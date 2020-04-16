What’s on TV Friday, April 17: MacGyver on CBS; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver When Mac (Lucas Till) is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab, he encounters the inventor (John Ales), along with a few other historical figures. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist A case puts Liz (Megan Boone) into the uncomfortable position of having to choose between Red (James Spader) and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red does everything he can think of to calm a panic-stricken Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen), who can’t shake the feeling that he is under surveillance. Diego Klattenhoff also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) seek help from their father (Felix Solis). Also, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) uncovers a shocking secret. 8 p.m. CW
Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) go under cover as a couple on a romantic bus tour in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. CW
Somewhere South Chow chow, a Southern relish, is celebrated at the Chow Chow culinary festival in Asheville, N.C., in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Dishing With Julia Child In the first of two new episodes Rick Bayless recalls Julia Child’s memorable segment on preparing potatoes, while her on-camera collaborator and close friend Jacques Pépin talks about how much she loved butter, and would try to meet the entire staff at any restaurant where she dined. Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson are featured in the second episode. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Friday Night in With the Morgans This new unscripted series features Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and his wife Hilarie Burton (“Council of Dads”) at their hundred-acre farm in upstate New York. Jensen and Danneel Ackles and Christian Serratos (“The Walking Dead”) are guests in the premiere. 10 p.m. AMC
Strike Back The S20 team decides to reunite for one final mission to avenge their fallen comrades by tracking down the nefarious Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) in the series finale of this action drama. Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. ; 3:30, 8 and 9 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julia Stiles (“Hustlers”); Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”). 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bob Saget; Leslie Jordan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; Olivia Munn (“Love. Wedding. Repeat”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Real Isaiah John (“Snowfall”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Hoda Kotb; Darci Lynne Farmer performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People struggling with addiction are at a higher risk for relapse during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); OneRepublic performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 survivors: A mother who gave birth while in a medically-induced coma. Bethenny Frankel; Rachael Ray.(N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Placebos; toxic sunscreen; eyebrow lamination; longer lashes; mock-guac; dogfishing; sleep. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Coronavirus; Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; campaigning during a health crisis: Kimberly Atkins of WBUR; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Paula Reid, CBS; Kristen Welker, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas); Fareed Zakaria; Andrew Sullivan. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Rose Byrne; Will Ferrell; Kristen Wiig; Ke$ha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alicia Keys performs; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Judy Greer; soccer player Javier Hernández. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Larry David; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Reggie Watts. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Peter Rabbit After the death of Mr. McGregor (Sam Neill) Peter Rabbit (voice of James Corden) and his friends take over the late farmer’s manor in Will Gluck’s 2018 adaptation of the classic children’s stories of Beatrix Potter, which combines live action and computer animation. Rose Byrne costars as the animals’ human friend, Bea, a character modeled on Potter. With Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie and Domnhall Gleeson. 8 p.m. Disney
War Dogs Todd Phillips co-wrote and directed this 2016 comedy-drama based on a Rolling Stone article by Guy Lawson. The story follows two international arms dealers (Jonah Hill, Miles Teller) in over their heads when they land a $300-million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. Bradley Cooper, Kevin Pollack and Ana de Armas also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC
Adventureland (2009) 9:17 a.m. Starz
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 9:40 a.m. HBO
Analyze This (1999) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Rising Sun (1993) 10:39 a.m. Encore
Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. IFC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 11 a.m. VH1
Sideways (2004) 11:06 a.m. Starz
Girls Trip (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) Noon History
North by Northwest (1959) Noon TCM
Thank You for Smoking (2005) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Home Alone (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Some Like It Hot (1959) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:30 p.m. E!; 3:35 p.m. Syfy; 3:35 p.m. USA
City Island (2009) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix
Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB; 10:10 p.m. Epix
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 5:20 p.m. Cinemax
Forrest Gump (1994) 5:35 p.m. Starz
Rudy (1993) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Departed (2006) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Ted (2012) 7 p.m. TBS
Deliverance (1972) 7 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:30 p.m. E!; 7:30 p.m. Syfy; 7:30 p.m. USA
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 8 p.m. KCET
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America
Peter Rabbit (2018) 8 p.m. Disney
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
War Dogs (2016) 8 p.m. HBO
Bull Durham (1988) 8 p.m. MLB
Overcomer (2019) 8 p.m. Starz
Game Night (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Sneakers (1992) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 9 p.m. Freeform
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. TBS
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 9 p.m. TCM
Fail-Safe (1964) 10 p.m. KCET
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy
Drumline (2002) 10 p.m. VH1
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Grey Gardens (1975) 10:30 p.m. TCM
John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 10:46 p.m. Encore
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 11:30 p.m. TMC