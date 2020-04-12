What’s on TV Monday: Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.



SERIES

The Voice The knockout rounds begin in this new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops is a guest in this new episode of the improv sketch series. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Twenty musicians (eight women and 12 men) from across the country are looking for love in this new series. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Intruders break into the call center and take Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her co-workers hostage. Debra Christofferson, Bryan Safi, Sean Kleier, Jocelyn Hudon and Jayson Blair guest star; Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bob Hearts Abishola Dottie (Christine Ebersole) meets a fellow stroke survivor (guest star John Ratzenberger) at physical therapy. Billy Gardell, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Folake Olowofoyeku and Vernee Watson also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise After Emily (Jessica Camacho) nearly has another breakdown, Lola (Simone Missick) urges her to seek help. 9 p.m. CBS

Better Call Saul In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of things. Also, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion. 9 p.m. AMC

The Plot Against America After learning the family has been selected for a forced relocation, Herman (Morgan Spector) challenges the move in court. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder and Ben Cole also star in this new episode of the miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Lady Antebellum and a panel of top music producers in the season premiere of this unscripted series. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty In this new culture-clash drama, a young man (Victor Rasuk) is trying his best to be a dutiful son to his Cuban parents by working in the family bakery. But during a wild Miami night he meets an A-list superstar, fashion mogul (Nathalie Kelley). Dan Bucatinsky (“Scandal”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Psychiatrist and filmmaker Kenneth Paul Rosenberg draws on a deeply personal story — the mental illness of his late sister — for “Bedam,” a documentary making its broadcast debut. Shot over the course of five years, the film takes viewers inside Los Angeles County’s underfunded and overwhelmed psychiatric emergency room, as well as a nearby jail currently warehousing thousands of psych patients. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Dad (Season premiere) 10 p.m. TBS





SPECIALS

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? The tabloid news series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the true-crime stories of Joe Exotic’s murder-for-hire plot and the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband. 9 p.m. Fox

Biography: Kenny Rogers This new documentary chronicles Rogers’ life from his childhood through his years fronting the First Edition, followed by the release of his hit “The Gambler.” 9 p.m. A&E

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend This new concert event honors Merle Haggard, an iconoclast who refused to bend to country music convention during a career that spanned more than half a century. 11 p.m. A&E



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) 7 p.m. CW

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ed Helms (“Coffee and Kareem”); Alessia Cara (“The Willoughbys”); Jeffrey Kaztenberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Bob Schneider performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Authors Karamo Brown and Jason Rachel Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Michael Ealy; Manny Jacinto; Theodore Leaf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil More than 24,000 Americans remain stuck overseas because of the coronavirus. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Coronavirus: Bill Gates. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 testing: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nick Kroll. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fashion designer Tan France. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Moulin Rouge (2001) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Royal Wedding (1951) 8:15 a.m. TCM

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9 a.m. Showtime

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:19 a.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 10 a.m. TCM

War of the Worlds (2005) 10:15 a.m. HBO

A River Runs Through It (1992) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

Paranormal Activity (2007) 11:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Aviator (2004) 11:46 a.m. Starz

A Few Good Men (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Z for Zachariah (2015) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Field of Dreams (1989) 12:31 p.m. Encore

The Birds (1963) 1 p.m. Sundance

On the Town (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 2 p.m. Syfy

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:42 p.m. Starz

District 9 (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime

Se7en (1995) 4 p.m. Sundance

Blaze (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5 p.m. Syfy

His Kind of Woman (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Hook (1991) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:53 p.m. Showtime

Unfaithful (2002) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Casino (1995) 5:59 p.m. Encore

Friends With Benefits (2011) 6:06 p.m. Starz

Gran Torino (2008) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Signs (2002) 10:35 p.m. Cinemax