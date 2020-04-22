Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn make People cover history with a sweet family photo

Goldie Hawn, daughter Kate Hudson and Hawn’s 1-year-old granddaughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, are here to prove that beauty comes in all ages.

The trio will soon grace the cover of People magazine’s upcoming 30th-anniversary “Beauty Issue,” marking the first time the special edition’s featured photo will span three generations. The issue, including an interview with the Hollywood mother-daughter duo, hits newsstands Friday.

On Tuesday night, People teased an excerpt from the historic feature, in which the pair of actresses reflect on parenting, grandparenting and family bonding.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” Hudson, 41, told People. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

Love, family and true beauty. 💕 Mother-daughter duo @GoldieHawn and Kate Hudson — along with adorable baby Rani Rose — are our 2020 #BeautifulIssue cover stars! https://t.co/EJ2wFxwx2O pic.twitter.com/EA4fdnESGO — People (@people) April 22, 2020

The “Almost Famous” breakout and the “First Wives Club” star also discussed the coronavirus lockdown.

Hudson is self-isolating at the Los Angeles home she shares with her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa, and kids amid the public health crisis, while Hawn, 74, is quarantining with her partner of 37 years, actor Kurt Russell.

“When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond,” Hawn said.

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,’” Hudson said, adding that her mother’s relationship with Russell inspires her. “So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.”