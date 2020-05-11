‘Hamilton’ at the Pantages canceled through Sept. 6; engagement extended through February 28, 2021

Performances of “Hamilton,” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, have been canceled through Sept. 6, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the performing arts. The good news? The engagement has been extended through February 28, 2021.

On Monday, the production announced that it had initiated refunds of canceled performances, which ticket holders will receive by June 5. Those with tickets to rescheduled performances were instructed to wait for further information.

“From all of us at Broadway in Hollywood and Hamilton, we hope you’re staying safe and well during this difficult time,” read the Monday announcement from the L.A. production. “We understand our responsibility to make careful choices in service of your health and safety.”

The L.A. production initially suspended shows through March 31 — the announcement coming just hours before it was set to begin performances March 12. About a week later, the production suspended three additional weeks of performances through mid-April.

This original eight-month engagement of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-, Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is the second L.A. stint of the production and part of the Pantages-Dolby Theatre Broadway in Hollywood lineup.

Advertisement

Other rescheduled L.A. productions at the Dolby Theatre include “Mean Girls,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Band’s Visit.”

That’s “the story of tonight,” as the “Hamilton” song goes.