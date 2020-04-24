Movies on TV this week: Sunday, April 26, 2020

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Annie Hall (1977) TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:19 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Sun. 4:32 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:57 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:26 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) BBCA Fri. 10 a.m. BBCA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) BBCA Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 a.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

High Noon (1952) ENCORE Tues. 2:07 a.m.

Jaws (1975) CMAX Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Network (1976) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2:35 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:59 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:58 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Mon. 5:38 a.m. STARZ Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) SUND Sun. Noon

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCOP Mon. Noon

Titanic (1997) MTV Fri. 6 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. SUND Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1:03 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. SUND Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 10 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:32 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. SUND Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 11:40 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Tues. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:49 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:40 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 5:35 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Cocoon (1985) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 2:17 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Wed. Noon

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 5 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ DISN Sun. Noon DISNXD Sat. 7 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:28 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBCA Sun. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ E Sat. 3 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Tues. 10 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Sun. 4:32 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ SUND Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBCA Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 1:10 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 7:26 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:24 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 5:54 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:51 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ CMAX Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ CMAX Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. SUND Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ CMT Mon. 2 a.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TBS Sun. 12:15 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Mon. 4 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ COM Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ A Sun. 11 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 10:44 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ TMC Fri. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ POP Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2:35 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:59 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:58 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 3 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10:30 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Mon. 5:38 a.m. STARZ Mon. 2:50 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:20 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 11:25 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ FS1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 1 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ SUND Sun. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 11:03 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:39 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ TMC Wed. Noon

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:32 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 1:07 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 4:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

This Is the Army (1943) ★★ TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Fri. 6 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 11 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Towering Inferno (1974) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Tues. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Mon. Noon CMAX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ SUND Tues. Noon

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ OVA Fri. 9 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:18 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sun. Noon

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:35 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 11 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ STARZ Sat. 7:41 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:20 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10:01 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 26 - May 2, 2020

Aaron Loves Angela(1975) ★★★ Kevin Hooks, Irene Cara. Aaron, a gifted black ballplayer in Harlem, N.Y., is expected to have the basketball career his father never had. When Aaron falls in love with Angela, they worry that their racial difference will cause friction between their family and friends. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMTues. 10:30 p.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story(2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFETues. 10:33 p.m.LIFEWed. 2:34 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. 9:45 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.AMCWed. 9:30 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCMon. 9:45 a.m.IFCTues. 8:15 a.m.SUNDThur. 8:30 a.m.

Acrimony(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 2:10 p.m.

Across 110th Street(1972) ★★ Anthony Quinn, Yaphet Kotto. Mobsters and crooked police hunt three hoods who have robbed a mob operation in Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMThur. 9:30 p.m.

After Auschwitz(2017) Hoping to find a sense of normalcy, six female Holocaust survivors immigrate to America, get married and raise children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KLCSMon. 10 p.m.KLCSTues. 4 a.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SYFYThur. 2:08 p.m.

After the Thin Man(1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSun. 1:05 p.m.

The Age of Innocence(1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins.EPIXThur. 12:10 p.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCMon. 7:30 a.m.

¡Ahí madre!(1970) Enrique Cuenca, Eduardo Manzano. En una vecindad viven un general, un viejo buscador de tesoros y unos maestros de canto que están en constante disputa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SHOWMon. 11:40 a.m.

Akeelah and the Bee(2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOSat. 11:35 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.AMCFri. 11:30 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOThur. 8:05 a.m.

All Creatures Here Below(2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCSat. 3:35 a.m.

All for Love(2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HALLWed. Noon

All Is True(2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZMon. 3:55 a.m.STARZMon. 12:06 p.m.STARZThur. 5:06 p.m.

All of My Heart(2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 2 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love(2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREThur. 11:11 a.m.

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy(2011) Hayden Panettiere, Marcia Gay Harden. College student Amanda Knox stands trial in Italy, accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.REELZMon. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man(2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXSat. 2:30 p.m.

American Christmas(2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCThur. 6 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.STARZFri. 3:48 a.m.

American Made(2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXSun. 11 a.m.FXMon. 7 a.m.

The American President(1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.SHOWFri. 9 a.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.AMCSun. 4 p.m.

American Son(2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOTues. 4:30 a.m.

American Ultra(2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXMon. 3:45 a.m.

The American(2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXMon. 12:15 p.m.

Analyze This(1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCWed. 10 a.m.

Angel Heart(1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXTues. 2:30 a.m.

Angel on My Shoulder(1946) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anne Baxter. A slain gangster breaks his deal with the devil, who has brought him back as an honest judge. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMTues. 11:45 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ENCORETues. 12:10 p.m.

Angels in the Outfield(1951) ★★★ Paul Douglas, Janet Leigh. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager sees hope after a newswoman reports a girl saw angels on their side. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMTues. 10 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie(2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXXSat. 6 p.m.

Anna(2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOWed. 9:50 p.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AUDSun. 5 p.m.AUDSun. 9:30 p.m.AUDWed. 5 p.m.AUDWed. 9:30 p.m.

Annie Hall(1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSun. 3:15 p.m.ENCOREFri. 9:19 a.m.

Another Life(2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.OVAFri. 1 a.m.

Anything for Love(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

Anywhere With You(2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCSat. 8 a.m.

Aprendiendo a Vivir(1970) Valentín Trujillo, Sergio Reynoso. Un abogado es extorsionado por su ex esposa quien lo amenaza con revelar a su hija quién es su verdadera madre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

April Fool’s Day(1986) ★★ Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal. Heiress Muffy invites preppie friends to her family’s island for practical jokes, but a slasher ruins the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCOREFri. 10:54 a.m.ENCORESat. 1 a.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOSun. 3:25 p.m.

Arbitrage(2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 9:30 a.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCORETues. 10:33 a.m.ENCORETues. 9 p.m.ENCOREWed. 7:37 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain(2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.

The Art of Us(2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 5 a.m.

Ask Me, Don’t Tell Me(1961) Narrated by William Winters. The Youth for Service program channels youths’ energy in a positive direction. (NR) 28 mins.TCMSat. 2:30 a.m.

Assassins Run(2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXXThur. 9 a.m.

ATL(2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6 p.m.VH1Sat. 10 p.m.

Attrition(2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCFri. 2:05 a.m.

Autism: The Sequel(2019) Five autistic adults navigate their way through their early 20s, while old footage reveals their lives with their families 12 years earlier. (NR) 40 mins.HBOTues. 9 p.m.HBOWed. 5:10 p.m.HBOSat. 2:30 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard(2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BBCAMon. 1 p.m.

Babe(1995) ★★★ James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski. A piglet unexpectedly becomes a champion sheepherder with training from his adoptive canine mother. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOSat. 6:04 a.m.

Baby Doll(1956) ★★★ Karl Malden, Carroll Baker. A Sicilian cotton maker seduces a Mississippi rival’s infantile bride. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMFri. 2:45 p.m.

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 3:30 p.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.SHOWFri. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWFri. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III(1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.SHOWFri. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Mon. 2:10 p.m.VH1Tues. Noon

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Tues. 2:30 p.m.VH1Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Bad Education(2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSun. 5:55 p.m.HBOWed. 8 p.m.HBOThur. 1:30 a.m.

Bad News Bears(2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.IFCTues. 12:45 p.m.IFCWed. 10:30 a.m.IFCSat. 3:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZWed. 5:17 a.m.STARZWed. 10:52 p.m.

Bandits(2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.OVAFri. 6 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSat. 9:20 a.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. Noon

Barbershop(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWWed. 11:30 a.m.SHOWThur. 1:40 a.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Bark Ranger(2015) Lucius Hoyos, Zoe Fraser. Jack lives in a national park with his mom, dad and dog Ranger, and when he meets Chloe, the two become fast friends. When Jack finds a treasure map, he and Chloe are kidnapped by robbers, and only Ranger can save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOSat. 4:42 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TNTSun. 4:30 p.m.TNTMon. 12:30 p.m.TBSSat. 1 a.m.TBSSat. 10 a.m.

Be Cool(2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SHOWWed. 1:25 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AUDTues. 6:30 p.m.AUDTues. 10:30 p.m.AUDWed. 2:30 a.m.

The Bear and the Beavers(1942) Animated. Barney Bear decides the best way to obtain firewood for the winter is to steal it from a community of industrious beavers. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Beastly(2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCThur. 11:30 a.m.TMCFri. 5:30 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast(2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTMon. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 10:30 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America(1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXMon. 9:25 p.m.

Beloved Brat(1938) ★★ Bonita Granville, Dolores Costello. Roberta is raised in a wealthy home, and she is ignored by her busy parents. As her behavior worsens, she is placed in a boarding school for troubled girls, and she is given responsibilities to teach her manners. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMWed. 10 p.m.

Bengal Tiger(1936) ★★ Barton MacLane, June Travis. A fierce tiger escapes from a circus and must be recaptured at any cost. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMWed. 4:15 a.m.

Beowulf(2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCTues. 10 p.m.

The Best Man(1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs.STARZMon. 5:27 p.m.STARZTues. 9:32 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop(1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTWed. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II(1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 10 p.m.PARMOUNTWed. 2 a.m.

Big Momma’s House(2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 8 a.m.

Billy Elliot(2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSun. 9 a.m.TMCMon. 5:30 a.m.TMCThur. 10:05 p.m.

Billy Madison(1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXMon. 8:55 a.m.

Black Caesar(1973) ★★ Fred Williamson, Art Lund. Evidence of governmental corruption pits a Harlem crime lord against the evil policeman who wounded him as a child. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMWed. 12:30 p.m.

Black Dynamite(2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXMon. 9 a.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.STARZFri. 8 p.m.STARZSat. 9:49 a.m.STARZSat. 10:40 p.m.

Black Knight(2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOFri. 11 a.m.

Black Mass(2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.IFCThur. 1:03 a.m.IFCThur. 8:45 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman(2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMAXThur. 6:41 a.m.

Blaze(2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCThur. 7:30 a.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.MTVWed. 1 p.m.MTVThur. 10:30 a.m.

The Blind Side(2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.FREEMon. 8 p.m.FREETues. 5:30 p.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOThur. 2:45 p.m.

Blood Father(2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYTues. 9:15 a.m.SYFYWed. 6 a.m.

Blue Crush(2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVAThur. NoonOVAThur. 7 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 4:30 p.m.

Bolden(2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXWed. 11:20 a.m.

Book Club(2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 7:15 p.m.EPIXMon. 2 a.m.

Born Losers(1967) ★★ Tom Laughlin, Elizabeth James. Part-Indian foot fighter Billy Jack defends coeds against outlaw bikers in a California town. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMMon. 10:45 p.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 2 p.m.

Bowery Battalion(1951) ★ Bowery Boys, Donald MacBride. Slip, Sach and the gang think an air-raid test is for real and join the Army. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMSat. 7:07 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.(2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.STARZSat. 12:08 p.m.

Boys’ Night Out(1962) ★★★ Kim Novak, James Garner. Would-be swingers Fred, George, Doug and Howard share a sexy blonde who’s secretly doing a thesis on men. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCSun. 6:05 p.m.

Brake(2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Bran Nue Dae(2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCSat. 6:35 a.m.

The Break-Up(2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TNTTues. 6 p.m.TNTTues. 10 p.m.

Bridal Wave(2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HALLMon. Noon

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TBSMon. 4 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWWed. 8:15 a.m.

Brighton Rock(2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 2 p.m.TMCWed. 6 a.m.

Bring It On(2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.MTVFri. 10:30 a.m.

The Brothers(2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 11:35 p.m.

A Brush With Love(2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FS1Wed. 5 p.m.

Bumblebee(2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXFri. 11:35 a.m.EPIXFri. Noon

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.STARZWed. 3:39 a.m.STARZWed. 3:30 p.m.

Butterfly Town, USA(2015) Activists and city staff in Pacific Grove clash over how to protect monarch butterflies. (NR) 32 mins.KVCRFri. 1:30 p.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja(1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Caddyshack(1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCTues. 8 p.m.IFCWed. 3 p.m.IFCSat. 8 p.m.IFCSat. 10:15 p.m.

Los camaroneros(1989) Eric del Castillo, Jorge Russek. Unos marineros luchan entre ellos por adueñarse del poder, dejando que la ambición y la lujuria corrompan sus almas. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Capote(2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book In Cold Blood. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AXSFri. 4:25 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier(2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Capitán América, Viuda Negra y un nuevo aliado, Falcon, se enfrentan a un enemigo inesperado mientras intentan exponer una conspiración que pone en riesgo al mundo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.KVEASun. 3 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War(2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.USASat. 4:45 p.m.USASat. 10:45 p.m.

Casablanca(1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 8:30 a.m.

Casino(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.ENCORETues. 2:31 p.m.

Cast Away(2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.CMAXTues. 5:35 p.m.HBOSat. 11:50 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof(1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMFri. 12:45 p.m.

Cellular(2004) ★★ Kim Basinger, Chris Evans. Un joven intenta ayudar a una mujer secuestrada después de que ella lo contacta a través de su teléfono celular. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 a.m.KFTRSun. 2 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Chaos Theory(2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.STARZSun. 7:31 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. Un niño pobre y cuatro jovencitos ricos ganan un paseo a la increíble empresa de un raro fabricante de dulces. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.KMEXSun. 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle(2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWTues. 8 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience(2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.AXSTues. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play(2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXFri. 6:30 p.m.EPIXSat. 5:10 a.m.EPIXSat. 12:50 p.m.

CHIPS(2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.COMSat. 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Getaway(2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick(2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXWed. 9:40 p.m.

Cinderella(2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TNTMon. 5:45 p.m.

Class Act(1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 11 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind(1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.MTVFri. 12:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter(1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.OVASat. 10:30 p.m.

Cocktail(1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 3:30 p.m.

Cocoon(1985) ★★★ Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley. Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning tale about Florida retirees who find the fountain of youth in a pool filled with alien pods. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Collateral Beauty(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

Colors(1988) ★★★ Sean Penn, Robert Duvall. A veteran policeman and his rookie partner fight Los Angeles street gangs. (R) 2 hrs.ENCOREWed. 2:17 a.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 1 a.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido(1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

¿Cómo le digo?(2016) Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Michelle Vargas. Una hermosa mujer pone en peligro una amistad que parecía inquebrantable, la de dos hombres que trabajan para un mafioso poderoso. (NR)KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

The Company of Wolves(1985) ★★★ Angela Lansbury, David Warner. An innocent girl meets wolves and werewolves in fantasies echoing the tale of Little Red Riding Hood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXSun. 6:40 a.m.

Comrade X(1940) ★★★ Clark Gable, Hedy Lamarr. A Moscow hotel porter blackmails a U.S. newsman into smuggling his reluctant daughter out of the country. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMThur. 11 a.m.

The Con Is On(2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXTues. 8:20 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 4:05 p.m.

Congo(1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXFri. 12:55 p.m.

Constantine(2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs.SYFYMon. 9 p.m.SYFYTues. 6:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDWed. 7:30 p.m.AUDThur. Noon

The Cooler(2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXSat. 3:25 a.m.

Cost of a Soul(2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXSun. 4:10 a.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EFri. 3:30 p.m.EFri. 9:45 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 7:30 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 1 a.m.

El Crepúsculo de un Dios(1968) Guillermo Murray, Sonia Aurelio. La historia de amor entre una mujer condenada a muerte por asesinato y un actor moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles(2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.OVAFri. 4 p.m.OVASat. 2 p.m.

Crooklyn(1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.BETMon. 3 p.m.

El cuarto chino(1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

The Cuban Love Song(1931) ★★ Lawrence Tibbett, Lupe Velez. A Marine loves a peanut vendor in Cuba and goes back with a buddy after the war to find her. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMMon. 10 a.m.

Cursed(2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXSat. 4:55 p.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AUDThur. 7 p.m.AUDThur. 10:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Home(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXMon. 6 p.m.FXMon. 11:48 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2(2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXMon. 8 p.m.FXTues. 6 p.m.

Dante’s Peak(1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYWed. 11:30 p.m.SYFYThur. 4:13 p.m.

Dark Shadows(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.IFCSun. 9 a.m.IFCTues. 10:15 a.m.IFCWed. 5:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower(1943) ★ Ben Lyon, Anne Crawford. While working at a circus, a man hypnotizes a trapezist to kill her partner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMWed. 5:30 a.m.

Darkness(2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXSat. 1:40 a.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. En Nueva York, una confusión de identidades lleva a un matrimonio aburrido que está celebrando una velada romántica a experimentar algo mucho más emocionante y peligroso. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.KMEXSun. 10 a.m.

Date With Love(2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook(2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

A Day at the Races(1937) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Doctor Hugo Hackenbush, Tony, and Stuffy upset a sanitorium, orchestra pit, water carnival and steeplechase. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still(2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCORESun. 1:30 p.m.ENCORESun. 10:58 p.m.

Daybreakers(2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXXMon. 9:30 a.m.FXXTues. 7 a.m.

Daylight(1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOMon. 8 a.m.HBOThur. 6 a.m.

Days of Heaven(1978) ★★★ Richard Gere, Brooke Adams. Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCWed. Noon

The Dead Don’t Die(2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXSat. 3:10 p.m.

Dead Water(2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCThur. 3:30 a.m.

Deadly Mile High Club(2020) Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann. Obsessed with a handsome student, a deranged flight instructor tries to destroy the people in his life and make him fall in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXMon. 6 p.m.

Death Warrant(1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AMCMon. 9 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2(2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.SYFYFri. 1 p.m.SYFYSat. 2 a.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXTues. 12:20 p.m.

Delta Farce(2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXMon. 10:50 p.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.OVAWed. 4 p.m.

The Departed(2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.AMCSun. 10 a.m.

Descendants 3: Sing-Along(2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.DISNFri. 9 p.m.

Descendants 2: Sing-Along(2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.DISNFri. 7 p.m.

The Descent: Part 2(2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 5:30 a.m.

The Descent(2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXMon. 12:35 p.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXXSat. 8 p.m.FXXSat. 10 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo(2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.STARZSun. 3:47 a.m.

Deuda Saldada(1989) Andrés García, Gregorio Casal. Tras pagar la condena por asesinar a un hombre, el cual fingió su propia muerte, un ranchero busca justicia a su manera. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

The Devil and Daniel Webster(1941) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Walter Huston. A New Englander sells his soul to a Mr. Scratch and needs Daniel Webster on his side in hell’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMTues. 1:30 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada(2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.MTVFri. 2:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman(2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETSun. 1 p.m.BETSun. 9:30 p.m.BETFri. 8 p.m.BETSat. 2 p.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXSun. 9:45 a.m.CMAXThur. 12:25 p.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREEThur. NoonFREEThur. 5 p.m.POPFri. 8 p.m.POPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Dirty Teacher(2013) Josie Davis, Cameron Deane Stewart. After a high school senior learns her boyfriend is having an affair with a teacher, she becomes the victim of an elaborate frame-up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 11 a.m.

Disaster Movie(2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXSun. 4 a.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OVAMon. 9 p.m.OVATues. 6 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon(1975) ★★★★ Al Pacino, John Cazale. A loser robs a Brooklyn bank with his stupid buddy to pay for his lover’s sex change. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home(2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZFri. 8:03 a.m.

Don’t Let Go(2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXFri. 8 p.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWMon. 5:40 p.m.SHOWWed. 3:25 p.m.

Doppelganger(1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXThur. 3:20 a.m.

Dos alegres gavilanes(1963) Lucha Villa, Julio Aldama. Los caporales de un rancho son muy trabajadores, pero muy mujeriegos, y para que dos hermanas los acepten tiene que concluir todos sus amoríos. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Dr. No(1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.BBCAWed. 3 p.m.BBCAThur. 3:30 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.DISNSun. NoonDISNXDSat. 7 p.m.

Dr. T & the Women(2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXSun. 11:10 a.m.

Drag Me to Hell(2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZThur. 2:21 a.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCMon. 2 a.m.

Dropa(2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 3:35 a.m.

Drumline(2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car?(2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCOREThur. 6:31 a.m.ENCOREThur. 11:07 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.TRUSat. 10 a.m.TRUSat. 12:15 p.m.

Dying for Motherhood(2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 6 p.m.

Easy A(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.ESun. 8 p.m.EFri. 5:45 p.m.EFri. 7:45 p.m.

Eat Pray Love(2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.OVASun. 7:30 p.m.OVAMon. 4 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow(2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SYFYMon. 6:30 p.m.SYFYTues. 4 p.m.

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXThur. 9:40 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Fri. 10:30 a.m.VH1Sat. 2 a.m.

Equestrian Acrobats(1937) Narrated by Pete Smith. A circus family performs acrobatic feats on horses. (NR)TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

Eraser(1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.BBCASun. 9:30 a.m.AMCTues. 12:28 p.m.AMCTues. 5:30 p.m.

Escape From L.A.(1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.IFCWed. 5:15 p.m.IFCThur. 11:45 a.m.

Everybody’s Fine(2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.OVASun. 10:30 p.m.OVAMon. 7 p.m.

Evil Dead(2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.IFCFri. 6 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie(1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.SUNDFri. 2 a.m.

The Expendables 2(2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.FXTues. 10 p.m.FXWed. Noon

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXWed. 5:30 p.m.

Expensive Women(1931) ★ Dolores Costello, Warren William. A woman in love with a composer stands trial for another man. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMWed. 6:45 p.m.

Eye in the Sky(2015) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul. A lieutenant general and a colonel face political opposition after ordering a drone missile strike to take out a group of suicide bombers in Nairobi, Kenya. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZMon. 8:15 a.m.STARZTues. 6:06 a.m.

Face/Off(1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.BBCASun. Noon

Faith in the Family(2019) Tiffany Hines, Juan Antonio. The author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFETues. 6 p.m.

Fallen Angel(1945) ★★ Alice Faye, Dana Andrews. An opportunist and his rich bride are each suspected of killing a two-timing waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

The Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSat. 5 p.m.

Fargo(1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESun. 4:28 a.m.

Fashionably Yours(2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYTues. 9 p.m.SYFYWed. 7 p.m.ESat. 10:15 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOTues. 3:10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ESat. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ESat. 3 p.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 3:45 a.m.EPIXSat. 7:35 a.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWFri. 5 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars(2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXXFri. 1 p.m.FXXSat. 11 a.m.

Femme Fatale(2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXTues. 9:15 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FREESat. 7 a.m.

Festival Express(2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSFri. 7 a.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AUDMon. 5 p.m.AUDMon. 8:30 p.m.AUDTues. Noon

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCSat. 7:30 a.m.AMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TNTTues. 4 p.m.TNTWed. Noon

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.BRVOSat. 3:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 9:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed(2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.BRVOSat. 5:23 p.m.BRVOSat. 11:23 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey, wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWThur. 3:25 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.BRVOSat. 1 p.m.BRVOSat. 7:10 p.m.

Final Destination 5(2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXFri. 2:45 p.m.

Fireworks(1997) ★★★ Beat Takeshi, Kayoko Kishimoto. A detective with a terminally ill wife and an injured colleague turns to crime to right some wrongs. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMMon. Noon

The First Grader(2010) ★★ Naomie Harris, Oliver Litondo. An 84-year-old Kenyan fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXTues. 7:30 a.m.

The 5th Wave(2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCFri. 9 a.m.

Flaming Star(1960) ★★★ Elvis Presley, Steve Forrest. The son of a settler and a Kiowa must side with whites or his mother’s tribe in 1870s Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

Flight(2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TNTThur. 2 a.m.

Focus(2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.TNTWed. 3 p.m.

Footloose(2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.LOGOTues. 10:30 p.m.LOGOWed. 3:30 a.m.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:35 a.m.

For Better or for Worse(2014) Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only(1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SUNDMon. 9 p.m.SUNDTues. 10 a.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.STARZSun. 4:32 p.m.

The 4th(2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TMCFri. 8:35 a.m.TMCSat. 5:10 a.m.

Foxfire(1955) ★★★ Jane Russell, Jeff Chandler. A part-Indian mining engineer looks for gold in an Arizona ghost town with his socialite bride. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Francis(1949) ★★ Donald O’Connor, Patricia Medina. An officer in Burma becomes a World War II hero with strategic tips from a talking mule. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Freaks(1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMWed. 12:30 p.m.

The French Connection(1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCOREWed. 9 p.m.ENCOREThur. 7:57 a.m.ENCOREThur. 5:26 p.m.

Frequency(2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXTues. 1:25 p.m.

The Freshman(1990) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Matthew Broderick. A first-year New York film student meets a Godfather look-alike and becomes his errand boy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREWed. 1 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.FREESat. Noon

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.MTVSun. 11 a.m.

Friday Night Lights(2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III(1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXFri. 11:20 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter(1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSat. 1 a.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZThur. 9:35 a.m.STARZFri. 1:57 a.m.

The Frighteners(1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMAXMon. 3:22 a.m.

From Hell(2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.STARZSun. 9:02 a.m.

From Russia With Love(1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.BBCAWed. 5:30 p.m.BBCAWed. 10:30 p.m.EPIXThur. 10 p.m.

The Front Runner(2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.STARZThur. 7:40 a.m.STARZThur. 12:26 p.m.

The Frozen Ground(2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXThur. 7 a.m.

Funny Girl(1968) ★★★★ Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice falls for gambler Nicky Arnstein. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins.KCETFri. 9:30 p.m.

Funny People(2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.ENCOREWed. 10:46 p.m.ENCOREThur. 12:50 p.m.

G.I. Jane(1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AMCSat. 8 p.m.

The Game(1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ENCORESat. 2:31 a.m.ENCORESat. 3:47 p.m.

Gangster Squad(2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.AMCWed. 10:30 p.m.AMCThur. 3 p.m.

Gasland Part II(2013) Filmmaker Josh Fox examines the potential long-term environmental impact of hydraulic fracturing, including poisonous water and earthquakes. (NR) 2 hrs.HBOTues. 6 a.m.

Gattaca(1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXThur. 12:35 p.m.

The General’s Daughter(1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SUNDTues. 2:30 a.m.

Generation Columbine(2019) Filmmaker Matt McDonough examines the epidemic of school shootings and their lasting impact through the eyes of survivors. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZWed. 1:59 p.m.

Georgia Rule(2007) ★ Jane Fonda, Lindsay Lohan. Exasperated with her rebellious daughter, a woman sends the teen to Idaho to live with her own stern mother. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPFri. 10:30 p.m.POPSat. 1 p.m.

Geostorm(2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTFri. 1 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETThur. 3 p.m.

Ghost Light(2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s MacBeth, unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWMon. 6:45 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZTues. 7:22 p.m.STARZWed. 10:29 a.m.

Ghoulies(1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSat. 12:05 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZMon. 9:10 p.m.STARZThur. 5:43 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.STARZSun. 1:51 p.m.

Gladiator(2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.AMCMon. 6:30 p.m.AMCTues. 2 p.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOFri. 2:25 p.m.

Glory(1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXWed. 5:05 p.m.

Go for It!(2010) ★★ Aimee Garcia, Al Bandiero. A Mexican-American teen in Chicago struggles with her family’s expectations for her and her own desire to become a dancer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXThur. 10:50 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II(1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins.BBCAFri. 10 a.m.BBCAFri. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather(1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.BBCAFri. 2:30 p.m.BBCAFri. 11:40 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOFri. 5:40 p.m.

Goldfinger(1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.BBCAWed. 8 p.m.BBCAThur. 1 a.m.

Good Boys(2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSun. 2:15 a.m.

The Good Son(1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXSun. 6:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWMon. 1:10 p.m.SHOWTues. 5:45 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween(2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSat. 8 p.m.

The Good Witch(2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.HMMSat. 6 a.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose(2019) Catherine Bell, James Denton. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 4 a.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House(2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSat. 10 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound(2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. Noon

The Good Witch’s Charm(2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HMMSat. 2 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Destiny(2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie’s birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HMMSat. 4 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Family(2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HMMSat. Noon

The Good Witch’s Garden(2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HMMSat. 8 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Gift(2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HMMSat. 10 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Wonder(2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson’s wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HMMSat. 6 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips(1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMSun. 5 a.m.

Goodbye, My Fancy(1951) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Robert Young. A newsman confuses a congresswoman’s reunion with her old college boyfriend at their alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMThur. 3:15 a.m.

Gorky Park(1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.EPIXMon. 5:50 p.m.EPIXTues. 10 a.m.

Gran hotel(1944) Cantinflas, Jacqueline Dalya. Un vago es echado a las calles y encuentra trabajo en un hotel de lujo donde es confundido con un duque. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.GALASat. 9:30 a.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 5:30 p.m.

Gravity(2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.WGNTues. 4 p.m.WGNTues. 6 p.m.

Grease(1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 1 a.m.

The Great Buster: A Celebration(2018) ★★★ Narrated by Peter Bogdanovich, Quentin Tarantino. Peter Bogdanovich examines the legendary life and career of actor, filmmaker and comic genius Buster Keaton. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

The Greatest Showman(2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 2 p.m.

Green Zone(2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.STARZTues. 4:09 a.m.STARZTues. 11:35 a.m.

Greta(2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOMon. 4:45 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank(1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOFri. 3:45 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.FREETues. 8:30 p.m.FREEWed. 6:30 p.m.

Grudge Match(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXThur. 2:20 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FREESun. 11:25 p.m.FREEMon. 5:30 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe(1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMTues. 6:15 a.m.

Hairspray(2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called The Corny Collins Show. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.ESun. 1:30 p.m.

Hampstead(2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWTues. 9:45 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXWed. 4:25 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters(2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons(1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXSat. 10:10 a.m.

The Haunting(1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ENCORESun. 2:33 a.m.

Havana Motor Club(2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.EPIXMon. 6:20 a.m.

He Who Gets Slapped(1924) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norma Shearer. Silent. A scientist’s faith in humanity is lost when he discovers that his wife is in love with his best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMWed. 8:15 a.m.

Heaven Only Knows(1947) ★★ Robert Cummings, Brian Donlevy. An angel descends to Earth to unite a soulless man with a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 4:30 a.m.

Hellboy(2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs.HBOFri. 1:40 a.m.

Hellboy(2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCORESun. 7:56 a.m.ENCORESun. 4:57 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMTSun. 2 p.m.CMTSun. 7 p.m.CMTWed. 1 a.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXSun. 10 p.m.FXMon. 12:30 p.m.

High Noon(1952) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly. On the verge of retirement, a marshal stands alone to face a vengeful gunman and his gang. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCORETues. 2:07 a.m.

High Plains Drifter(1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDSun. 4 p.m.

High Resolution(2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCTues. 8 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard(2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.USAWed. 10 p.m.SYFYSat. 6:30 p.m.

Hollow Man(2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXFri. 4:35 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown(1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr.TCMMon. 2 a.m.TCMFri. 3:15 a.m.

Hollywood Party(1934) ★★★ Jimmy Durante, Stan Laurel. Jungle-film star Schnarzan throws a party for African explorer Baron Munchausen. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

The Honeymooners(2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOTues. 8:10 a.m.

Hope Floats(1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSun. 5:15 a.m.

The Horn Blows at Midnight(1945) ★★★ Jack Benny, Alexis Smith. A sleeping trumpet player dreams that he is a heaven-sent angel whose mystical horn will signal Armageddon. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMTues. 8:30 a.m.

Horror Hotel(1960) ★★ Patricia Jessel, Christopher Lee. A professor sends a coed to a Massachusetts village where he and a witch lead the living dead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMTues. 3:30 p.m.

Horse Feathers(1932) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A college president recruits two unlikely gridiron greats after gamblers beef up a rival school’s football team. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMSat. 11 p.m.

Hostage(2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.STARZSat. 5:44 a.m.

Hot Blood(1956) ★★ Jane Russell, Cornel Wilde. A Gypsy king tricks his brother in Los Angeles into marrying a Roma bride that he bought. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMMon. 7 p.m.

The Hot Chick(2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOFri. 12:40 p.m.

Hot News Margie(1931) Marjorie Beebe. A tabloid reporter goes to the stadium to investigate a rumor about a star football player. (NR)TCMSat. 5:10 a.m.

Hot Pursuit(2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.COMSat. 3:30 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine(2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.IFCSun. 9 p.m.IFCMon. 1:15 a.m.IFCMon. 11:45 a.m.IFCTues. 3:15 p.m.IFCWed. 2:45 a.m.

House of Bamboo(1955) ★★ Robert Ryan, Robert Stack. An Army agent infiltrates a sadistic ex-GI’s gang in postwar Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

How High 2(2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.MTVSun. 9 a.m.

Hulk Vs.(2009) Voices of Steven Blum, Bryce Johnson. Animated. Chaos and destruction ensue when the Hulk battles adversaries Wolverine and Thor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 18 mins.SYFYSat. 11 a.m.SYFYSun. 2:30 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 6 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.FREESun. 2 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FREESun. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FREESun. 8:10 p.m.KVEASat. Noon

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FREESun. 10:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.AMCSun. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for the I-5 Killer(2011) John Corbett, Sara Canning. A detective searches for a murderer who cruises the highways of California, Washington and Oregon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.REELZSat. 8 p.m.

Hustlers(2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWTues. 6:10 p.m.SHOWFri. 8 p.m.SHOWSat. 12:30 p.m.

I

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer(1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 11:05 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs(2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCOREMon. 7:26 a.m.ENCOREMon. 7:24 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown(2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.ENCOREMon. 5:54 a.m.ENCOREMon. 5:51 p.m.

Idiocracy(2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXMon. 8 p.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCMon. 4 p.m.

In & Out(1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:18 p.m.

In Harm’s Way(2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TMCFri. 11:30 a.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. Noon

In Time(2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMAXSat. 11:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone(2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSun. 6:45 a.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete(2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.CMAXThur. 9 a.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCThur. Noon

Instant Family(2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXSun. 5:15 p.m.

The Intern(2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FREEFri. 9 p.m.

Into the Storm(2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.TBSSat. 4 a.m.

Into the Wild(2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.ENCOREFri. 5:10 a.m.

The Invisible(2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOFri. 9:15 a.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.USASat. 2 p.m.USASat. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 3(2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 2(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXSat. 5:30 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOMon. 2 p.m.

It Came From Outer Space(1953) ★★ Richard Carlson, Barbara Rush. Based on a Ray Bradbury short story about an astronomer’s encounter with extraterrestrials in the Arizona desert. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMFri. 7:15 p.m.

J

Jack Reacher(2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 4:45 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer(2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTSun. 2 p.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TMCSun. 8 p.m.TMCThur. 1:15 a.m.

Jason Bourne(2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 1:30 p.m.

Jaws(1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXThur. 1:15 a.m.

Jaws the Revenge(1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXFri. 5:15 a.m.

Jaws 2(1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXWed. 4:10 a.m.

Jennifer’s Body(2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZSat. 4 a.m.

Jigsaw(2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYSun. 9 p.m.SYFYMon. 4:30 p.m.

Jobs(2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOSun. 6:10 a.m.

Joe Kidd(1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SUNDSun. 6:30 p.m.SUNDMon. 2 a.m.

John Q(2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. Un padre recurre a medidas desesperadas para obtener un corazón para su hijo después de ser negado por el seguro médico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island(2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. NoonSYFYFri. 9 p.m.SYFYSat. 4:30 p.m.

The Judge(2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.HBOWed. 3:30 a.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.IFCTues. 5:30 p.m.AMCTues. 8 p.m.IFCWed. 8 a.m.IFCWed. 12:15 p.m.AMCWed. 2:30 p.m.SUNDThur. 10:30 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXWed. 7:30 p.m.FXThur. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park(1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TBSSun. 9:30 a.m.TBSSun. 5:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III(2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSun. 3:15 p.m.TBSMon. 2 a.m.

Just a Kiss(2002) ★★ Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick. A commercial director, his girlfriend, a ballet dancer, an actor and others deal with relationships in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXThur. 5:07 a.m.

Just Go With It(2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.ENCORESun. 7:01 p.m.ENCOREMon. 2:19 p.m.STARZSat. 3:20 p.m.

Just My Type(2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 6 p.m.

Just the Way You Are(2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Ty Olsson. Hoping to recharge her marriage, a professional matchmaker asks her husband out on a blind date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Just Visiting(2001) ★ Jean Reno, Christina Applegate. Drinking a defective potion takes a French nobleman and his servant from the Middle Ages to 20th-century Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXTues. 6 a.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTSun. 7:30 p.m.TBSFri. 9:30 p.m.TBSSat. 6:30 p.m.

K

Kalifornia(1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.TMCTues. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid(2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 10 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge(2015) Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay. A woman reunites with an old flame while trying to save a beloved bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXWed. 10:30 a.m.FXThur. 7 a.m.

Kelly’s Heroes(1970) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas. An Army officer and his buddies go behind enemy lines with a tank escort to steal gold bars from the Nazis. (GP) 2 hrs. 25 mins.SUNDSat. 10:30 p.m.

Killer in the Guest House(2020) Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner. A struggling fashion photographer unwittingly rents her guesthouse out to a dangerous and womanizing con man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

Killer Prom(2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 4 p.m.

Kin(2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOThur. 1 p.m.

King Kong(2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins.ASun. 4 p.m.

Kingpin(1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.IFCSat. 12:45 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.BBCASun. 3 p.m.BBCAMon. 1 a.m.BBCATues. 5 p.m.BBCATues. 11 p.m.AMCWed. 11:30 a.m.AMCThur. 9 a.m.

Knock Knock(2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXSun. 1:05 a.m.

Knocked Up(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTTues. 8 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island(2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTThur. 4 p.m.

L

The Lady Takes a Sailor(1949) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Dennis Morgan. An underwater researcher falls for a sailor on a secret mission for the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMThur. 5:15 a.m.

Lake Placid(1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.SYFYThur. 9:05 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda(2015) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. A town sheriff has to find a way to kill a gigantic crocodile and anaconda before they kill and destroy the whole town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYFri. 2 a.m.SYFYFri. 3 p.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy(2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYFri. 4 a.m.

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter(2012) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. Members of a high-school swim team are hunted by huge crocs with a taste for human flesh. As the kids flee the hungry predators, they get caught in a showdown between a rogue game warden and a demented poacher. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SYFYFri. NoonSYFYFri. 5 p.m.

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCORETues. 12:23 p.m.

Larry Crowne(2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.STARZMon. 12:59 p.m.

Last Action Hero(1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TMCTues. 5:45 p.m.TMCSat. 4:30 p.m.

The Last Castle(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CMAXTues. 11:10 a.m.

Last Knights(2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCSat. 2:35 p.m.

The Last Man(2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 4:50 a.m.

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 2:15 p.m.

The Laurel-Hardy Murder Case(1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan is a suspect in his rich uncle’s murder. (NR) 30 mins.TCMWed. 2:15 a.m.

Laws of Attraction(2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCOREWed. 6:04 a.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.BBCATues. 8 p.m.BBCAWed. 2 a.m.EPIXWed. 10 p.m.

Leatherface(2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYWed. 10:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.STARZFri. 6:27 a.m.STARZFri. 1:25 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules(2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.UNIMASSun. 3 p.m.KFTRSun. 6 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan(2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTSat. 7:30 p.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood(2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXTues. 4:27 a.m.

Lethal Seduction(2015) Amanda Detmer, Caleb Ruminer. A mother fights to protect her son from the romantic advances of an older, predatory woman who’s obsessed with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 12:30 p.m.

Liar Liar(1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMTMon. 2 a.m.MTVWed. 11 a.m.MTVThur. 8:30 a.m.

Lights Out(2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins.CMAXWed. 3 p.m.

Like Crazy(2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.KCOPSun. 3 p.m.

Like Mike(2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.VH1Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Lili(1953) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Mel Ferrer. A French teen joins a carnival and meets a lying magician and a loving puppeteer. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMWed. 3:30 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine(2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREWed. 4:19 a.m.

Logan(2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXFri. 2 p.m.FXSat. 8 a.m.

London Has Fallen(2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTThur. 10 p.m.

Long Shot(2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOThur. 6:50 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 6:30 p.m.PARMOUNTSun. 1:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard(1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.SUNDSat. 5:30 p.m.

Looper(2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYWed. 2:15 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins.AMCMon. 2 p.m.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TBSSun. 12:15 p.m.TBSSun. 11 p.m.

Love & Basketball(2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.BETWed. 3 p.m.

Love & Mercy(2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXWed. 1:05 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 p.m.

Love at the Shore(2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSat. 1 p.m.

Love by Chance(2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing(2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.VH1Sat. 5 p.m.

Love in Store(2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

Love in Winterland(2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

Love on Iceland(2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

Love on the Menu(2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. Noon

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HALLWed. 8 p.m.

Love to the Rescue(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. Noon

Love, Fall & Order(2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Love, Once and Always(2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLTues. Noon

Lovelace(2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWWed. 2:40 a.m.

Loving(2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOWed. 7:50 a.m.

The Lucky Ones(2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXMon. 2 p.m.

Lucy(2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXFri. NoonFXFri. Noon

Lying and Stealing(2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXSat. 1:30 p.m.

M

MacGruber(2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZSun. 5:13 a.m.

Mad Max(1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AMCSun. 5:45 a.m.

The Madam of Purity Falls(2019) Kristanna Loken, Olivia d’Abo. A young widow, along with her son and daughter, settles in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened due to the influence of a seemingly helpful neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs.LIFESat. 10:03 p.m.LIFESun. 2:04 a.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCSun. 7:15 a.m.TMCThur. 4:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 6 p.m.BETSat. 11 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXTues. 6:05 p.m.

Madhouse(1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAMon. 12:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons(1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Magnificent Obsession(1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMSun. 10:30 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven(2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTWed. 5 p.m.TNTWed. 11 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EWed. 6:30 p.m.EWed. 8:45 p.m.

The Main Attraction(1963) ★★ Nancy Kwan, Pat Boone. A drifter joins a circus woman’s ventriloquist act, then goes Alpine with a bareback rider. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMWed. 1:45 p.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 2 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 9 p.m.

Major League II(1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASun. 11:30 a.m.OVAMon. 11:30 p.m.OVATues. 8:30 p.m.

Major League: Back to the Minors(1998) ★★ Scott Bakula, Corbin Bernsen. The manager of minor-league team the South Carolina Buzz prepares the players for a confrontation with formidable opponents, the Minnesota Twins. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVASun. 2 p.m.

Maleficent(2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.TNTMon. 4 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again(2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSat. 3:10 p.m.

Man on a Ledge(2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXMon. 4:05 p.m.

The Man Who Could Work Miracles(1937) ★★★ Roland Young, Joan Gardner. A humble shop clerk is randomly selected by the gods to receive the ability to make all his wishes come true. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Manhattan Night(2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXSun. 2:55 p.m.

Maniac(1963) ★★ Kerwin Mathews, Nadia Gray. A Frenchwoman persuades an American painter to help her blowtorch-happy husband escape. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMFri. 11:15 p.m.

Manson’s Lost Girls(2016) ★★ MacKenzie Mauzy, Eden Brolin. In the summer of 1969, Linda Kasabian travels to a California ranch where cult leader Charles Manson orders his followers to commit heinous crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.REELZSat. 6 p.m.

Marauders(2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYTues. 1:33 a.m.SYFYTues. 7 a.m.

March of the Penguins(2005) ★★★ Narrated by Morgan Freeman. At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds in a fascinating mating ritual across frozen tundra. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words(2017) Narrated by Fanny Ardant. Never-before-seen footage and performances offer insight into the life and career of renowned opera singer Maria Callas. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCOREWed. 9:14 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love(2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXThur. 3:20 a.m.

The Martian(2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXSun. 4:30 p.m.

Masquerade(1988) ★★ Rob Lowe, Meg Tilly. An ambitious sailor tries to charm his way into the heart and bank account of a naive young heiress. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXWed. 2:35 a.m.

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist: Wong Ching-Ho(2019) A martial artist develops a new form of kung fu to fight opium traders. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXFri. 2:05 a.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam(2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXWed. 11:40 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure(2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXFri. 10:02 p.m.FXSat. 1:02 a.m.

Measure of a Man(2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 8:50 a.m.EPIXFri. 9:50 a.m.

Meet Joe Black(1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs.ENCOREFri. 12:35 p.m.ENCOREFri. 3:55 p.m.

Meet the Baron(1933) ★★ Jack Pearl, Jimmy Durante. A bogus Baron Munchausen and his sidekick go from Africa to Broadway to a women’s college. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMMon. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black 3(2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.NICKSun. 8 p.m.

Menendez: Blood Brothers(2017) Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella. The inner lives and motivations behind Lyle and Eric Menendez’s murder of their father and mother. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.REELZMon. 6 p.m.

Midnight Run(1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMAXMon. 6:48 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates(2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXTues. 4 p.m.FXWed. 1 p.m.

Mildred Pierce(1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMThur. 12:45 p.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SHOWSat. 10:45 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna(2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CMAXFri. 6:50 a.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZTues. 4:35 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FREEMon. 11 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREETues. 11 a.m.

Miss March(2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.ENCOREFri. 3:38 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol(2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXThur. 1:30 p.m.FXFri. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCFri. 3 a.m.IFCFri. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCFri. 11 a.m.IFCSat. 3 a.m.

Mississippi Damned(2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs.TMCWed. 3:30 a.m.TMCSat. 1:30 a.m.

A Modern Hero(1934) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Jean Muir. A 1920s circus performer uses every means at his disposal to achieve fame and fortune at the expense of others. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMWed. 3 a.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer(2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.

Money Monster(2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.FXSun. 9 a.m.FXMon. 1 a.m.

Money Talks(1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Thur. 5:30 p.m.VH1Fri. Noon

Monkey Shines(1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXFri. 4:20 p.m.

Monte Escondido(1962) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velasquez. Leonarda Moncada, es un hombre justo, que llega al pueblo a descubrir el misterio de la identidad de una mujer a la que llaman La Pantera. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCTues. 6:15 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont(2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

Mortal Engines(2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXSun. 9:50 p.m.CMAXThur. 11:55 p.m.

Movie 43(2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.SHOWWed. 1:05 a.m.

Mr. Brooks(2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXWed. 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.COMSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTTues. 11 p.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon(2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins.TMCSun. 5:40 a.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ASun. 11 a.m.

The Muppets(2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.ENCOREMon. 12:34 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express(2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXXTues. 1 p.m.FXXWed. 11 a.m.

Music for Millions(1944) ★★ Margaret O’Brien, Jimmy Durante. An orchestra leader’s right-hand man befriends a little girl whose musician sister is pregnant. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMMon. 6 a.m.

The Music Man(1962) ★★★ Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXTues. 10 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:58 p.m.ENCORESat. 9:01 a.m.

My Darling Clementine(1946) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Linda Darnell. Lawman Wyatt Earp and gambler Doc Holliday shoot it out with the Clantons at the OK Corral. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSat. 10:30 a.m.

My Secret Valentine(2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLMon. 8 p.m.

My Summer Prince(2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

Mystic Pizza(1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SUNDFri. 10:30 a.m.SUNDSat. 2 a.m.

N

Nanny McPhee(2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.ENCORESun. 3:16 p.m.ENCOREMon. 9:02 a.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns(2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.ENCOREMon. 10:43 a.m.

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Thur. 11 a.m.VH1Fri. 2 a.m.

Nature of Love(2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

Navajo Math Circles(2016) Live action/animated. Navajo students engage in a lively collaboration with mathematicians. Using concepts from Native culture and a unique student-centered approach, the project aims to spark interest in math and science and create greater educational opportunities. (NR) 59 mins.KLCSTues. 3 p.m.

The Negotiator(1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.OVASat. 5 p.m.

Network(1976) ★★★★ Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch. A TV executive boosts her ratings with a mad anchorman who thinks he speaks for God. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Never Let Me Go(2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AUDSun. 7:30 p.m.AUDMon. NoonAUDTues. 7 p.m.AUDTues. 11 p.m.

Next(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 11 a.m.UNIMASSat. 10 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Ni sangre ni arena(1941) Cantinflas, Elvia Salcedo. Cantinflas, un pícaro vagabundo, es confundido con un famoso torero y termina participando en una corrida de toros. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.GALASun. 9:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.STARZThur. 3:16 p.m.STARZFri. 11:35 a.m.

The Night of the Iguana(1964) ★★★ Richard Burton, Ava Gardner. In Mexico, a defrocked clergyman juggles relationships with three women of disparate personalities. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMFri. 4:15 a.m.

Noah(2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.UNIMASSun. 5 p.m.KFTRSun. 8 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 11:45 p.m.

Now You See Me(2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXWed. 3 p.m.FXThur. 11 a.m.

Now You See Me 2(2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.FXSun. 1:30 p.m.FXMon. 9:30 a.m.

The Nutty Professor(1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCOREMon. 10:44 p.m.

O

O’Shaughnessy’s Boy(1935) ★★ Wallace Beery, Jackie Cooper. A one-armed circus animal tamer regains his son and the confidence he lost along with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMWed. 10:45 a.m.

Oblivion(2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TNTSat. 2 p.m.

Obsessed(2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Fri. 3:50 p.m.VH1Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.KCOPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Office Space(1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.COMSun. 11:30 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXTues. 11:40 p.m.

Old San Francisco(1927) ★★★ Dolores Costello, Warner Oland. Silent. An earthquake disrupts a scheme by a Chinese mobster to take over a Spanish ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 11:15 p.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCSun. 7 p.m.IFCSun. 11:15 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 11 a.m.TMCThur. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

On the Waterfront(1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMSat. 12:15 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle(2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

One for the Book(1947) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Eleanor Parker. An actress shares her New York apartment with a sergeant on weekend leave. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMThur. 9 a.m.

127 Hours(2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDSat. 7 p.m.AUDSat. 11 p.m.

Open Water(2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins.CMAXWed. 1:15 a.m.

The Others(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOMon. 10 a.m.

Our Miss Brooks(1956) ★★ Eve Arden, Gale Gordon. She teaches English, flusters the principal and flirts with a colleague. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMThur. 3 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SUNDWed. 2 a.m.SUNDWed. Noon

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OVATues. 4 p.m.

Overcomer(2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.STARZTues. 2:33 p.m.STARZTues. 11:44 p.m.STARZFri. 4:03 p.m.

P

Pale Rider(1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.SUNDSun. 8:30 p.m.SUNDMon. 3:30 p.m.

The Pallbearer(1996) ★★ David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow. A guy in his 20s has a fling with an older woman while wooing a girl he liked in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXSat. 6:50 a.m.

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCFri. 6:05 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3(2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.EPIXFri. 3:10 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXFri. 1:35 p.m.

Paree, Paree(1934) Dorothy Stone, Bob Hope. A young man bets his friends that he can win the heart of a beautiful woman. (NR) 21 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 a.m.

The Parts You Lose(2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.SHOWMon. 8:25 a.m.SHOWThur. 6:30 a.m.TMCSat. 9:30 a.m.TMCSun. 4:05 a.m.

The Party(2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins.EPIXMon. 7:45 a.m.

Passengers(2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXXSun. 7 a.m.

The Passionate Plumber(1932) ★★ Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante. A woman of Paris poses a plumber as her lover to make her boyfriend jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMMon. 3 a.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.AMCSat. 4 a.m.

Paul(2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOSat. 2 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop(2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTMon. Noon

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.TMCThur. 6:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief(2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYTues. 1:30 p.m.SYFYWed. 2 a.m.

The Perfect Bride(2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Storm(2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AMCTues. 10:30 p.m.AMCWed. 5 p.m.

Period of Adjustment(1962) ★★ Tony Franciosa, Jane Fonda. George and Isabel marry and plan to stop to see Ralph and his wife, Dorothea, on the way to Florida. When they arrive and see the tension between Ralph and Dorothea, they try to help patch up the troubled marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMFri. 6:30 a.m.

Peter Rabbit(2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FXXSat. 4 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCFri. Noon

The Pink Panther(2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 9:05 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales(2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TNTSat. 10 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl(2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FREESun. 7:30 a.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYWed. 9 p.m.SYFYThur. 6:37 p.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 1 p.m.KFTRSun. 4 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles(1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.POPTues. 4:30 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day(2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBCASat. 6 a.m.

Planet Hulk(2010) Voices of Rick D. Wasserman, Lisa Ann Bely. Animated. Exiled into outer space, betrayed Hulk becomes a gladiator on a far-distant planet. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.SYFYSat. 12:45 p.m.SYFYSun. 4:15 a.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.SHOWThur. 2:15 p.m.SHOWFri. 2:35 a.m.ENCOREFri. 9 p.m.ENCORESat. 6:59 a.m.ENCORESat. 5:58 p.m.

Point Break(2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SYFYWed. 4:45 p.m.

Point Break(1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FREEThur. 7 p.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWWed. 10 a.m.SHOWThur. 5 a.m.

Pork Pie(2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCMon. NoonTMCTues. 5 a.m.

Possession(2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXFri. 6:15 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace(2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:24 a.m.ENCOREThur. 9:43 a.m.

The Post(2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXSun. 7:30 p.m.FXMon. 3:30 p.m.

Precious Cargo(2016) Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Bruce Willis. Para recuperar la buena voluntad de su jefe asesino, una seductora ladrona recluta a un examante para robar unas gemas extrañas y valiosas. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.KVEASun. 9 p.m.SYFYWed. 12:15 p.m.SYFYThur. 1:57 a.m.

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.BBCAMon. 3 p.m.BBCAMon. 10:30 p.m.ENCORESat. 8 p.m.

Predator 2(1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.BBCAMon. 5:30 p.m.BBCATues. 1 a.m.ENCORESat. 9:49 p.m.

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. En un planeta extraterrestre, un mercenario y su banda de combatientes luchan para sobrevivir en contra de la arremetida de unos temidos guerreros que están cazándolos por deporte. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.UNIMASSat. 6 p.m.KFTRSat. 9 p.m.BBCAMon. 8 p.m.BBCATues. 3:30 a.m.

Premonition(2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZTues. 12:48 p.m.

The Presidio(1988) ★★ Sean Connery, Mark Harmon. An Army provost marshal clashes with a detective over a murder at the San Francisco military base. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREThur. 4:52 a.m.

Pretty in Pink(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREESat. 9:30 a.m.

Pride(2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXWed. 8:55 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCORESun. 9 p.m.

Prisoners(2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.HBOThur. 3:20 a.m.

The Producers(2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.ENCORESat. 4:42 a.m.

The Producers(1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman(2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:19 p.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSat. 1 p.m.

Proof(2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 6 a.m.

Proud Mary(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXXFri. 11 a.m.FXXSat. 9 a.m.

The Public Enemy(1931) ★★★ James Cagney, Jean Harlow. Two hoodlums, Tom and Matt, rise up from their poverty-stricken slum life to become petty thieves, bootleggers and cold-blooded killers. But with street notoriety and newfound wealth, the duo feels the heat from the cops and rival gangsters both. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.STARZMon. 5:38 a.m.STARZMon. 2:50 p.m.

Puppet Master(1989) ★★ Paul Le Mat, Irene Miracle. Psychics at a bay hotel meet the puppets Pin Head, Leech Woman, Tunneler, Blade and Jester. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXFri. 3:45 a.m.

Q

Quantum of Solace(2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOTues. 1:20 p.m.

R

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWFri. 1 a.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.OVAThur. 9:30 p.m.

The Reckoning(2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCFri. 1:10 p.m.

Reclaim(2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXSun. 4:50 p.m.CMAXWed. 6:20 p.m.

Red Joan(2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWSat. 9 p.m.

Red Tails(2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CMAXFri. 9:45 p.m.

Remember Me(2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TMCSat. 11:05 a.m.

Rent Due(2020) Jasmin Brown, B. Simone. Two cousins are forced to come up with a plan to make some cold, hard cash when they lose their rent money after a night of partying with two strippers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.STARZMon. 2:40 a.m.

Repentance(2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSun. 7:15 a.m.

The Replacement Killers(1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCSun. 3 p.m.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

The Replacements(2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTSun. 4:30 p.m.CMTSun. 9:30 p.m.

Repo Men(2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCOREFri. 12:25 p.m.ENCOREFri. 11:04 p.m.

Rescue Dawn(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CMAXWed. 12:50 p.m.

Rescuing Madison(2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

Revolutionary Road(2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXThur. 6 p.m.

El Rey(1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

The Ringer(2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOMon. 6:25 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983(2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins.AXSSat. 5:35 p.m.

Rise of the Guardians(2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOSun. 11:25 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story(2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.AXSWed. 7 a.m.

The River Wild(1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCORETues. 6:55 a.m.ENCORETues. 10:37 p.m.

The Rock(1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCSun. 12:20 p.m.

The Rocker(2008) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Christina Applegate. Twenty years after his band mates gave him the boot, a failed drummer gets a second shot at fame as a member of his teenage nephew’s band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZWed. 8:44 a.m.

Rocky Balboa(2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREMon. 9 p.m.ENCORETues. 8:49 a.m.ENCORETues. 5:32 p.m.

Rocky III(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.FS1Sat. 6 p.m.

Roll Bounce(2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq.(2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXTues. 7 a.m.

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone(1961) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Warren Beatty. An aging actress, upset by suggestions that she is too old for her role in a play, travels to Rome, where she begins a steamy affair with a young Italian gigolo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMFri. 10:45 a.m.

Rome in Love(2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

The Row(2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXWed. 8 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

Royally Ever After(2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.IFCMon. 7:15 a.m.SHOWFri. 10 p.m.

Run All Night(2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTFri. 10:45 p.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXFri. 8:05 a.m.

Running Scared(2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXMon. 3:55 p.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Thur. 1 p.m.VH1Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.VH1Thur. 3:15 p.m.VH1Thur. 9:45 p.m.

S

S.W.A.T.(2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXSat. 6 p.m.EPIXSun. 2 a.m.

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.ENCORETues. 5:12 a.m.ENCORETues. 7:16 p.m.

Save the Last Dance(2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TNTTues. 1:15 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.SUNDSun. Noon

Saw(2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SYFYTues. 11:15 a.m.SYFYWed. 8 a.m.

Saw II(2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SYFYSun. 8:30 a.m.SYFYMon. 1:30 a.m.

Saw III(2006) ★★ Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith. A kidnapped doctor must keep dying Jigsaw alive while a fellow victim completes his own maniacal test. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYSun. 10:30 a.m.

Saw IV(2007) ★ Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson. An officer has only 90 minutes to save his friend, a SWAT commander, from a series of demented traps. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYSun. 1 p.m.SYFYMon. 10:30 a.m.

Saw V(2008) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As the apparently last disciple of Jigsaw, Hoffman goes on the hunt to protect his secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYSun. 3 p.m.

Saw VI(2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYSun. 5 p.m.SYFYMon. 12:30 p.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter(2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYSun. 7 p.m.SYFYMon. 2:30 p.m.

Scarface(1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins.ENCORESat. 11:03 a.m.ENCORESat. 11:39 p.m.

The School of Rock(2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOSat. 6:10 p.m.

Scoop(2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXSat. 8:30 a.m.

The Scorpion King(2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ASun. 10 p.m.AMon. 2 a.m.SYFYFri. 7 p.m.SYFYSat. 2:30 p.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse(2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXXMon. 11:30 a.m.FXXTues. 9 a.m.

Scream(1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. Noon

Scream 4(2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCWed. 6:05 p.m.

Scream 3(2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCWed. 4:05 p.m.

Scream 2(1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs.TMCWed. 2 p.m.

Scrooged(1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCWed. 11:30 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVASun. 9 a.m.

Secondhand Hearts(2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCTues. 9:45 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient(2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

See No Evil(2006) ★ Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSun. 2:45 a.m.

Semi-Pro(2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TRUMon. 10 p.m.TRUTues. Noon

Semper Fi(2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWSun. 7:20 a.m.SHOWSat. 5:25 a.m.

Se7en(1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.BBCASun. 6 p.m.BBCASun. 10:01 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe(2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCSun. 10:05 p.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 5:30 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas(2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAFri. 11 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One(2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAFri. 9 a.m.

The Shadow(1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXFri. 11:50 p.m.

Shaft(1971) ★★★ Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn. A Harlem mob boss hires a private eye to find his kidnapped daughter. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ESun. 3:30 p.m.ESun. 10 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby(1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREThur. 7:12 p.m.

She’s the Man(2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXSun. 11:40 a.m.

Sherlock, Jr.(1924) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. After a day of playing amateur sleuth, a movie projectionist projects himself into a film to solve a case. (NR) 45 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.NICKThur. 8 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:21 a.m.

Sideways(2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.STARZWed. 5:09 p.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.

Silver Streak(1976) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh. A Los Angelean gets help from a petty thief to rescue a woman from killers on the same train to Chicago. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCORESun. 11:34 a.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXMon. 10:50 p.m.EPIXTues. 12:10 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain(1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

The Singing Detective(2003) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn. Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCWed. 9:35 p.m.

Single White Female(1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXTues. 12:50 p.m.

Sinister Seduction(2019) Kristina Klebe, Carson Rowland. A recently widowed woman becomes concerned for her son. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

Sisters(1973) ★★★ Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt. A newswoman and a private eye probe a murder confused by separated Siamese twins. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 1:30 a.m.

The Sitter(2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.CMAXSat. 6:35 p.m.

The Sixth Sense(1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWWed. 10 p.m.SHOWSat. 7:05 a.m.

The Skulls(2000) ★ Joshua Jackson, Paul Walker. A freshman joins an elite society that will guarantee him success, but he questions his decision when his reporter roommate dies mysteriously. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOTues. 9:45 a.m.HBOFri. 5:35 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXMon. 10:25 a.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow(1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCThur. 6:15 a.m.

Sleight(2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXSun. 1:25 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOTues. 7 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

Solace(2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 10 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EPIXSun. 11 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:25 a.m.

Son tus perjúmenes mujer(1978) Luis de Alba, Patricia María. Un hombre hace todo tipo de trabajo para ganar bastante dinero, y así poder llevar su sobrino lisiado a Disneylandia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Southie(1998) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Rose McGowan. A prodigal finds trouble upon returning from New York City to his Boston neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXTues. 6:40 a.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCORETues. 3:34 a.m.

Speak Easily(1932) ★★ Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante. Thanks to his butler, a professor thinks he has inherited a fortune and lives it up. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 p.m.

Species(1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:35 p.m.

Species II(1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCSat. 11 p.m.TMCSun. 2:30 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.IFCWed. 7:30 p.m.IFCWed. 10:32 p.m.

Spider-Man 2(2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZThur. 1:07 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXThur. 7 p.m.FXFri. 5 p.m.

Spy(2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSun. 9:30 a.m.

Spy Game(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXSat. 4:40 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me(2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXSun. 1:15 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me(1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SUNDMon. 6 p.m.

Stake Land II(2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.SYFYSat. 4:03 a.m.

Standing in the Shadows of Motown(2002) ★★★ Richard ``Pistol’’ Allen, Jack Ashford. Paul Justman documents the Funk Brothers, musicians who played with the Supremes, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and others. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXThur. 5:05 a.m.

Star Trek(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCThur. 11 p.m.AMCFri. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 9:55 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXThur. 2:25 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXThur. 4:15 p.m.

Starship Troopers(1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EPIXSat. 11:50 p.m.

Stay Alive(2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.CMAXSun. 8:15 a.m.

The Stepfather(1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXSat. 3:10 a.m.

Stockholm(2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZThur. 11:45 p.m.

Stop Me Before I Kill(1961) ★★ Claude Dauphin, Diane Cilento. A psychiatrist works with a Grand Prix driver plagued by the urge to strangle his bride. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Stripes(1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDSat. 8 p.m.SUNDSun. 2 a.m.

Stuber(2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOWed. 6:25 p.m.

Student Tour(1934) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Betty Grable. A philosophy professor accompanies his school’s rowing team on a worldwide tour. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMMon. 2 p.m.

A Student’s Obsession(2015) Louise Lombard, Ella Wahlestedt. A high-school teacher must use her wits and strength to protect her family from a student who is stalking her. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

Su Primer Amor(1960) Tere Velázquez, Rafael Bertrand. Un joven periodista organiza un concurso de canciones, la idea resulta un éxito y el ganador resulta ser el organizador. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Sucker Punch(2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOWed. 3:15 p.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTSun. 10 p.m.TNTThur. 6:30 p.m.TBSFri. 7 p.m.TBSSat. 1 p.m.

Summer Rental(1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCSun. 12:30 p.m.

Summer School(1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWWed. 6:30 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star(2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOThur. 10:15 a.m.

The Super Cops(1974) ★★ Ron Leibman, David Selby. Two New York policemen bust drug dealers their own way, on their own time. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMTues. 7 p.m.

Super 8(2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXThur. 6:05 p.m.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.EPIXSun. 5:30 a.m.

Super Troopers(2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.COMSat. 5:30 p.m.COMSat. 9:45 p.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWTues. 11:10 p.m.SHOWThur. 5:55 p.m.

Superfly(1972) ★★★ Ron O’Neal, Carl Lee. Before a Harlem cocaine dealer retires with his girlfriend, he wants to make just one last score. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMTues. 8:45 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZThur. 6:49 p.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 6 p.m.

Sweet Bird of Youth(1962) ★★★ Paul Newman, Geraldine Page. Florida gigolo Chance Wayne brings home ex-screen queen Alexandra Del Lago. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMFri. 8:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 10:30 p.m.

Swingers(1996) ★★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. Would-be sultans of coolness help a socially inept friend find romance as they strut through Hollywood and Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCTues. 4 p.m.SHOWThur. 4:15 p.m.

The Switch(2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWMon. 5 a.m.

Sword of Trust(2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWThur. 8:05 a.m.

T

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCSun. 7 p.m.AMCSun. 11:01 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.OVAWed. 9 p.m.OVAThur. 4 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby(2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 4:15 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 11:15 p.m.

Tammy(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTSat. 5 p.m.CMTSat. 10:30 p.m.

Taxi Driver(1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMThur. 11:30 p.m.

A Teacher’s Obsession(2015) Mia Rose Frampton, Boti Bliss. A high-school English teacher becomes dangerously obsessed with a star athlete who needs academic help. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.LIFESun. Noon

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies(2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOSat. 7:36 a.m.

Temple Grandin(2010) ★★★ Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara. The scientist becomes an advocate for autistics and the humane treatment of livestock. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOWed. 1:25 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FREEFri. Noon

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWTues. 1 p.m.

Terms of Endearment(1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.STARZWed. 7:19 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D(2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXFri. 9:45 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking(2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXMon. 5:15 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.IFCSun. 11:30 a.m.

They Live(1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ENCORESun. 6:20 a.m.ENCOREMon. 12:45 p.m.

They Made Me a Criminal(1939) ★★ John Garfield, The Dead End Kids. A detective finds a fugitive boxing champ on an Arizona ranch with a sweetheart and wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.KVCRWed. 9:58 p.m.

They Remain(2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCMon. 3:45 a.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate(1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.BETMon. 6 p.m.BETTues. 3 p.m.

The Thing About Harry(2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.FREETues. Noon

This Christmas(2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETSun. 7 p.m.

This Is 40(2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMTSat. 2 p.m.CMTSat. 7:30 p.m.

This Is the Army(1943) ★★ George Murphy, Joan Leslie. A Broadway star does a show in World War I, and his son does one in World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMThur. 1 a.m.

This Time for Keeps(1947) ★★ Esther Williams, Lauritz Melchior. An opera singer’s son courts a water-ballet star whose grandmother was a circus star. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMMon. 8 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXTues. 10:30 a.m.

The Three Musketeers(2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCTues. Noon

300(2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Leonidas, rey de Esparta, lucha con sus 300 guerreros hasta la muerte contra el numeroso ejército persa del rey Jerjes en la batalla de las Termópilas. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.UNIMASSat. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 6:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire(2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ASun. 2 p.m.

Til Ex Do Us Part(2018) Kelly Sullivan, Dan Payne. Just when their separation is coming to an end and Kyle and Sophia have recommitted to each other, Sophia is accused of assaulting her husband’s friend Claire, a woman with whom he had sex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCTues. 2 p.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.MTVFri. 6 a.m.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

Tokyo Joe(1949) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Florence Marly. A GI in postwar Tokyo smuggles war criminals for a blackmailer who has kidnapped his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOFri. 7:20 a.m.

Tommy(1975) ★★★ Roger Daltrey, Ann-Margret. The Who’s rock opera follows a mute, deaf and blind, boy who becomes a pinball wizard. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 10 p.m.

Tommy Boy(1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.COMSun. 7 p.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCFri. 7:30 p.m.AMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.OVATues. 11 p.m.OVAWed. 6:30 p.m.

Tower Heist(2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXFri. 11:10 a.m.

The Towering Inferno(1974) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Paul Newman. San Francisco’s fire chief faces a burning skyscraper whose architect and builder are trapped with a party on the top floor. (PG) 2 hrs. 45 mins.CMAXWed. 6:10 a.m.

Trading Places(1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 10:30 p.m.

Traitor(2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWThur. 9:35 a.m.SHOWFri. 4:35 a.m.

Transformers(2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TBSSun. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction(2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXXWed. 6:30 p.m.FXXThur. 1:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOWed. 11 a.m.

¡Tres Amigos!(1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Trial by Fire(2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXTues. 2:40 a.m.

Troll 2(1992) ★ Michael Stephenson, Connie McFarland. The spirit of his deceased grandfather warns Joshua that the town his family is traveling to is populated by goblins, and he must save everyone from the terrifying creatures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXMon. 1:45 a.m.

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.STARZMon. 9:59 a.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCSun. 2:30 p.m.

Troy(2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.AMCMon. 10:30 a.m.BBCAWed. 11:30 a.m.

True Grit(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 3:10 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly(2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Trumbo(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWWed. 4:15 a.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TMCSat. 6:45 p.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZWed. 1:47 a.m.STARZWed. 12:07 p.m.STARZWed. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses(2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTWed. 11 p.m.CMTThur. 1:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.MTVTues. 11 a.m.FREESat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.MTVTues. 1:30 p.m.FREESat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FREESat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FREESat. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie(1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXMon. NoonCMAXThur. 4:15 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FREESat. 11:30 a.m.

Twisted(2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWMon. 10 a.m.

Twister(1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CMTMon. 11 p.m.CMTTues. 1:30 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ESat. 5:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey(1968) ★★★★ Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts on a trip to find the origins of humans. (G) 2 hrs. 19 mins.TCMSat. 2:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween(2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXTues. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETFri. 5 p.m.BETFri. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family(2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXTues. 4:15 p.m.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor(2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 11:45 p.m.TMCFri. 9:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETSat. 8 p.m.

U

U.S. Marshals(1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

The Ugly Truth(2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMTSat. NoonCMTSun. 1 a.m.

Un paso al más acá(1989) Sergio Goyri, Luz María Jerez. Una mujer hermosa es contratada para limpiar un apartamento y descubre que un vampiro ronda en el edificio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Unbroken(2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXTues. 1 p.m.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMTSat. 12:30 p.m.

Undercover Brother(2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:26 a.m.

Underwater!(1955) ★★ Jane Russell, Gilbert Roland. Sharks and thieves watch two men and a woman dive for a treasure ship perched on a ledge. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 8:45 p.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.BBCAWed. 9 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCATues. 3 p.m.BBCAWed. 7 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.BBCATues. 11 a.m.BBCAWed. 5 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCATues. 1 p.m.

The Unfaithful(1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres. A woman stands trial for killing the man who had been her lover while her husband was away. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMThur. 7 a.m.

Unforgettable(1996) ★★ Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino. A Seattle medical examiner framed for his wife’s murder injects himself with a drug that will allow him to see her memories of those of her killer’s. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXWed. 5:10 a.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SUNDSun. 11 p.m.SUNDMon. 12:30 p.m.

Unfriended(2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOTues. 3:05 a.m.

The Unholy Three(1930) ★★ Lon Chaney, Lila Lee. A ventriloquist works a pet-shop scam with a carnival pickpocket, midget and strongman. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMWed. 9:30 a.m.

Universal Soldier(1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSat. 2:20 p.m.

The Unknown(1927) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norman Kerry. Silent. A fugitive posing as a circus performer goes to extreme lengths to win the heart of his lovely assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMWed. 7:15 a.m.

Up in Smoke(1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCTues. 10:15 p.m.IFCWed. 1 p.m.IFCSat. 6 p.m.IFCSun. 2:30 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWTues. 4:05 p.m.

The Usual Suspects(1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.OVASat. 8 p.m.

V

Vagabundo en la Lluvia(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOSun. 8:20 a.m.

Van Helsing(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 11:45 a.m.

Vantage Point(2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.STARZSat. 7:27 p.m.

Varsity Blues(1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Venom(2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.STARZFri. 9:41 a.m.STARZFri. 6:05 p.m.

Vertical Limit(2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ENCOREThur. 1:17 a.m.ENCOREThur. 9 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas(2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXSat. 8 p.m.

A View to a Kill(1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SUNDTues. Noon

La vuelta del mexicano(1967) Jorge Rivero, Víctor Junco. Un joven renuncia al sacerdocio para luchar contra racistas que humillan a los de su color de piel, pero sufre algunas desventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

W

A Walk Among the Tombstones(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCSun. 1:30 p.m.AMCMon. 1:01 a.m.

The War of the Roses(1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.OVAFri. 9 p.m.

Warning Shot(2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCWed. 2 a.m.

Wayne’s World(1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCOREFri. 7:41 a.m.ENCOREFri. 2:18 p.m.

We Own the Night(2007) ★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg. As the NYPD wages war on drugs, a nightclub manager whose brother is a cop tries to remain neutral. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.STARZSat. 12:17 p.m.STARZSun. 1:46 a.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.COMSun. 4:30 p.m.COMSun. 9 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREEFri. 11 a.m.

The Weekend(2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXSun. 8:50 a.m.

Welcome to the Rileys(2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 3:15 a.m.

What a Girl Wants(2003) ★ Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREEThur. 11 a.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSun. 3:15 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows(2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXWed. 11:38 p.m.

When a Man Loves(1927) ★★ John Barrymore, Dolores Costello. A young woman’s brother wants to marry her off to a wealthy member of King Louis XV’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMWed. 8 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally...(1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREEWed. 11 a.m.FREEWed. Noon

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWTues. 11:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 7:30 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETSun. 4 p.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDThur. 5 p.m.AUDThur. 8:30 p.m.AUDFri. Noon

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.STARZWed. 6:51 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Whiteout(2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZTues. 10:01 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards(2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXFri. 9:30 a.m.

Wicked Woman(1954) ★★ Beverly Michaels, Richard Egan. A barroom floozy tempts her boss to leave his wife and run off to Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXTues. 3:25 p.m.

The Wife He Met Online(2012) Cameron Mathison, Barbara Niven. Los celos enfermizos de Georgia han sido siempre la causa de su fracaso en el amor. Ahora ha encontrado al hombre de su vida y está dispuesta a olvidar su pasado y casarse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASSat. NoonKFTRSat. 3 p.m.

The Wild Angels(1966) ★ Peter Fonda, Nancy Sinatra. An outlaw biker in black leather invades a Southern California beach town with his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMTues. 1 a.m.

Wild Things(1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWTues. 2 a.m.

Wild Things 2(2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWTues. 4 a.m.

Wild Wild West(1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.TRUSun. Noon

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory(1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.LOGOTues. 8 p.m.LOGOWed. 1 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery(2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMTues. 9 p.m.

The Wolfman(2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREWed. 11:15 a.m.ENCOREWed. 12:32 p.m.ENCOREWed. 7:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman(2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TBSSat. 3:30 p.m.TBSSun. Noon

World War Z(2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXWed. 4 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

The Wrong Student(2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

X

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOTues. 11:35 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOMon. 7 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past(2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXSat. 11 a.m.

XXX(2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.STARZSat. 7:41 a.m.STARZSat. 5:20 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SYFYSat. 9 p.m.

Y

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. 12:30 p.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho(1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

You Can’t Buy Luck(1937) ★★ Onslow Stevens, Helen Mack. An orphanage assistant charms a superstitious racehorse owner accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMSat. 5:28 a.m.

You Can’t Say No(2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCFri. 7 a.m.

You Only Live Twice(1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree(2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.ENCORESat. 1:55 p.m.

You’re in the Army Now(1941) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Jane Wyman. Two vacuum-cleaner salesmen call on an Army recruiter and wind up enlisted. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMMon. 4:30 a.m.

You’ve Got Mail(1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 10:01 p.m.

Young Guns(1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SUNDWed. 9:30 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours(2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.OVASat. NoonOVASat. Noon

Z

Z for Zachariah(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead(2015) Andrew Harwood Mills, Dan van Husen. At the height of World War II, the Nazis turn concentration camp prisoners into an army of the undead. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCTues. 1:35 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap(2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZSun. 11:08 a.m.STARZTues. 7:50 a.m.STARZThur. 4:02 a.m.STARZThur. 11:26 a.m.STARZThur. 9:25 p.m.

Zoolander(2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.IFCSun. 5 p.m.