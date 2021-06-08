What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘BET Presents The Encore’; 2021 CMT Music Awards

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Press Your Luck Contestants from Valley Village and Oakland. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Legendary Michelin star chef Curtis Stone is a guest judge. 8 p.m. Fox

North Woods Law: Wildside (premiere) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd go on a cross-country adventure starting in Hollywood, heading to Texas and then Massachusetts in the first of two parts. 8 p.m. Discovery

Mysteries of the Unknown Host Don Wildman recounts a chilling tale of two global superpowers on the brink of Armageddon. 8 p.m. Travel

A Million Little Things Sophie (Lizzy Greene) is determined to win justice for the trauma she suffered, while Maggie (Allison Miller) forces Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) to look at the kind of relationships he has been having in the two-hour season finale. Also, Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses) make big changes in their lives, while Eddie (David Giuntoli) fights for his family. Paul Rodriguez, Andrew Leeds and Kari Matchett guest star. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry‘s Sistas The season premiere of this comedy drama picks up the action right where it left off in the second-season finale. KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown star. 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

BET Presents The Encore Nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl-group members from the 1990s and 2000s team up for this unique musical experiment in which they’ll try to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Helping them along the way are music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake and vocal coach Cynnamyn. 10 p.m. BET

The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence. Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee and Nikohl Boosheri also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Queen of the South The story of self-invented drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) draws to a close in the series finale. Hemky Madera, Molly Burnett, Peter Gadiot, Jamie Hector, Joseph T. Campos star. (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

2021 CMT Music Awards From Nashville, country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the ceremonies honoring the year’s best country music videos and TV performances as selected by fans. Among the nominees, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with four nominations apiece. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Needtobreathe, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Luke Bryan, Lady A and Chris Young are scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; TV Land

SPORTS

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 2 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and ESPN

2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship finals, Game 3, 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Costa Rica, from Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu; Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Tribeca Film Festival; Jack Baker and Michael McConnell on the book “Two Grooms on a Cake.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Authors Kiley Reid and Emily Henry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Helen Hunt (“Blindspotting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Chef David Rose; Dr. Tiffany Moon. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Aaron Carter (“Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Carter in HD”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dax Shepard; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Ghost”; Derek Hough; Leslie Grace; Stokley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Nealon (“Hiking With Kevin”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Dane DeHaan; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Liam Neeson; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; T-Pain and Kehlani perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lisa Kudrow; Clea Duvall; Rostam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

First Reformed (2017) 8 a.m. TMC

Misery (1990) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Knocked Up (2007) 9 a.m. MTV

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9:31 a.m. Starz

War Horse (2011) 10:25 a.m. HBO

End of Watch (2012) 11:05 a.m. Encore

Harriet (2019) 11:55 a.m. Cinemax

No Country for Old Men (2007) Noon Showtime

The Kid Detective (2020) Noon and 9:17 p.m. Starz

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Dreamgirls (2006) 12:55 p.m. HBO

Judge Hardy and Son (1939) 1:30 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:15 p.m. Starz

The End of the Tour (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

The Aviator (2004) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Scrooged (1988) 4:15 p.m. Epix

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 4:16 p.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

The First Wives Club (1996) 5:05 p.m. Encore

Us (2019) 5:30 p.m. FX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Wall Street (1987) 5:52 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 6:30 p.m. FXX

The Usual Suspects (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Morris From America (2016) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 9 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 9 p.m. Showtime

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:10 p.m. KVCR

It Happened One Night (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 9:44 p.m. Cinemax

Tenet (2020) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Rundown (2003) 10:40 p.m. Paramount