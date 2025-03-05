Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Hamilton’ cancels Kennedy Center run after Trump takeover

A group of men and women stand in "Hamilton."
“Hamilton” was slated to run at the Kennedy Center in spring of 2026, but creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he didn’t want the show to be a part of the “Trump Kennedy Center.”
(Joan Marcus)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

“Hamilton,” the musical sensation about the titular Founding Father and the birth of the United States, will no longer play at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts amid President Trump’s new role as the chairman.

Trump announced in February that he intended to appoint himself chairman and immediately terminate members of the board of trustees “who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.” Days later, the newly appointed board, consisting of the president’s allies, voted to confirm him as the chairman.

Billy Kreutzmann, top right, gives bunny ears to his Grateful Dead bandmates during a group photo of the 2024 Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. In photo with Kreutzmann are, front row from left, Arturo Sandoval, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart; second row from left, Michelle Ebanks, Kamilah Forbes, Jonelle Procope, and Kreutzmann. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Entertainment & Arts

Trump to make himself chair of the Kennedy Center, says he’ll dismiss board members

President Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint himself chair of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The org says it has ‘received no official communications’ about Trump’s plan.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of “Hamilton,” said in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday that he was preemptively canceling the show’s performance at the storied venue in response to Trump’s decision.

Advertisement

“This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it,” Miranda said. “The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC

Entertainment & Arts

New Kennedy Center board makes Trump chairman, prompting Shonda Rhimes and others to resign

A new board of Trump allies makes him chairman of the Kennedy Center and fires the arts organization’s longtime leader, Deborah Rutter.

The show was slated to be performed at the Washington, D.C., venue from March 3 to April 26, 2026 as a part of the center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In a statement Wednesday to The Times, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller said the Kennedy Center was founded with “a sincere bipartisan spirit” — one he believes is now gone. “In recent weeks, we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed,” he said.

Advertisement
A woman and a man standing together

Entertainment & Arts

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ ‘Warriors’ will be a concept album, not a stage musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have co-written ‘Warriors,’ a concept album inspired by the 1979 cult hit movie “The Warriors.”

He said the team behind the Tony-winning show, which debuted in 2015 and has previously played at the venue twice, could not “in good conscience participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center.”

Seller also clarified that the decision to cancel the performance was not a stance against the Trump administration but specifically “the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover.”

“Political disagreement and debate are vital expressions of democracy. These basic concepts of freedom are at the very heart of ‘Hamilton.’ However, some institutions are sacred and should be protected from politics. The Kennedy Center is one such institution,” Seller said.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsArts
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
Advertisement