Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘BET Presents The Encore’; 2021 CMT Music Awards

A group of women stand around a piano and sing while one woman plays.
The cast of “BET Presents The Encore” on BET.
(BET)
By Ed Stockly
Share

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Press Your Luck Contestants from Valley Village and Oakland. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Legendary Michelin star chef Curtis Stone is a guest judge. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay explains the advantages of having size 15 feet

Gordon Ramsay explains the advantages of having size 15 feet

Gordon Ramsay explains the advantages of having size 15 feet

“They are works of art,” chef Gordon Ramsay says proudly.

North Woods Law: Wildside (premiere) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Television

Commentary: Faye Resnick was reviled during the O.J. Simpson trial. She’s overdue an apology

Three women dressed in black laughing on a sofa

Television

Commentary: Faye Resnick was reviled during the O.J. Simpson trial. She’s overdue an apology

As reality TV’s perpetual best friend, the confidante of Nicole Brown Simpson has helped define one of the genre’s key roles — and redefine her image.

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd go on a cross-country adventure starting in Hollywood, heading to Texas and then Massachusetts in the first of two parts. 8 p.m. Discovery

Mysteries of the Unknown Host Don Wildman recounts a chilling tale of two global superpowers on the brink of Armageddon. 8 p.m. Travel

A Million Little Things Sophie (Lizzy Greene) is determined to win justice for the trauma she suffered, while Maggie (Allison Miller) forces Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) to look at the kind of relationships he has been having in the two-hour season finale. Also, Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses) make big changes in their lives, while Eddie (David Giuntoli) fights for his family. Paul Rodriguez, Andrew Leeds and Kari Matchett guest star. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Tyler Perry‘s Sistas The season premiere of this comedy drama picks up the action right where it left off in the second-season finale. KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown star. 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

BET Presents The Encore Nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl-group members from the 1990s and 2000s team up for this unique musical experiment in which they’ll try to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Helping them along the way are music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake and vocal coach Cynnamyn. 10 p.m. BET

The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence. Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee and Nikohl Boosheri also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Queen of the South The story of self-invented drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) draws to a close in the series finale. Hemky Madera, Molly Burnett, Peter Gadiot, Jamie Hector, Joseph T. Campos star. (N) 10 p.m. USA

Television

Review: ‘Queen of the South’ proves crime can be an equal-opportunity employer

Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza on "Queen of the South."

Television

Review: ‘Queen of the South’ proves crime can be an equal-opportunity employer

Once upon a time, not that very long ago, a show called “Queen of the South” would have centered on some steel magnolia solving mysteries out of her Charleston bakery.

SPECIALS

2021 CMT Music Awards From Nashville, country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the ceremonies honoring the year’s best country music videos and TV performances as selected by fans. Among the nominees, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with four nominations apiece. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Needtobreathe, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Luke Bryan, Lady A and Chris Young are scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; TV Land

SPORTS

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 2 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and ESPN

Advertisement

2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship finals, Game 3, 4 p.m. ESPN

Sports

Pitchers shoulder heavy load at Women’s College World Series

CORRECTS TO FIFTH INNING NOT SECOND INNING - James Madison starting pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) stands in the pitching circle as Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates at second base behind her after hitting a double in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sports

Pitchers shoulder heavy load at Women’s College World Series

While pitchers in softball might face less risk than those in baseball because of the windmill motion, proper training is key to preventing injuries.

Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Costa Rica, from Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu; Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Tribeca Film Festival; Jack Baker and Michael McConnell on the book “Two Grooms on a Cake.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Authors Kiley Reid and Emily Henry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Helen Hunt (“Blindspotting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Chef David Rose; Dr. Tiffany Moon. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show Aaron Carter (“Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Carter in HD”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dax Shepard; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Ghost”; Derek Hough; Leslie Grace; Stokley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Nealon (“Hiking With Kevin”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Dane DeHaan; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Liam Neeson; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; T-Pain and Kehlani perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lisa Kudrow; Clea Duvall; Rostam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

First Reformed (2017) 8 a.m. TMC

Misery (1990) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

Knocked Up (2007) 9 a.m. MTV

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9:31 a.m. Starz

War Horse (2011) 10:25 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

End of Watch (2012) 11:05 a.m. Encore

Harriet (2019) 11:55 a.m. Cinemax

No Country for Old Men (2007) Noon Showtime

The Kid Detective (2020) Noon and 9:17 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 12:55 p.m. Epix

Dreamgirls (2006) 12:55 p.m. HBO

Judge Hardy and Son (1939) 1:30 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:15 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

The End of the Tour (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

The Aviator (2004) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Scrooged (1988) 4:15 p.m. Epix

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 4:16 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

The First Wives Club (1996) 5:05 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Us (2019) 5:30 p.m. FX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Wall Street (1987) 5:52 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 6:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Morris From America (2016) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 9 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 9 p.m. Showtime

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:10 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

It Happened One Night (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix

The Italian Job (2003) 9:44 p.m. Cinemax

Tenet (2020) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Rundown (2003) 10:40 p.m. Paramount

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly’ on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC

This undated photo provided by Miramax shows Mathieu Amalric, right, and Max Von Sydow in a scene from "The Diving Bell And The Butterfly." (AP Photo/Miramax Films) ORG XMIT: NY435

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly’ on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC

Movies on TV this week: June 6: ‘The Diving Bell And The Butterfly” on Cinemax; ‘Taxi Driver’ on TMC; ‘The Crying Game’ on Showtime and more

Movies on TV the week of June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of June. 6 - 12 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of June. 6 - 12 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of June. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

“CMT Music Awards” cohosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini pose by the counter in a hazy bar.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement