Been meaning to learn more about Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham? Watch here

Two titans of modern dance — the late, great Martha Graham and her onetime acolyte Merce Cunningham — are remembered in “CunningGraham.”

As part of its “Martha Matinees” series, the Martha Graham Dance Company revisits this program from February that compared and contrasted the individual teaching systems developed by the two highly influential dancer-choreographers, with dancers from Graham 2 and the Cunningham Trust demonstrating the moves. A live chat with the creative team follows.

The event is free to stream on the Martha Graham Dance Company’s YouTube page at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a replay at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Mad Rush”

Santa Monica-based Jacaranda showcases a video featuring organist Mark Alan Hilt’s 2014 performance of this Philip Glass work set over a montage of images from the natural world. Available anytime. Free. jacarandamusic.org

“Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business”

The 93-year-old, L.A.-born artist and activist known for her assemblages as well as her efforts to reclaim representation of African American women is profiled in this short documentary. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

“Company”

Deaf Broadway presents a cast of actors proficient in American Sign Language in a reading of the Stephen Sondheim musical comedy about a 30-something New Yorker and his friends. Available through Friday. Free. facebook.com/deafbroadway and youtube.com

“Hey There, Human”

Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney chats with host Rainn Wilson in a new installment of “The Office” star’s interview series. Noon Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @SoulPancake.

“Tiburones”

Ballet Hispánico hosts a watch party for this 2019 work that deconstructs stereotypes of the Latinx community in the media; a Q&A with choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa follows. 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free. ballethispanico.org and facebook.com/ballethispanico/

“Protect yourself from infection”

The Grammy-winning choir the Crossing presents a short film featuring this 2019 vocal work by composer and Bang on a Can co-founder David Lang that was inspired by accounts of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

“The Glory of Cremona”

The latest offering from La Jolla Music Society is a performance from SummerFest 2018 of Dvořák’s Terzetto in C for Two Violins and Viola. It’s played on vintage period instruments that were made in Cremona, the Italian city famed for its luthiers. Available anytime. Free. ljms.org/digital-concert-hall

“Barcelona”

Alfredo Narciso and Caroline Neff take part in a reading of Bess Wohl’s drama about a one-night stand between a female American tourist and a local Lothario. 4 p.m. Wednesday. $5-$50, with proceeds going to benefit Steppenwolf Theatre Company​ and the Food Bank for New York City​. play-perview.com

