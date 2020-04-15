What’s on TV Thursday, April 16: ‘In the Dark’; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a scientific epiphany while at the dentist’s office. Also, Dale and Meemaw (Craig T. Nelson, Annie Potts) go to a casino, and Georgie (Montana Jordan) makes a huge mistake while Dale leaves him minding the store. Wallace Shawn, Sarah Baker and Ryan Stiles guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene Struggling to find her place in her new position Katy (Lucy Hale) gets good advice from Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Disney Family Singalong Ryan Seacrest hosts a nationwide singalong event featuring celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes with onscreen lyrics for the TV audience to sing along from their homes. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing After Rev. Paul (recurring guest star Bill Engvall) manages to recruit Kyle and Mandy (Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook) for his church bowling team, Tim (Tim Allen) is left with Ryan and Jen (Jordan Masterson, Krista Marie Yu) for his team. Also, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hopes the Teachers Association will endorse her campaign for assemblywoman. Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams and Hector Elizondo also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake (Andy Samberg) is thrilled when Holt (Andre Braugher) asks for his help on an important case. Elsewhere, Terry and Charles (Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio) work together on a side business. Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom The ladies’ friendships are tested when they live together in close quarters. Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Amy Pietz, Beth Hall and Jaime Pressly star. 9 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will and Grace (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing) go to an open house which leads to a conversation about their future. Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes also star. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark As this mystery series returns for its second season, Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) effort to solve the murder of her best friend draws her deep into the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade. Brooke Markham also stars with guest star Nicki Micheaux. 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 Vic (Barrett Doss) rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Great Food Truck Race In Santa Barbara the final three teams are on an avocado farm, where they race to pick and pit 50 avocados. 9 p.m. Food Network

Broke Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) learn their rich friends are in town and try to muster up the courage to ask them to pay back money they’re owed. Pauley Perrette also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Indebted After Deb’s (Fran Drescher) aunt dies, she hands responsibility for hosting shiva to Dave and Rebecca (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott), but regrets it when they put a modern spin on the old traditions. Jessy Hodges and Steven Weber also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Top Chef In the Quickfire, the chefs play a game of telephone as they try to reproduce the dish their family member is eating at a nearby restaurant. 10 p.m. Bravo

Siren Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola) do what they can to help Ryn (Eline Powell) guide her surrogate through a life-threatening delivery. Also, Helen and Xander (Rena Owen, Ian Verdun) transport a dead hybrid to Beth (Caroline Cave) at The Ranch. 10 p.m. Freeform





SPECIALS

Saving Notre Dame This new documentary recounts the aftermath of the devastating fire at the Paris cathedral and the effort to prevent the collapse of the unstable building. 7 p.m. National Geographic



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. on CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

COVID-19: The Deadly Impact on Black America Oprah Winfrey. 3 and 10 p.m. OWN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Kelly Clarkson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Talia Pollock. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”); Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”); Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kathy Bates; cookbook author Lazarus Lynch (“Son of a Southern Chef”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alicia Silverstone. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Suze Orman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real A viewer affected by the pandemic. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil COVID-19 con artists. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”); chef José Andrés. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Farmers having to throw out good produce. Technology to track coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) is working to reopen his state. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler; Kelly Clarkson; Michael McDonald performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; JP Saxe and Julia Michaels. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kevin Nealon. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:06 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. Starz

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Pretty in Pink (1986) 11 a.m. Freeform

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:04 a.m. Encore

The Karate Kid (1984) 12:01 p.m. AMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 12:18 and 11:11 p.m. Starz

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 12:50 p.m. HBO

The River Wild (1994) 1:15 and 9 p.m. Encore

Isle of the Dead (1945) 2 p.m. TCM

Adventureland (2009) 3:45 p.m. Starz

The First Wives Club (1996) 4 p.m. Ovation

Total Recall (1990) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 5 p.m. Freeform

Deadpool (2016) 5 p.m. FX

A Star Is Born (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Baby Boy (2001) 5:20 p.m. VH1

The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:23 p.m. Encore

Casino Royale (2006) 5:30 p.m. HBO

Z for Zachariah (2015) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Moonraker (1979) 8 p.m. Epix

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Metropolis (1927) 8 p.m. TCM

The Bank Job (2008) 8 p.m. TMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Jarhead (2005) 10 p.m. TMC

The Nice Guys (2016) 10:25 p.m. HBO

Home Alone (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC