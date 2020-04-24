Laugh with Groundlings alums Will Forte and Cheryl Hines: Your quarantine must-watch

If you’ve got five bucks, they’ve got the yucks in “The Groundlings 45th Anniversary Show.”

“The Last Man on Earth” star Will Forte, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines and “Community” cast member Jim Rash are among the Groundlings alums who took part in this celebration of the venerable improv-comedy company and school that was recorded in Hollywood in October.

A 24-hour rental of the performance can be yours for a nominal sum between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at vimeo.com.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

Whitney Screens

This new series from New York’s Whitney Museum continues with “Ch’u Mayaa (Maya Blue)” by video artist Clarissa Tossin. The 2017 work, commissioned for an exhibition at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery as part of Pacific Standard Time LA/LA, used Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House in Barnsdall Art Park as the backdrop for an exploration of the home’s Maya motifs. 3 p.m. Friday. Free. whitney.org

“La Traviata”

French soprano Natalie Dessay sings the title role in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2012 staging of Verdi’s tale about an ill-fated courtesan. Available 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

Vogue dance class with ballroom legend Omari Wiles

The dancer-choreographer and creative director of Les Ballet Afrik will teach you smooth moves in a virtual dance lesson presented by the Guggenheim’s Works & Process program. 3:30 p.m. Friday. Free. On Instagram Live @worksandprocess

“Love Never Dies”

The Phantom isn’t done with Christine yet in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s less-successful sequel to his hit musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” Ben Lewis and Anna O’Byrne star. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours. Free; donations to theater organizations encouraged. youtube.com

VC Orpheus Festival

This two-day offering from the Violin Channel and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra includes rebroadcasts of concerts from the New York-based ensemble’s archives at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. facebook.com/OrpheusNYC, facebook.com/theviolinchannel and on Instagram @theviolinchannel

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.