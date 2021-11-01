What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) investigates the strange occurrences at the Butlers’ house while Gemma and Tina (Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold) question if their days of sexy costumes should be behind them in a Halloween episode of the comedy. Max Greenfield also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Ed Sheeran returns as mentor on the final night of the knockouts in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars “Queen Night.” 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The dozen bakers embrace the season, making fall and winter doughnuts and then combining holiday cheese board staples in creative apple and cheese desserts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Mysteries of the Unknown This new episode recalls when Fred Rogers (“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”) testified in 1969 before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications. 8 p.m. Travel

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of the team investigate the death of a Navy commander whose legacy includes training top athletes. David McCallum, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star with guest stars Joshua Brockington, Randy J. Goodwin and Kelly Stables. 9 p.m. CBS

4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

We’re Here Bob, Eureka and Shangela help someone who recently transitioned find the confidence to live life beyond closed doors in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Wakefield As Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) is under investigation for the accidental injury of a patient, Renuka (Monica Kumar), his soon-to-be-married sister, asks him to find a precious family heirloom for her nuptials. Mandy McElhinney also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

NCIS: Hawai’i After a globetrotting social media star is kidnapped, the search by Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the team reveals that the missing woman is not the person her followers or her husband believe her to be. Tori Anderson, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami also star with guest stars Julie White, Chloe Lanier and Titus Makin. 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor In this new episode Doctors Park and Murphy (Will Yun Lee, Freddie Highmore) treat an elderly Asian man (Francois Chau), the victim of a hate crime who was brought in by his daughter (Jee Young Han). (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV The documentary “North by Current” from filmmaker and artist Angelo Madsen Minax is a deeply personal work that juxtaposes the story of his life as a trans man with his parents’ Michigan childhoods. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Basketball Rogers State visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW

NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Retired USA soccer player Carli Lloyd; author Mitch Albom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kumail Nanjiani (“Eternals”); Anika Noni Rose (“Maid”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Mary Giuliani and David Burtka plan a couple’s wedding redo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gary Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman is resuscitated after her heart stops while her daughter is giving birth; Tamron Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Anderson Cooper (“Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Pavement Cracks.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Woman with an extreme case of anorexia nervosa and bulimia advises others on how to lose weight. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Lynch; Amber Ruffin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Shangela (“We’re Here”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Nicole Holofcener; Victoria Beckham; Holly Humberstone. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Byrne performs with the cast of “American Utopia”; Huma Abedin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan; Colin Quinn; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Crime on the Bayou Filmmaker Nancy Buirski’s (“The Loving Story”) 2020 documentary chronicles the lasting bond that formed between unjustly arrested Black teenager Gary Duncan and Richard Sobol, his young Jewish attorney. Charged with the crime of daring to touch a white boy’s arm in 1966, Duncan stood against a Louisiana court system that was filled with defiant white supremacists. Eventually, Duncan and Sobol take their case to the Supreme Court. 8 p.m. Starz

School’s Out Forever No sooner has 15-year-old mischief-maker Lee Keegan been expelled from posh St. Mark’s school for a silly prank than a deadly pandemic sweeps the globe, killing everyone except those with a particular blood type. Liam Lau Fernandez, Anthony Head and Alex Macqueen also star in this 2021 thriller. 11:30 p.m. Starz

Everest (2015) 8:30 a.m. FX

Elizabeth (1998) 8:33 a.m. Starz

Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. AMC

The China Syndrome (1979) 9:35 a.m. TMC

Trouble Along the Way (1953) 10 a.m. TCM

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10:40 a.m. HBO

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 a.m. Freeform

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FX

High Fidelity (2000) 11:23 a.m. Cinemax

Apollo 13 (1995) 11:40 a.m. TMC

The Avengers (2012) 12:35 p.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 12:40 p.m. HBO

The Shining (1980) 1 p.m. AMC

Se7en (1995) 1:04 p.m. Syfy

Billy Elliot (2000) 1:18 p.m. Cinemax

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2 p.m. BBC America

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 2 p.m. FX

Set It Off (1996) 2 p.m. VH1

Jim Thorpe, All American (1951) 3 p.m. TCM

The Dead Girl (2006) 3:23 p.m. Encore

The Queen (2006) 3:55 p.m. HBO

Dirty Harry (1971) 4 p.m. Ovation

G.I. Jane (1997) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Poltergeist (1982) 4:30 p.m. AMC

All the Right Moves (1983) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 5:41 p.m. Starz

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Aladdin (1992) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Jaws (1975) 7 p.m. AMC

Fame (1980) 7 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. MTV

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP

Coco (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

West Side Story (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Burn After Reading (2008) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Die Hard (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount

Flight (2012) 10:40 p.m. Epix

