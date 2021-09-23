What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season premiere; ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

That Girl Lay LaySadie’s (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) hype-girl avatar, Lay Lay (Alaya High), magically transforms into flesh and blood in the premiere of this new comedy. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) loyalty to Garland (Demore Barnes) is tested when the investigation into a sex-for-housing scheme expands in the first installment of the two episode season premiere. Ben Rappaport guest stars. In the second, a search for a missing witness leads Fin and Kat (Ice-T, Jamie Gray Hyder) down a dangerous path, and Chief McGrath (guest star Terry Serpico) pressures Benson and Garland to get a conviction. 8 p.m. NBC

Coroner (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (season finale) (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Outpost (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Hustler (season finale) 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego Avatar auditions continue. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE

Law & Order: Organized Crime After taking down Wheatley’s (Dylan McDermott) drug empire and discovering the identity of his wife’s killer, Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) prepares to infiltrate a notorious crime family scheming to take over New York’s cocaine trade in the season premiere of the spinoff crime drama. Danielle Moné Truitt also stars, with guest star Ainsley Seiger. 10 p.m. NBC

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Tacoma FD After Lucy (Hassie Harrison) graduates from firefighter training, , she still has to get through the prank-filled initiation process of her new colleagues. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler The tribute to the country legend features performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and culminates with Rogers onstage for the finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Music The 10 best Kenny Rogers songs Kenny Rogers’ string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s made him a crucial bridge between country music’s origins and its arrival as a true pop force in the ’90s.

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 10 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, noon SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

College Football Marshall visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Dallas Wings visit the Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Liberty visit the Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Carolina Panthers visit the Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m. NFL

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Michael Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Keith Morrison; Dennis Murphy; Andrea Canning; Lester Holt. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Author Eva Pilgrim. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Brooke Shields. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Justin Long. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Cassandra Peterson; Bobby Hall; gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman who communicated with killer Chris Watts reveals the contents of their letters and calls. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Martha Stewart. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Arsenio Hall; Kristen Bell; Kirby Howell-Baptiste; Jeanie Buss. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says he’s tried everything to recover from his eating disorder but nothing has worked. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julianne Moore (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Chloe Fineman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kash Doll. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Justin Willman; the Killers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ringo Starr; Simone Biles; the Doobie Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Jenny Slate; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Moon (2009) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Aliens (1986) 9 a.m. AMC

Flight (2012) 9:05 a.m. Epix

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 9:09 a.m. Cinemax

Men of Honor (2000) 9:28 a.m. Encore

The Lobster (2015) 10:10 a.m. TMC

The World’s End (2013) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 a.m. FXX

News of the World (2020) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Bedlam (1946) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Elysium (2013) 11:48 a.m. Starz

Seven (1995) 12:45 p.m. TMC

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 1:15 p.m. Epix

Cat People (1942) 2 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Open Water (2003) 3:10 p.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 3:20 p.m. HBO

Easy A (2010) 3:30 p.m. MTV

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 3:32 p.m. Starz

Shrek (2001) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 4:30 p.m. TMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rollerball (1975) 5 p.m. TCM

Coach Carter (2005) 5:30 p.m. BET

The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1

Tombstone (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 8 p.m. Showtime

Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Big (1988) 9 p.m. Starz

Wedding Crashers (2005) 9:45 p.m. Bravo

1917 (2019) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The Omen (1976) 10 p.m. Epix

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount

Forrest Gump (1994) 11 p.m. AMC

