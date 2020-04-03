15 resources for cash-strapped artists hit by coronavirus cuts and closures

For artists and arts organizations, the novel coronavirus has been devastating. Slowing the pandemic has meant closing performance venues and canceling shows. Theater companies are continuing to lay off, furlough and cut pay for staff.

Signed into law in late March, the $2-trillion bipartisan economic stimulus bill will provide direct payments to many American adults to help them pay their bills. The relief package also extends unemployment benefits to self-employed and independent contractors.

But many will need much more help.

The Times has compiled resources for entertainment industry workers, those in the music industry, food industry and parents. Here are more resources specifically for artists:

Ad relief

A grant for people in advertising and promotions including employees at advertising agencies, art directors, designers, copywriters, photographers and media in the greater Los Angeles area.

Apply: adrelief.org

Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation

Provides interim financial assistance to painters, printmakers and sculptors who can “demonstrate a minimum involvement of 10 years in a mature phase of his or her work.” The average award is $5,000; maximum $15,000.

Apply: gottliebfoundation.org

Anonymous Was a Woman Emergency Relief Grant

For female-identifying visual artists over age 40 in the U.S. and its territories. Amount: up to $2,500.

Apply: nyfa.org

Artists Fellowship Inc.

For professional fine artists and their families dealing with immediate medical emergencies.

Apply: artistsfellowship.org

Arts and Culture Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

For people pursuing careers as artists and arts administrators who self-identify as black, indigenous or people of color. Amount: $200.

Apply: docs.google.com

Carnegie Fund for Authors

Emergency fund for American authors who have published at least one full-length fiction or nonfiction work through a mainstream publisher.

Apply: carnegiefundforauthors.org

CERF+ Emergency Assistance

Emergency fund focused on craft artists who require intensive medical care. The grant is for craft artists who earned the majority of their livelihood from the sale of their art, activities related to art-making or both. Amount: $3,000.

Apply: Submit inquiry form to receive an application;

cerfplus.org

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

A temporary fund for experimental artists who have been impacted by the economic fallout from postponed or canceled performances and exhibitions. Amount: $1,000.

Apply: foundationforcontemporaryarts.submittable.com

Hero Initiative

For working comic book writers, pencilers, inkers, colorists or letterers on a work-for-hire basis with at least 10 years of experience.

Apply: heroinitiative.org

J. Paul Getty Trust

A $10-million COVID-19 relief fund for small and midsize visual arts organizations in Los Angeles County. Amount: $25,000-$200,000.

Apply: Details coming on the websites of the California Community Foundation ( calfund.org ) and the Getty ( getty.edu ).

Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Arts Emergency Relief Fund

Grants for L.A.-based dance, music, theater artists and ensembles who have had their public performances, shows or concerts canceled because of COVID-19. Amount: up to $400 for solo artists, up to $1,200 for ensembles.

Apply: culturela.org

PEN America

The Writers’ Emergency Fund provides assistance to professional fiction and nonfiction authors, poets, playwrights, screenwriters, translators and journalists. Preference is given to those who can demonstrate an inability to meet an acute financial need, especially relating to the coronavirus outbreak. Amount: $500-$1,000.

Apply: pen.org

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants

This one-time grant for unexpected medical emergencies provides funding for visual and media artists and choreographers who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents in the United States, District of Columbia or U.S. territories. Amount: up to $5,000.

Apply: nyfa.org

The Photographer Fund

This $25,000 fund is for self-employed photographers impacted by COVID-19. Amount: up to $500

Apply: format.com

Women’s Center for Creative Work

The COVID-19 Emergency Health Grant for Artists is designated for low-income professional artists of all disciplines who live in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside or Orange counties and those who identify as female, transgender, nonbinary or a person of color. Amount: up to $1,000