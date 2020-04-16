Second City’s free ‘Last Show Left on Earth’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

The Second City comedy troupe laughs its way into your coronavirus quarantine with “The Second City Presents: The Last Show Left on Earth,” with former “30 Rock” regular Jack McBrayer — a Second City alum — hosting the debut installment.

The weekly variety show features new sketches, live music, classic clips and surprise cameos. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is the inaugural musical guest, and Kelci “Saff” Saffery from Netflix’s boffo true-crime reality series “Tiger King” puts in an appearance.

It’s all from the Chicago-born company (with L.A. and Toronto outlets) that has nurtured the talents of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, among many others.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be free to stream on youtube.com, facebook.com/thesecondcity and on Instagram @TheSecondCity for a week. (Episodes will be archived on the social pages for the streaming service Topic at youtube.com/topicstories and facebook.com/topicstudios.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

Mahler’s New York: A Digital Festival

Continuing through April 30, the New York Philharmonic’s two-week celebration of the composer who served as the orchestra’s music director back in the day launches with the audio of a 2005 performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 led by maestro Lorin Maazel. 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. nyphil.org/mahlerny

“Treasure Island”

Aaarrr! Britain’s National Theatre streams its thrilling 2014 reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale, recommended for ages 10 and up. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days afterward. Free. youtube.com

CAP UCLA Virtual Poetry Bureau

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA’s ongoing celebration of National Poetry Month includes this live event featuring new work from five poets. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/CAPatUCLA

New Works Series

New York Theatre Barn offers excerpts from two new musicals: “Borders,” about the romance between an Israeli man and a Palestinian man; and “Sueños: Our American Musical,” about a multigenerational Mexican American family. 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com and facebook.com/nytheatrebarn

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert leads the orchestra in a program that includes Mozart’s Overture to “The Magic Flute” and Haydn’s Symphony No. 88 in a concert filmed at the Konserthuset Stockholm in the Swedish capital. Available anytime beginning 10 a.m. Thursday. Free. konserthuset.se

In the Studio

Artist Cybele Lyle discusses her process and gives a tour of her temporary ad-hoc workspace at home in this new series from the Orange County Museum of Art. Available beginning 8 a.m. Thursday. Free. On Instagram @ocmuseumofart

