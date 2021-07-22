11 best bets for your weekend: Groundlings in person, DTLA dance party and more

Musical salutes to Linda Ronstadt, Nina Simone and Fleetwood Mac, the return of the Groundlings, a classic car show and a free family-friendly dance party lead our short list for live, in-person music, art, dance and theater this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Fleetwood Mac: A Tribute’

Pasadena Pops, under the baton of Larry Blank, is joined by a tribute band for a salute to the Grammy-winning rock group behind such classic hits as “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way.” Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$150. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

‘Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook’

The veteran vocalist is joined by music director Billy Stritch and a small combo to perform music from various phases of Ronstadt’s Grammy-winning career. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 3 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. scfta.org

‘Ledisi Sings Nina Simone’

Grammy-winning R&B singer Ledisi shares the stage with conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in this salute to jazz iconoclast Nina Simone. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $6-$176. hollywoodbowl.com

‘Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions’

Shake your groove thing to the beats of L.A.-based artists Astronomar and Bot with the return of this four-hour, all-ages outdoor dance party. Also featured: sets by local DJs Etari, Chloé Soleta and Ocean Roulette. Grand Park, Performance Lawn, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. grandparkla.org

‘Groundlings Light Up’

The storied improv troupe gets back to live, in-person performances with this new sketch-comedy show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also Aug. 7. $20; advance purchase required. groundlings.com

National Choreographers Initiative: NCI Discovery

The annual showcase for new dance works returns with an in-person performance and livestream. Featured choreographers include Sean Carmon, Mari Meade, Kate Skarpetowska and Eva Stone. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 8 p.m. Saturday. In-person: $20, $45; livestream: $20. thebarclay.org

iPalpiti Festival Grand Finale

This annual showcase for emerging classical musicians concludes with the iPalpiti Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Eduard Schmieder, performing works by Arensky, Tchaikovsky, Kreisler and Alexey Shor. Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Saturday. $36. ipalpiti.org

‘Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-In’

Muscle cars and hot rods of every stripe will be on display at this outdoor event that includes a panel discussion featuring racing legends Ed “Isky” Iskenderian and Don “The Snake” Prudhomme. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd, L.A. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. $25. petersen.org

La Tigresa and Briseyda Zaráte

The two veteran dancers headline an evening of traditional flamenco, preceded by a DJ set from DJ Ethos. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. DJ set, 6 p.m. Friday; performance, 7 p.m. Free. grandperformances.org

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 10th Anniversary Celebration

The museum and cultural center marks a milestone with this family-friendly offering that includes performances by all-female mariachi ensemble Las Colibri, Tierra Blanca Dance Company and Bob Baker Marionette Theater, plus hands-on arts and crafts, a culinary demo and COVID-19 vaccinations. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. lapca.org

‘Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru’

This family-friendly attraction featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs in replica prehistoric habitats is back for an encore. Rose Bowl parking lot, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 1. $49 per vehicle; advance purchase required. jurassicquest.com

