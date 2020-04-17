What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk; Coronavirus; One World

SERIES

The Zoo In this new episode, the zoo awaits the arrival of a snow leopard cub. Also, the staff is pleased when a pair of Andean condors adapt to their new enclosure. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House A couple makes a tearful plea to Nate and Jeremiah to help them fix an ongoing construction debacle in this new episode. 10 p.m. HGTV

Saved by the Barn A cow named Buttercup comes to Barn Sanctuary, but the team is concerned about her feisty behavior toward the rest of the herd. Also, a little lamb battles a life-threatening infection and a rooster needs to see the vet in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10:02 p.m. Animal Planet

The UnXplained This new episode looks at mythical creatures that thrived on human blood and flesh. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

One World: Together at Home Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon host a celebration in support of frontline healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in this two-hour special. (Live) 5 p.m. MSNBC and National Geographic. (Tape) 6 p.m. Univision; 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Freeform, LOGO, MTV, Paramount, POP, TV Land and VH1; 9 p.m. Nickelodeon; 11 p.m. Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA

Crikey! It’s The Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives, but before their wedding day the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams in this new special. 8 p.m. Animal Planet



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 11:15 a.m., 4 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Mally Roncal; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Comedian and author Cristela Alonzo (“Music to My Years”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

Inside Politics Coronavirus response: Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.). Coronavirus response; 2020 elections: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Dr. Megan Ranney, Lifespan/Brown University; Douglas Brinkley; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins. Panel: Jen Psaki; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times. 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Using smartphones to track the spread of COVID-19; food banks. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus; the economy: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Coronavirus response: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Coronavirus fesponse: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China’s role in the spread of COVID-19: Kishore Mahbubani, Asia Research Institute; Nadia Schadlow. How Austria plans to emerge from quarantine after early restrictions: Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria. Leadership in an era of pandemic: Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. Steve Bannon. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. John Barasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.). King Abdullah II of Jordan. Suzanne Clark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Vice President Mike Pence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen Founder. Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The pandemic, journalism, and the importance of questioning people in power: Piers Morgan. Fox News hosts promoting protests and leading the charge to “re-open” America: Juliette Kayyem; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. White House reporters: Kaitlan Collins; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy. YouTube and the pandemic: Susan Wojcicki, YouTube. Instagram and the pandemic: Adam Mosseri, Instagram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Dealing with the bodies from COVID-19 deaths in New York; chef José Andrés. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES ON TV

Tempted by Danger A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her in this new TV thriller. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham and Michael Xavier star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this 2016 Marvel Comics-based smash, which casts him as a gifted and arrogant surgeon whose career is cut short by a near-fatal car crash. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Tilda Swinton also star. 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Nature of Love A big-city writer (Emilie Ullerup) who has never had much of a taste for wilderness is sent to a luxury resort for a writing assignment where she meets a wilderness guide (Christopher Russell) in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Revolutionary Road Iconic together in “Titanic,” Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as a 1950s married couple in director Sam Mendes’ 2008 adaptation of Richard Yates’ novel. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Friday (1995) 8 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Paramount

Sergeant York (1941) 8 a.m. TCM

Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:33 a.m. Encore

The Pledge (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Charlotte’s Web (1973) 9:25 a.m. Epix

The Perfect Storm (2000) 9:31 a.m. AMC

The Omen (1976) 10:01 a.m. Encore

Safety Last (1923) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The Revenant (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood (2019) 10:32 a.m. Starz; 9:05 p.m. Starz

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

They Live by Night (1948) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 12:30 p.m. Epix; 8 p.m. KVCR

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:35 p.m. Freeform

Changing Lanes (2002) 1 p.m. KDOC; 4 p.m. KCOP

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FXX

Face/Off (1997) 1 p.m. IFC

The Impossible (2012) 1 p.m. TMC

Arlington Road (1999) 2 p.m. KCOP

John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. USA; 6:30 p.m. USA

Network (1976) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Juliet, Naked (2018) 2:50 p.m. Epix

The Mustang (2019) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 3:15 p.m. Freeform

X-Men (2000) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 4 p.m. KCET

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

Taken (2008) 4 p.m. IFC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:15 and 8:30 p.m. USA

Role Models (2008) 4:20 p.m. Starz

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 4:32 p.m. TBS

Enemy of the State (1998) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1

Sneakers (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation

Selena (1997) 5 p.m. POP

Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 5:16 p.m. Encore

Drumline (2002) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Despicable Me (2010) 5:55 p.m. Freeform

Dr. No (1962) 6 p.m. Sundance

Game Night (2018) 6 p.m. TNT

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 7 p.m. TCM

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Unfaithful (2002) 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. IFC

Tempted by Danger (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Doctor Strange (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Night and the City (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The French Connection (1971) 9 p.m. Encore

Nature of Love (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Revolutionary Road (2008) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 10 p.m. Freeform

Hollow Triumph (1948) 10:10 p.m. KVCR

Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Untouchables (1987) 10:46 p.m. Encore

Black Hawk Down (2001) 11 p.m. Ovation

From Russia With Love (1963) 11 p.m. Sundance

The Lady Vanishes (1938) 11:30 p.m. TCM