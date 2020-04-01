What’s on TV Thursday, April 2: ‘Mom’ on CBS; coronavirus specials; and more

SERIES

Man v. Food In the first of two new episodes host Casey Webb visits San Jose, where he tries a falafel sandwich and a Monte Cristo Reeto with turkey, ham, bacon and Swiss cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Then he takes the Masumo Challenge, one of the Bay Area’s biggest bowls of ramen. In the second episode he visits San Francisco and tries a Gold Rush-inspired 49er Club Steak Challenge. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Food Network

Young Sheldon When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns that the house next door is for sale he schemes to find the perfect neighbors. Also, Missy (Raegan Revord) must pitch against her boyfriend in a baseball game in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) joins Jonah (Ben Feldman) for lunch with his parents and brother (Meagan Feyand, Fred Melamed and Jason Ritter) in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Man With a Plan When Andi’s (Liza Snyder) doctor advises her to stop taking birth control pills she and Adam (Matt LeBlanc) realize they need to find another means of family planning. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha and Stacey Keach also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS



Mom Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist (guest star Rainn Wilson) hits a rough patch in his life and she worries he may need professional help. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston also star. 9 p.m. CBS



The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Great Food Truck Race This new episode is set in Palm Springs. 9 p.m. Food Network

Siren At the same time Helen (Rena Owen) gets a visit from an old friend a new mermaid arrives and Ryn (Eline Powell) becomes suspicious as this mystical drama returns with two new episodes. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Alex Roe, and Ian Verdun also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Broke Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) stars as a single suburban mom whose estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), turns ups with her husband (Jaime Camil) penniless and needing a place to stay in this new comedy. Izzy Diaz co-stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch, Matt McGorry, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King and Conrad Ricamora star as this complex mystery series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Ali Wong and Randall Park swing by the Top Chef kitchen to challenge the chefs to make the wackiest fried rice they can. Then the chefs head to the Getty Museum for inspiration. 10 p.m. Bravo



Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS TV COVERAGE

Pandemic: COVID-19 9 a.m. Discovery

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban; Cynthia Erivo performs; Chris Powell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Bublé; Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Some people stay at home while others go to crowded beaches and parties. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors YouTube star GloZell talks about hoarding; medical excuses for sale; bad teachers; hair banks. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sean Hayes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alicia Keys performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Jessica Alba; Hot Country Knights perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Grouplove performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; Princess Nokia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Aisha Tyler; Rob Huebel. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC



DAYTIME MOVIES

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 a.m. FXX

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 a.m. LOGO

Rudy (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Urban Cowboy (1980) 10 a.m. Sundance

Traitor (2008) 10:05 a.m. Showtime

The Rider (2017) 10:15 a.m. Encore

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Surf’s Up (2007) 10:15 a.m. and 7:33 p.m. Starz

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. IFC

Margin Call (2011) 10:34 a.m. Cinemax

The Lost Boys (1987) 11 a.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 11 a.m. FX

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

Casino Royale (2006) 11:05 a.m. HBO

You Can’t Get Away With Murder (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Crawl (2019) Noon Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:27 p.m. History

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 1:30 p.m. Starz

Adrift (2018) 1:45 p.m. TMC

Alpha (2018) 1:59 p.m. Encore

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax

Home Alone (1990) 3 p.m. AMC

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX

Finding Forrester (2000) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Running Scared (1986) 3:38 and 11:39 p.m. Encore

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4 and 9 p.m. IFC

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

The Goonies (1985) 5 p.m. Syfy

Panic in Needle Park (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

Glory (1989) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Signs (2002) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 7 p.m. TCM