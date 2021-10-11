What’s on TV Monday: Season finale of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

The Neighborhood When Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) suffer a devastating loss, Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) offer emotional support in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds begin with Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello helping prepare the contestants. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico This science fiction drama concludes its third season with two new episodes. In the first Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Then, in the finale Liz (Jeanine Mason) tries to save the man she loves. Nathan Dean and Michael Vlamis also star with guest star Steven Krueger 8 in 9 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars The couples transform into iconic Disney characters on “Disney Heroes Night” and compete in a dance challenge where they incorporate steps from Mickey Mouse into their routines. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Family Chantel (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. TLC

Mysteries of the Unknown (N) 8 p.m. Travel

Bob Hearts Abishola With Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) settling into married life, Dottie (Christine Ebersole) feels left out and decides to run away from home in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS Gibbs and McGee (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray) head to Alaska while Ducky (David McCallum) and the team investigate the conspiracy behind the serial killer in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship It’s prom night at Camp Devil’s Food Lake. 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This unscripted series returns for its second season on National Coming Out Day. Drag queens Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara continue spreading their message of love and connection across small-town America. 9 p.m. HBO

NCIS: Hawai’i When a paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) is shot while out riding his horse, Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and her team must find a way to gain the trust of the victim’s tightly knit community to protect his life during his recovery in this new episode. Noah Mills and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Alex Tarrant, Danielle Nuela Zalopany, Lauren Cook and Kila Packett. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens This documentary series returns for a new season with “Cured,” which chronicles the historic battle by LGBTQ activists to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Assn.'s manual of mental illnesses. 10 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow Two tales by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill get animated. In the first, “Survivor Type,” a surgeon (voiced by Kiefer Sutherland) who has ties to the New York crime scene is stranded on a tiny desert island. Then in “Twittering From the Circus of the Dead” a social media-obsessed teenager (voice of Joey King) encounters a grotesque traveling show while on a road trip with her family. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs create chocolate and candy concoctions inspired by a mad scientist’s lab. 10 p.m. Food Network

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Baseball Playoffs The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves, 10 a.m. TBS; the Houston Astros visit the Chicago White Sox, 12:30 p.m. FS1; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. TBS



NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Preseason Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

College Football Penn State visits Iowa, 7:15 p.m. FS1

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Actor Scott Foley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Natalie Morales (“Language Lessons”); Valarie Kaur (“See No Stranger”); surfing for connection. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A preparation kit for an extended pandemic. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Beth Behrs; Deidre Hall and Robert Scott Wilson; Tamyra Mensah-Stock; Maisie Peters performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three young children. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); Jay Shetty (“Sama Tea”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Actor and entrepreneur Miss Lawrence; a profile of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard; James Blake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ron and Clint Howard; Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 a.m. E!

Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Us (2019) 10 a.m. FX

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Shadow on the Wall (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 10:51 a.m. Encore

Jaws (1975) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Argo (2012) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) Noon and 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

D.O.A. (1949) Noon TCM

The Kid Detective (2020) 12:09 p.m. Starz

Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

The Fly (1986) 1 p.m. AMC

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Showtime

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 1:20 p.m. TMC

The Way, Way Back (2013) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 and 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Wonder Woman (2017) 2 and 9:57 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 3 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 3:30 p.m. HBO

In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 4:16 p.m. Encore

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Pure Country (1992) 5 p.m. TCM

Alien (1979) 5:05 p.m. Freeform

Scream (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET

The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Field of Dreams (1989) 7 p.m. Ovation

Contagion (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

Nine to Five (1980) 7 p.m. TCM

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. TMC

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Aliens (1986) 7:45 p.m. Freeform

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. POP

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Blind Side (2009) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

First Cow (2019) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

