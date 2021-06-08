What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘BET Presents The Encore’; 2021 CMT Music Awards
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Press Your Luck Contestants from Valley Village and Oakland. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Legendary Michelin star chef Curtis Stone is a guest judge. 8 p.m. Fox
“They are works of art,” chef Gordon Ramsay says proudly.
North Woods Law: Wildside (premiere) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd go on a cross-country adventure starting in Hollywood, heading to Texas and then Massachusetts in the first of two parts. 8 p.m. Discovery
Mysteries of the Unknown Host Don Wildman recounts a chilling tale of two global superpowers on the brink of Armageddon. 8 p.m. Travel
A Million Little Things Sophie (Lizzy Greene) is determined to win justice for the trauma she suffered, while Maggie (Allison Miller) forces Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) to look at the kind of relationships he has been having in the two-hour season finale. Also, Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses) make big changes in their lives, while Eddie (David Giuntoli) fights for his family. Paul Rodriguez, Andrew Leeds and Kari Matchett guest star. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry‘s Sistas The season premiere of this comedy drama picks up the action right where it left off in the second-season finale. KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown star. 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
BET Presents The Encore Nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl-group members from the 1990s and 2000s team up for this unique musical experiment in which they’ll try to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Helping them along the way are music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janell, songwriter Elijah Blake and vocal coach Cynnamyn. 10 p.m. BET
The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence. Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee and Nikohl Boosheri also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Queen of the South The story of self-invented drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) draws to a close in the series finale. Hemky Madera, Molly Burnett, Peter Gadiot, Jamie Hector, Joseph T. Campos star. (N) 10 p.m. USA
Once upon a time, not that very long ago, a show called “Queen of the South” would have centered on some steel magnolia solving mysteries out of her Charleston bakery.
SPECIALS
2021 CMT Music Awards From Nashville, country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the ceremonies honoring the year’s best country music videos and TV performances as selected by fans. Among the nominees, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with four nominations apiece. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Needtobreathe, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Luke Bryan, Lady A and Chris Young are scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; Paramount; TV Land
SPORTS
Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 2 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Kansas City Royals visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and ESPN
2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Championship finals, Game 3, 4 p.m. ESPN
While pitchers in softball might face less risk than those in baseball because of the windmill motion, proper training is key to preventing injuries.
Soccer International Friendly: United States versus Costa Rica, from Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu; Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Tribeca Film Festival; Jack Baker and Michael McConnell on the book “Two Grooms on a Cake.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Authors Kiley Reid and Emily Henry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Helen Hunt (“Blindspotting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Chef David Rose; Dr. Tiffany Moon. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Aaron Carter (“Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Carter in HD”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dax Shepard; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Ghost”; Derek Hough; Leslie Grace; Stokley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Nealon (“Hiking With Kevin”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Dane DeHaan; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Liam Neeson; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; T-Pain and Kehlani perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lisa Kudrow; Clea Duvall; Rostam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
First Reformed (2017) 8 a.m. TMC
Misery (1990) 8:34 a.m. Cinemax
Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Knocked Up (2007) 9 a.m. MTV
Love and Monsters (2020) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9:31 a.m. Starz
War Horse (2011) 10:25 a.m. HBO
End of Watch (2012) 11:05 a.m. Encore
Harriet (2019) 11:55 a.m. Cinemax
No Country for Old Men (2007) Noon Showtime
The Kid Detective (2020) Noon and 9:17 p.m. Starz
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 12:55 p.m. Epix
Dreamgirls (2006) 12:55 p.m. HBO
Judge Hardy and Son (1939) 1:30 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:15 p.m. Starz
The End of the Tour (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
The Aviator (2004) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Scrooged (1988) 4:15 p.m. Epix
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 4:16 p.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
The First Wives Club (1996) 5:05 p.m. Encore
Us (2019) 5:30 p.m. FX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Wall Street (1987) 5:52 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 6:30 p.m. FXX
The Usual Suspects (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Morris From America (2016) 6:30 p.m. TMC
The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 9 p.m. Encore
Moneyball (2011) 9 p.m. Showtime
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:10 p.m. KVCR
It Happened One Night (1934) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix
The Italian Job (2003) 9:44 p.m. Cinemax
Tenet (2020) 10:05 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Rundown (2003) 10:40 p.m. Paramount
