streams an audio-only recording of its 2017 staging of Bizet’s musical drama about a Spanish soldier who falls for a fiery and free-spirited woman, with tragic results. Soprano Ana Maria Martinez stars; James Conlon conducts. Available any time. Free. laopera.org

‘Nora Highland’

“Westworld” actress Tessa Thompson and “Ugly Betty” actor Michael Urie head the cast of a live benefit reading of Ryan Spahn’s comedy. 4 p.m. Wednesday. $5 and up. play-perview.com (Requires the Zoom teleconference app, downloadable for free at zoom.us )

‘Synthesize Live’

This streaming series presented by synthesizer manufacturer Moog continues with L.A.-based experimental electronic musician Baseck. 3 p.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @moogsynthesizers and instagram.com

‘Nixon in China’

The Metropolitan Opera streams its Peter Sellars-directed 2011 staging of composer John Adams’ musical drama about the 37th U.S. president’s momentous 1972 tête-à-tête with Chairman Mao Tse-tung. Adams conducts; James Maddalena and Robert Brubaker star. Available 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. metopera.org

‘Lips Together, Teeth Apart’

L.A. Theatre Works salutes the late Terrence McNally by offering access to its 2012 audio recording of the playwright’s comedy about two siblings and their significant others spending 4th of July at a Fire Island beach house. With Kristen Johnston and Steven Weber; Bart DeLorenzo directs. Available any time through April 30. Free. latw.org

Virtual ICA LA

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles presents 360-degree virtual tours of its current exhibitions including “Ree Morton: The Plant That Heals May Also Poison,” a survey of paintings, drawing, sculptures and installations by the late Post-Minimalist and feminist artist. Available any time. Free. theicala.org

Pedrito Martinez

The Havana-born congo player and vocalist and his Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble perform songs from his recent album “Acertijos” in a concert filmed in November at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free; donations accepted. 92y.org

‘Harvest Time’

Pop Goes the Culture TV reunites former “Happy Days” costars Anson Williams (Potsie Weber) and Don Most (Ralph Malph) in this new dark comedy by playwright Frederick Stroppel. With “The Daily Show” alum Beth Littleford. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. youtube.com

“Behind the Curtain”

This new live series from San Diego’s Old Globe offers viewers an inside look at costuming, set design and other elements that go into the making of a modern theatrical production. 3 p.m. Wednesday. Free. facebook.com

Glendale Noon Concerts

Violist-composer Jonah Sirota and oboist Regina Brady play pieces by Bach and Britten, plus a premiere from Sirota himself. 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Free. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com and on Sirota’s YouTube channel.

‘State of the Groove With Steve Jordan’

Blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray joins the veteran drummer and session musician for the debut installment of this interview series. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram at @jayveerecords and instagram.com

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.