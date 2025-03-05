‘Hamilton’ cancels Kennedy Center run after Trump takeover
“Hamilton,” the musical sensation about the titular Founding Father and the birth of the United States, will no longer play at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts amid President Trump’s new role as the chairman.
Trump announced in February that he intended to appoint himself chairman and immediately terminate members of the board of trustees “who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” Days later, the newly appointed board, consisting of the president’s allies, voted to confirm him as the chairman.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of “Hamilton,” said in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday that he was preemptively canceling the show’s performance at the storied venue in response to Trump’s decision.
“This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it,” Miranda said. “The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”
The show was slated to be performed at the Washington, D.C., venue from March 3 to April 26, 2026 as a part of the center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
In a statement Wednesday to The Times, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller said the Kennedy Center was founded with “a sincere bipartisan spirit” — one he believes is now gone. “In recent weeks, we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed,” he said.
He said the team behind the Tony-winning show, which debuted in 2015 and has previously played at the venue twice, could not “in good conscience participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center.”
Seller also clarified that the decision to cancel the performance was not a stance against the Trump administration but specifically “the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover.”
“Political disagreement and debate are vital expressions of democracy. These basic concepts of freedom are at the very heart of ‘Hamilton.’ However, some institutions are sacred and should be protected from politics. The Kennedy Center is one such institution,” Seller said.
