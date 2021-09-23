What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season premiere; ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
SERIES
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
That Girl Lay LaySadie’s (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) hype-girl avatar, Lay Lay (Alaya High), magically transforms into flesh and blood in the premiere of this new comedy. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) loyalty to Garland (Demore Barnes) is tested when the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands in the first installment of the two episode season premiere. Ben Rappaport guest stars. In the second, a search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat (Ice-T, Jamie Gray Hyder) down a dangerous path, and Chief McGrath (guest star Terry Serpico) pressures Benson and Garland to get a conviction. 8 p.m. NBC
Coroner (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Holey Moley (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Outpost (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Hustler (season finale) 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego Avatar auditions continue. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE
Law & Order: Organized Crime After taking down Wheatley’s (Dylan McDermott) drug empire and discovering the identity of his wife’s killer, Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) prepares to infiltrate a notorious crime family scheming to take over New York’s cocaine trade in the season premiere of the spinoff crime drama. Danielle Moné Truitt also stars, with guest star Ainsley Seiger. 10 p.m. NBC
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Tacoma FD After Lucy (Hassie Harrison) graduates from firefighter training, , she still has to get through the prank-filled initiation process of her new colleagues. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler The tribute to the country legend features performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and culminates with Rogers onstage for the finale. 9 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 10 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, noon SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
College Football Marshall visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Liberty visit the Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Carolina Panthers visit the Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Michael Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Keith Morrison; Dennis Murphy; Andrea Canning; Lester Holt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Author Eva Pilgrim. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Brooke Shields. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Justin Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Cassandra Peterson; Bobby Hall; gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman who communicated with killer Chris Watts reveals the contents of their letters and calls. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Martha Stewart. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Arsenio Hall; Kristen Bell; Kirby Howell-Baptiste; Jeanie Buss. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says he’s tried everything to recover from his eating disorder but nothing has worked. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julianne Moore (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Chloe Fineman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kash Doll. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Justin Willman; the Killers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ringo Starr; Simone Biles; the Doobie Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Jenny Slate; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Moon (2009) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Aliens (1986) 9 a.m. AMC
Flight (2012) 9:05 a.m. Epix
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 9:09 a.m. Cinemax
Men of Honor (2000) 9:28 a.m. Encore
The Lobster (2015) 10:10 a.m. TMC
The World’s End (2013) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX
News of the World (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Bedlam (1946) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Elysium (2013) 11:48 a.m. Starz
Seven (1995) 12:45 p.m. TMC
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 1:15 p.m. Epix
Cat People (1942) 2 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Open Water (2003) 3:10 p.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 3:20 p.m. HBO
Easy A (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV
The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 3:30 p.m. TCM
The Father (2020) 3:32 p.m. Starz
Shrek (2001) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 4:30 p.m. TMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rollerball (1975) 5 p.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 5:30 p.m. BET
The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1
Tombstone (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 8 p.m. Showtime
Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Big (1988) 9 p.m. Starz
Wedding Crashers (2005) 9:45 p.m. Bravo
1917 (2019) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The Omen (1976) 10 p.m. Epix
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount
Forrest Gump (1994) 11 p.m. AMC
